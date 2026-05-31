LGBTQ+ Book on Narcissistic Abuse Wins Overall Nonfiction First Prize at 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards

"The Sparkle Trap: Recognizing, Escaping, and Healing from Narcissistic Abuse in LGBTQ+ Love," by Spanish author Daniel de Llano, has been named Overall Nonfiction First Prize winner at the 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards — one of the most competitive independent publishing awards in the U.S. The book addresses narcissistic abuse within LGBTQ+ relationships, a largely unexplored topic.