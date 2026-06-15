Sports Logo Design Studio Now Live with Ice Shaker
Consumers, athletes, teams and sports organizations can now customize Ice Shaker drinking bottles with hyper-individualized laser engraved Sports Logo designs.
Dallas, TX, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ice Shaker, America’s most innovative insulated bottle retailer catering to the sports and fitness market, has added the Sports Logo Design Studio to its custom bottle shop. Consumers can now add hyper-individualized Sports Logo sports designs on a wide selection of Ice Shaker insulated bottles.
“We are thrilled to allow individual athletes, teams and sports organizations from all across America the ability to add their individual athletic identity to a wide variety of Ice Shaker bottles,” said Chris Grownkowski, CEO of Ice Shaker. “Ice Shakers deliver proven superior performance for athletes when it comes to hydration during games, practices, training sessions and everyday life, and the new customization and personalization options featuring laser engraved Sports Logo designs position Ice Shaker as the hands down best choice for athletes and teams looking for a best-of-breed drinking bottle,” added Grownkowski.
A wide variety of Ice Shakers in multiple colors and sizes can be found in the Ice Shaker Custom Shop at this link https://www.iceshaker.com/pages/the-custom-shop
Sports Logo’s library of over 5,000 copyrighted sports icons and logo templates, covering over 130 different sports, allow for unlimited customization of logo’s and designs for teams and individual athletes. Consumers can now select from dozens of sports related icons and templates and quickly and easily design sports related logo’s and designs which are then laser engraved on Ice Shaker bottles. Sports Logo’s advanced design features allow consumers to add text, slogans, names, numbers, existing team logo’s, and hyper-individualization to Ice Shaker bottles. Customization features allow athletes to showcase their individual sports identity on Ice Shaker bottles right down to the specific sport and position they play. Consumers can view their Sports Logo designs on Ice Shaker bottles of their choice before ordering online.
Sports Logo covers all of the mainstream sports such as football, soccer, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, golf, tennis, volleyball, track, gymnastics and others as well as regional sports such as field hockey, and international sports such as jai alai, badminton, and curling. Outdoor sports such as hunting, fly fishing, sports fishing, archery, cheerleading and more are also included. Olympic sports, para-Olympic sports, diving, speed skating, and other niche sports such as scuba diving, para-gliding, water skiing, downhill skiing, and more are also covered. Ice Shaker customers and athletes from all-corners of the world of sports can now create and celebrate their individual athletic identity on a customized Ice Shaker drinking bottle.
“Sports Logo is extremely proud to be working with Ice Shaker. When it comes to sports and fitness, and providing athletes with superior hydration options, Ice Shaker is the best in the business,” said John Brier, Sports Logo’s CEO. “Providing individual athletes, teams and sporting organizations the ability to promote their athletic identity with a customized Sports Logo laser engraved on an Ice Shaker is an exciting dynamic,” added Brier.
Ice Shaker drinking bottles come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and colors, from 12 ounces right on up to 1/2 gallon and 1 gallon drinking jugs. Every Ice Shaker is made from kitchen grade stainless steel, double insulated, and keeps drinks cool for up to 30-hours. Innovative and patented tops and features are part of every Ice Shaker. Ice Shaker offers solutions for teams and sports organizations in addition to individual athletes and their supporters or followers. For more information visit Ice Shaker online at IceShaker.com.
About Sports Logo:
Sports Logo has hand built one of the world’s largest collection of copyrighted sports icons and sports logo templates, as well as proprietary logo design technology that is the heart of the Sports Logo Design Studio. Sports Logo’s Design Studio allows consumers to add hyper-individualized Sports Logos on branded merchandise. The Sports Logo platform offers athletes around the world an exciting way to promote their brand and celebrate their individual athletic identity. For more information, visit SportsLogo.com.
About Ice Shaker:
After retiring from the NFL in 2013 and working out in the hot, summer Texas sun, CEO Chris Gronkowski was frustrated by the lack of quality insulated water bottles that would actually keep his drink cold. He soon found out that there was a huge market of people experiencing the same frustrations as him, so he created the Ice Shaker, a high-quality insulated bottle that he could use all day long. Not just at the gym, but also in the car, at work, by the pool, and even as he traveled. For more information, visit IceShaker.com.
“We are thrilled to allow individual athletes, teams and sports organizations from all across America the ability to add their individual athletic identity to a wide variety of Ice Shaker bottles,” said Chris Grownkowski, CEO of Ice Shaker. “Ice Shakers deliver proven superior performance for athletes when it comes to hydration during games, practices, training sessions and everyday life, and the new customization and personalization options featuring laser engraved Sports Logo designs position Ice Shaker as the hands down best choice for athletes and teams looking for a best-of-breed drinking bottle,” added Grownkowski.
A wide variety of Ice Shakers in multiple colors and sizes can be found in the Ice Shaker Custom Shop at this link https://www.iceshaker.com/pages/the-custom-shop
Sports Logo’s library of over 5,000 copyrighted sports icons and logo templates, covering over 130 different sports, allow for unlimited customization of logo’s and designs for teams and individual athletes. Consumers can now select from dozens of sports related icons and templates and quickly and easily design sports related logo’s and designs which are then laser engraved on Ice Shaker bottles. Sports Logo’s advanced design features allow consumers to add text, slogans, names, numbers, existing team logo’s, and hyper-individualization to Ice Shaker bottles. Customization features allow athletes to showcase their individual sports identity on Ice Shaker bottles right down to the specific sport and position they play. Consumers can view their Sports Logo designs on Ice Shaker bottles of their choice before ordering online.
Sports Logo covers all of the mainstream sports such as football, soccer, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, golf, tennis, volleyball, track, gymnastics and others as well as regional sports such as field hockey, and international sports such as jai alai, badminton, and curling. Outdoor sports such as hunting, fly fishing, sports fishing, archery, cheerleading and more are also included. Olympic sports, para-Olympic sports, diving, speed skating, and other niche sports such as scuba diving, para-gliding, water skiing, downhill skiing, and more are also covered. Ice Shaker customers and athletes from all-corners of the world of sports can now create and celebrate their individual athletic identity on a customized Ice Shaker drinking bottle.
“Sports Logo is extremely proud to be working with Ice Shaker. When it comes to sports and fitness, and providing athletes with superior hydration options, Ice Shaker is the best in the business,” said John Brier, Sports Logo’s CEO. “Providing individual athletes, teams and sporting organizations the ability to promote their athletic identity with a customized Sports Logo laser engraved on an Ice Shaker is an exciting dynamic,” added Brier.
Ice Shaker drinking bottles come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and colors, from 12 ounces right on up to 1/2 gallon and 1 gallon drinking jugs. Every Ice Shaker is made from kitchen grade stainless steel, double insulated, and keeps drinks cool for up to 30-hours. Innovative and patented tops and features are part of every Ice Shaker. Ice Shaker offers solutions for teams and sports organizations in addition to individual athletes and their supporters or followers. For more information visit Ice Shaker online at IceShaker.com.
About Sports Logo:
Sports Logo has hand built one of the world’s largest collection of copyrighted sports icons and sports logo templates, as well as proprietary logo design technology that is the heart of the Sports Logo Design Studio. Sports Logo’s Design Studio allows consumers to add hyper-individualized Sports Logos on branded merchandise. The Sports Logo platform offers athletes around the world an exciting way to promote their brand and celebrate their individual athletic identity. For more information, visit SportsLogo.com.
About Ice Shaker:
After retiring from the NFL in 2013 and working out in the hot, summer Texas sun, CEO Chris Gronkowski was frustrated by the lack of quality insulated water bottles that would actually keep his drink cold. He soon found out that there was a huge market of people experiencing the same frustrations as him, so he created the Ice Shaker, a high-quality insulated bottle that he could use all day long. Not just at the gym, but also in the car, at work, by the pool, and even as he traveled. For more information, visit IceShaker.com.
Contact
Sports Logo, Inc.Contact
John Brier
850-292-2590
www.SportsLogo.com
John Brier
850-292-2590
www.SportsLogo.com
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