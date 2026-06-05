"How Deep is the Wound?" Receives Silver Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award

"How Deep Is the Wound?" received a Silver Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award in the category of Self-Help in recognition of its contribution to helping readers better understand emotional pain. Drawing from psychology, neuroscience, and clinical experience, the book offers a nuanced perspective on trauma, emotional wounds, and healing, encouraging greater self-awareness, resilience, and compassion in the face of life's challenges.