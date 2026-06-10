Lavonta Caldwell Selected as a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Mandeville, ME, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LaVonta Caldwell of Mandeville, Louisiana has been Selected As A Lifetime Achievement Honoree by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her achievements in the field of art and music.
About LaVonta Caldwell
LaVonta Caldwell is a singer, board member, event coordinator, and historian with the Northlake Performing Arts Society (NPAS). Through her performances with NPAS and her role in organizing concerts and events, she actively supports and promotes the choral arts. Caldwell brings a strong foundation in music and the arts - including poetry - to all of her positions. She is also a member of an audition-based community choir.
She played a key role in helping establish a venue devoted to choral arts performance, musical excellence, and professionalism. In addition, Caldwell writes inspirational and motivational pieces centered on the arts and music. She is affiliated with the International Society of Poets and GriefShare International. As an esteemed member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide, the organization named Caldwell a Professional of the Year in 2025.
LaVonta’s grandfather, “Smilin’ Mac” McGuyrt, gave her start in music at a very young age. Well-known on the radio and as founder of the Stamps-Baxter Gospel Quartet, he taught LaVonta to read music by shape notes from their song book. Now, spanning eight decades her story is truly one of a lifetime.
Caldwell earned an A.A. in music from Florida Junior College Jacksonville, as well as an A.A. in psychology.
In her spare time, LaVonta enjoys music, writing poetry, music research, and genealogy.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
About LaVonta Caldwell
LaVonta Caldwell is a singer, board member, event coordinator, and historian with the Northlake Performing Arts Society (NPAS). Through her performances with NPAS and her role in organizing concerts and events, she actively supports and promotes the choral arts. Caldwell brings a strong foundation in music and the arts - including poetry - to all of her positions. She is also a member of an audition-based community choir.
She played a key role in helping establish a venue devoted to choral arts performance, musical excellence, and professionalism. In addition, Caldwell writes inspirational and motivational pieces centered on the arts and music. She is affiliated with the International Society of Poets and GriefShare International. As an esteemed member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide, the organization named Caldwell a Professional of the Year in 2025.
LaVonta’s grandfather, “Smilin’ Mac” McGuyrt, gave her start in music at a very young age. Well-known on the radio and as founder of the Stamps-Baxter Gospel Quartet, he taught LaVonta to read music by shape notes from their song book. Now, spanning eight decades her story is truly one of a lifetime.
Caldwell earned an A.A. in music from Florida Junior College Jacksonville, as well as an A.A. in psychology.
In her spare time, LaVonta enjoys music, writing poetry, music research, and genealogy.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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