Latin Grammy-Winning Producer Dr. Yalil Guerra and Yamila Guerra Present Limonada
Limonada is the new album by Cuban singer, actress, and entrepreneur Yamila Guerra, produced by Latin GRAMMY® winner Dr. Yalil Guerra. Featuring legendary Cuban groups Los Papines and Changüí de la Maya, the album celebrates Cuba’s rich musical heritage through salsa, changüí, son, mambo, bolero, merengue, and conga, while incorporating contemporary sounds. Limonada offers a fresh and authentic journey through the rhythms and traditions of Cuba and the Caribbean.
Los Angeles, CA, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- RYCY Productions is pleased to announce the release of Limonada, the new album by singer, actress, and entrepreneur Yamila Guerra, created together with her brother, composer, conductor, record producer, and Latin GRAMMY® winner Dr. Yalil Guerra. This new recording celebrates the richness of Cuban popular music from a contemporary perspective, and also features the participation of two emblematic groups from the island's musical tradition: Los Papines, legendary masters of Afro-Cuban percussion, and Changüí de la Maya, recognized exponents of one of the oldest and most authentic genres from eastern Cuba.
Consisting of eight tracks, Limonada opens with "La música es," a vibrant salsa written by Yalil Guerra, designed for the dance floor and filled with rhythmic energy. The album continues to explore a range of Cuban musical styles through songs such as "Mambo No. 3," "Jam Session No. 1," "Eres como un vicio," "Calla esa boca," "Clave y bongó," and "La suegra," the latter tracks recorded with Changüí de la Maya. The title track, "Limonada," features a special appearance by Los Papines and serves as a spectacular closing number in the form of an infectious Cuban eastern-style conga.
Throughout the production, Yamila Guerra moves naturally through traditional genres such as changüí, son, mambo, bolero, merengue, and conga, while incorporating more contemporary sounds, including reggaeton in "Eres como un vicio." The result demonstrates her artistic versatility and her ability to connect with different generations of listeners.
The project is under the musical direction of Dr. Yalil Guerra, who serves as music producer, arranger, and orchestrator, bringing his recognized experience and artistic sensitivity to a production that honors Cuban and Caribbean roots while projecting a modern and universal vision of Latin music.
With Limonada, the Guerra siblings continue to enrich their family artistic legacy, presenting a fresh, authentic project deeply connected to the cultural traditions of Cuba and the Caribbean, intended both for lovers of traditional music and for new generations of listeners.
With this release, Yamila Guerra reaffirms her commitment to preserving and renewing Cuban musical roots for the 21st century, offering an artistic work that honors tradition while engaging with new trends in contemporary Latin music. Limonada is available on all major digital music platforms.
Consisting of eight tracks, Limonada opens with "La música es," a vibrant salsa written by Yalil Guerra, designed for the dance floor and filled with rhythmic energy. The album continues to explore a range of Cuban musical styles through songs such as "Mambo No. 3," "Jam Session No. 1," "Eres como un vicio," "Calla esa boca," "Clave y bongó," and "La suegra," the latter tracks recorded with Changüí de la Maya. The title track, "Limonada," features a special appearance by Los Papines and serves as a spectacular closing number in the form of an infectious Cuban eastern-style conga.
Throughout the production, Yamila Guerra moves naturally through traditional genres such as changüí, son, mambo, bolero, merengue, and conga, while incorporating more contemporary sounds, including reggaeton in "Eres como un vicio." The result demonstrates her artistic versatility and her ability to connect with different generations of listeners.
The project is under the musical direction of Dr. Yalil Guerra, who serves as music producer, arranger, and orchestrator, bringing his recognized experience and artistic sensitivity to a production that honors Cuban and Caribbean roots while projecting a modern and universal vision of Latin music.
With Limonada, the Guerra siblings continue to enrich their family artistic legacy, presenting a fresh, authentic project deeply connected to the cultural traditions of Cuba and the Caribbean, intended both for lovers of traditional music and for new generations of listeners.
With this release, Yamila Guerra reaffirms her commitment to preserving and renewing Cuban musical roots for the 21st century, offering an artistic work that honors tradition while engaging with new trends in contemporary Latin music. Limonada is available on all major digital music platforms.
Contact
SONIC K 9Contact
Cary Soto
818-281-8324
www.yamilaguerracubanlatinband.com
Cary Soto
818-281-8324
www.yamilaguerracubanlatinband.com
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