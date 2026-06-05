"How Deep is the Wound?" Receives Silver Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award
"How Deep Is the Wound?" received a Silver Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award in the category of Self-Help in recognition of its contribution to helping readers better understand emotional pain. Drawing from psychology, neuroscience, and clinical experience, the book offers a nuanced perspective on trauma, emotional wounds, and healing, encouraging greater self-awareness, resilience, and compassion in the face of life's challenges.
New York, NY, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sentiment Publishing LLC is proud to announce that How Deep Is the Wound?: A Guide to Investigating, Understanding, and Resolving Your Emotional Pain by psychotherapist and author Antonieta Contreras has been named a Silver Winner in the 2025 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards.
Presented annually by Foreword Reviews, the INDIES Book of the Year Awards recognize outstanding books published by independent publishers, university presses, and self-published authors. The awards celebrate excellence in editorial quality, originality, and contribution to readers across a wide range of categories.
At a time when the language of trauma increasingly shapes public conversations about emotional suffering, How Deep Is the Wound? offers readers a practical and compassionate framework for distinguishing trauma from other forms of emotional pain. Drawing from contemporary neuroscience, psychology, and decades of clinical experience, the book helps readers understand the roots of their emotional struggles while providing tools for healing, resilience, and personal growth.
“I wrote How Deep Is the Wound? because too many people are suffering without a clear understanding of what they are experiencing," said Contreras. "Not every painful experience is trauma, but every emotional wound deserves attention. My hope was to create a compassionate guide that helps readers understand their pain without minimizing it or pathologizing it. I am deeply honored that the Foreword INDIES Awards have recognized this work and the conversation it seeks to advance.”
Foreword Reviews, a leading book review journal focused on independently published books, announced the winners of its 2025 INDIES Book of the Year Awards following a rigorous evaluation process conducted by librarians, booksellers, and industry professionals.
“Each year, as our number of entrants increases and diversifies, the job of narrowing each genre category to a select few finalists gets harder," noted Editor-in-Chief Michelle Schingler. "But that also makes the judges' ultimate selections all the more exciting. We so look forward to their final choices, and we are so proud to celebrate this year's exemplary slate of winners.”
Contreras is a psychotherapist, trauma specialist, educator, and award-winning author whose work integrates contemporary neuroscience, attachment theory, and systems thinking. She is also the author of Traumatization and Its Aftermath: A Systemic Approach to Understanding and Treating Trauma Disorders, recipient of multiple national and international book awards.
To learn more about the book, visit: https://www.antonietacontreras.com/how-deep-is-the-wound-book
How Deep Is the Wound? is available through major booksellers worldwide.
For media inquiries, interview requests, speaking engagements, or review copies, please contact:
Antonieta Contreras
Sentiment Publishing LLC
646-477-6156
About Foreword Reviews
Since 1998, Foreword Reviews has provided trade book reviews of the best titles from independent presses. Through its reviews, editorial content, and annual INDIES awards, Foreword supports independent authors and publishers while helping readers, librarians, and booksellers discover exceptional books.
Presented annually by Foreword Reviews, the INDIES Book of the Year Awards recognize outstanding books published by independent publishers, university presses, and self-published authors. The awards celebrate excellence in editorial quality, originality, and contribution to readers across a wide range of categories.
At a time when the language of trauma increasingly shapes public conversations about emotional suffering, How Deep Is the Wound? offers readers a practical and compassionate framework for distinguishing trauma from other forms of emotional pain. Drawing from contemporary neuroscience, psychology, and decades of clinical experience, the book helps readers understand the roots of their emotional struggles while providing tools for healing, resilience, and personal growth.
“I wrote How Deep Is the Wound? because too many people are suffering without a clear understanding of what they are experiencing," said Contreras. "Not every painful experience is trauma, but every emotional wound deserves attention. My hope was to create a compassionate guide that helps readers understand their pain without minimizing it or pathologizing it. I am deeply honored that the Foreword INDIES Awards have recognized this work and the conversation it seeks to advance.”
Foreword Reviews, a leading book review journal focused on independently published books, announced the winners of its 2025 INDIES Book of the Year Awards following a rigorous evaluation process conducted by librarians, booksellers, and industry professionals.
“Each year, as our number of entrants increases and diversifies, the job of narrowing each genre category to a select few finalists gets harder," noted Editor-in-Chief Michelle Schingler. "But that also makes the judges' ultimate selections all the more exciting. We so look forward to their final choices, and we are so proud to celebrate this year's exemplary slate of winners.”
Contreras is a psychotherapist, trauma specialist, educator, and award-winning author whose work integrates contemporary neuroscience, attachment theory, and systems thinking. She is also the author of Traumatization and Its Aftermath: A Systemic Approach to Understanding and Treating Trauma Disorders, recipient of multiple national and international book awards.
To learn more about the book, visit: https://www.antonietacontreras.com/how-deep-is-the-wound-book
How Deep Is the Wound? is available through major booksellers worldwide.
For media inquiries, interview requests, speaking engagements, or review copies, please contact:
Antonieta Contreras
Sentiment Publishing LLC
646-477-6156
About Foreword Reviews
Since 1998, Foreword Reviews has provided trade book reviews of the best titles from independent presses. Through its reviews, editorial content, and annual INDIES awards, Foreword supports independent authors and publishers while helping readers, librarians, and booksellers discover exceptional books.
Contact
Sentiment PublishingContact
Antonieta Contreras
646-477-6156
https://www.antonietacontreras.com/
Antonieta Contreras
646-477-6156
https://www.antonietacontreras.com/
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