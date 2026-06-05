Ella Rivkin’s Tax Strategy Webinar Draws Business Owners Nationwide Seeking Proactive Financial Planning
ERPS Group founder Ella Rivkin recently hosted a nationwide webinar, “7 Top Deductions Most Business Owners Miss,” helping entrepreneurs uncover tax-saving opportunities, improve cash flow, and better understand proactive financial planning strategies.
Miami, FL, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “7 Top Deductions Most Business Owners Miss” Webinar Creates Major Buzz Among Entrepreneurs Nationwide
Business owners across the United States tuned in live on June 2nd for Ella Rivkin’s webinar, “7 Top Deductions Most Business Owners Miss,” an educational event focused on helping entrepreneurs understand proactive tax strategy, cash flow optimization, and wealth-building through smarter financial structure.
The webinar, hosted by ERPS Group, drew strong nationwide engagement as attendees participated in live discussions and submitted questions throughout the event regarding payroll structure, deductions, entity optimization, and long-term financial planning.
Many participants expressed frustration with traditional tax preparation models that focus only on filing returns rather than helping business owners proactively plan throughout the year.
“This webinar was about helping business owners realize that taxes are not just something you react to once a year,” Rivkin explained. “When you understand structure and strategy, you start making decisions differently.”
Key webinar topics included:
• proactive tax planning
• business deductions
• payroll and compensation strategies
• retirement planning
• cash flow optimization
• long-term wealth creation for entrepreneurs
The event concluded with an extended live Q&A session where business owners had the opportunity to discuss real financial concerns and scenarios directly with Rivkin.
Following the success of the webinar, ERPS Group released the replay publicly after receiving numerous requests from entrepreneurs who were unable to attend live.
Replay available here:
https://event.webinarjam.com/v1x18/go/replay/08m8qa88ar1hk0f2
Business owners interested in learning more about proactive tax planning and financial optimization can also schedule a complimentary Express Tax Audit through ERPS Group.
About Ella Rivkin:
Ella Rivkin is the founder of ERPS Group and a nationally recognized tax strategist, with over 27 years of experience, dedicated to helping business owners legally reduce taxes, improve cash flow, and build long-term financial freedom through proactive planning and financial education.
Media Contact:
Evelyn Kaplun
Marketing Manager
ERPS Group
evelyn@erpsgroup.com
www.erpsgroup.com
Business owners across the United States tuned in live on June 2nd for Ella Rivkin’s webinar, “7 Top Deductions Most Business Owners Miss,” an educational event focused on helping entrepreneurs understand proactive tax strategy, cash flow optimization, and wealth-building through smarter financial structure.
The webinar, hosted by ERPS Group, drew strong nationwide engagement as attendees participated in live discussions and submitted questions throughout the event regarding payroll structure, deductions, entity optimization, and long-term financial planning.
Many participants expressed frustration with traditional tax preparation models that focus only on filing returns rather than helping business owners proactively plan throughout the year.
“This webinar was about helping business owners realize that taxes are not just something you react to once a year,” Rivkin explained. “When you understand structure and strategy, you start making decisions differently.”
Key webinar topics included:
• proactive tax planning
• business deductions
• payroll and compensation strategies
• retirement planning
• cash flow optimization
• long-term wealth creation for entrepreneurs
The event concluded with an extended live Q&A session where business owners had the opportunity to discuss real financial concerns and scenarios directly with Rivkin.
Following the success of the webinar, ERPS Group released the replay publicly after receiving numerous requests from entrepreneurs who were unable to attend live.
Replay available here:
https://event.webinarjam.com/v1x18/go/replay/08m8qa88ar1hk0f2
Business owners interested in learning more about proactive tax planning and financial optimization can also schedule a complimentary Express Tax Audit through ERPS Group.
About Ella Rivkin:
Ella Rivkin is the founder of ERPS Group and a nationally recognized tax strategist, with over 27 years of experience, dedicated to helping business owners legally reduce taxes, improve cash flow, and build long-term financial freedom through proactive planning and financial education.
Media Contact:
Evelyn Kaplun
Marketing Manager
ERPS Group
evelyn@erpsgroup.com
www.erpsgroup.com
Contact
ERPS GroupContact
Ella Rivkin
954-255-3848
www.erpsgroup.com
www.ellarivkin.com
Ella Rivkin
954-255-3848
www.erpsgroup.com
www.ellarivkin.com
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