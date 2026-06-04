Latin Grammy-Winning Producer Dr. Yalil Guerra and Yamila Guerra Present Limonada

Limonada is the new album by Cuban singer, actress, and entrepreneur Yamila Guerra, produced by Latin GRAMMY® winner Dr. Yalil Guerra. Featuring legendary Cuban groups Los Papines and Changüí de la Maya, the album celebrates Cuba’s rich musical heritage through salsa, changüí, son, mambo, bolero, merengue, and conga, while incorporating contemporary sounds. Limonada offers a fresh and authentic journey through the rhythms and traditions of Cuba and the Caribbean.