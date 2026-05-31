LGBTQ+ Book on Narcissistic Abuse Wins Overall Nonfiction First Prize at 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards
"The Sparkle Trap: Recognizing, Escaping, and Healing from Narcissistic Abuse in LGBTQ+ Love," by Spanish author Daniel de Llano, has been named Overall Nonfiction First Prize winner at the 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards — one of the most competitive independent publishing awards in the U.S. The book addresses narcissistic abuse within LGBTQ+ relationships, a largely unexplored topic.
New York, NY, May 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- He Survived Narcissistic Abuse in a Gay Relationship. Then He Wrote the Book That Didn't Exist — and Won a Major U.S. Indie Nonfiction Award.
Daniel de Llano's The Sparkle Trap wins the Overall Nonfiction First Prize at the 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards, beating over 1,000 submissions across all genres.
When Daniel de Llano survived narcissistic abuse in a same-sex relationship, he looked for a book that could help him understand what had happened. He couldn't find one. Not one that spoke to the specific dynamics of LGBTQ+ relationships — the invisibility, the gaslighting amplified by community, the unique barriers to being believed.
So he wrote it.
The Sparkle Trap: Recognizing, Escaping, and Healing from Narcissistic Abuse in LGBTQ+ Love has just been named the Overall Nonfiction First Prize winner at the 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards — one of the most competitive independent publishing awards in the United States, with over 1,000 submissions across fiction and nonfiction evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges.
The win is notable not only for its subject matter, but for its scope: The Sparkle Trap did not win a specialty or diversity category. It won the room. Competing against every nonfiction title submitted regardless of topic, audience, or genre, a book about queer love and survival came out on top.
This year's judging panel included Mark Gottlieb of Trident Media Literary Agency, Madison Wilson and Jeanice McCord of IngramSpark, Suzanne Lang of NPR's A Novel Idea, and actor and producer Tony Cavalero, among others.
De Llano, a Spanish author, coach, and hypnotherapist based in Spain, developed his expertise through years of professional training and direct work with survivors in the United States. He is the founder of IPSAR — the Association for Research, Prevention and Recovery from Relational Abuse — and a speaker at the First International Congress on Narcissistic Abuse in Spanish.
The Sparkle Trap is available in English and Spanish (Tu Brillo en Vena) on Amazon and IngramSpark.
The awards ceremony streamed live on May 28, 2026, at indiereader.com.
Quote from IndieReader
"The quality of this year's submissions make it clear why we believe so deeply in this community. Independent publishing has never been more vital, and these winners represent exactly the kind of bold, original work that deserves a wider stage." — Jared Drake, co-owner, IndieReader
The award was officially announced by IndieReader on May 28, 2026. Full announcement: indiereader.com/irda26-winners
Quote from The Author
"I know my book can really help victims and survivors of narcissistic abuse in my community. I hope this award help those beautiful souls to find my book" — Daniel de Llano
About Daniel de Llano
Daniel de Llano is a Spanish author, coach, and hypnotherapist specialized in narcissistic abuse and emotional manipulation recovery. He works with survivors across the LGBTQ+ community and beyond, and is the founder of IPSAR — the Association for Research, Prevention and Recovery from Relational Abuse, based in Spain. His professional training and experience were developed in the United States.
Book Information
Title: The Sparkle Trap: Recognizing, Escaping, and Healing from Narcissistic Abuse in LGBTQ+ Love
Author: Daniel de Llano
Daniel de Llano's The Sparkle Trap wins the Overall Nonfiction First Prize at the 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards, beating over 1,000 submissions across all genres.
When Daniel de Llano survived narcissistic abuse in a same-sex relationship, he looked for a book that could help him understand what had happened. He couldn't find one. Not one that spoke to the specific dynamics of LGBTQ+ relationships — the invisibility, the gaslighting amplified by community, the unique barriers to being believed.
So he wrote it.
The Sparkle Trap: Recognizing, Escaping, and Healing from Narcissistic Abuse in LGBTQ+ Love has just been named the Overall Nonfiction First Prize winner at the 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards — one of the most competitive independent publishing awards in the United States, with over 1,000 submissions across fiction and nonfiction evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges.
The win is notable not only for its subject matter, but for its scope: The Sparkle Trap did not win a specialty or diversity category. It won the room. Competing against every nonfiction title submitted regardless of topic, audience, or genre, a book about queer love and survival came out on top.
This year's judging panel included Mark Gottlieb of Trident Media Literary Agency, Madison Wilson and Jeanice McCord of IngramSpark, Suzanne Lang of NPR's A Novel Idea, and actor and producer Tony Cavalero, among others.
De Llano, a Spanish author, coach, and hypnotherapist based in Spain, developed his expertise through years of professional training and direct work with survivors in the United States. He is the founder of IPSAR — the Association for Research, Prevention and Recovery from Relational Abuse — and a speaker at the First International Congress on Narcissistic Abuse in Spanish.
The Sparkle Trap is available in English and Spanish (Tu Brillo en Vena) on Amazon and IngramSpark.
The awards ceremony streamed live on May 28, 2026, at indiereader.com.
Quote from IndieReader
"The quality of this year's submissions make it clear why we believe so deeply in this community. Independent publishing has never been more vital, and these winners represent exactly the kind of bold, original work that deserves a wider stage." — Jared Drake, co-owner, IndieReader
The award was officially announced by IndieReader on May 28, 2026. Full announcement: indiereader.com/irda26-winners
Quote from The Author
"I know my book can really help victims and survivors of narcissistic abuse in my community. I hope this award help those beautiful souls to find my book" — Daniel de Llano
About Daniel de Llano
Daniel de Llano is a Spanish author, coach, and hypnotherapist specialized in narcissistic abuse and emotional manipulation recovery. He works with survivors across the LGBTQ+ community and beyond, and is the founder of IPSAR — the Association for Research, Prevention and Recovery from Relational Abuse, based in Spain. His professional training and experience were developed in the United States.
Book Information
Title: The Sparkle Trap: Recognizing, Escaping, and Healing from Narcissistic Abuse in LGBTQ+ Love
Author: Daniel de Llano
Contact
Daniel de LlanoContact
+34608723697
English.danieldellano.com
+34608723697
English.danieldellano.com
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