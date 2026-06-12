Enkefalos Lands in Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM, June 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Enkefalos Technologies Expands U.S. Presence in New Mexico
Enkefalos Technologies, a global enterprise AI company focused on Private AI and Responsible AI solutions for regulated industries, today announced the expansion of its U.S. presence in New Mexico as part of its North American growth strategy.
Pictured (L–R): Vinayak Kadam, Co-founder & CBO, and Lokesh BR, Founder & CEO, Enkefalos Technologies; Yuriria Morales-Mangone, Global Partnerships, Economic Transitions Representative, and Tribal Liaison for Economic Development New Mexico; Charles Spann, Business Development, Project Manager Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance; Amar Vakil Executive Director, and Maria Sodre, Globalization Specialist, NMexus Center.
As organizations increase their use of artificial intelligence, concerns about data privacy, intellectual property, security, governance, and compliance continue to grow. Enkefalos helps enterprises build secure, enterprise-controlled AI systems while maintaining full ownership of their data, models, and business knowledge.
The company serves industries such as insurance, healthcare, financial services, higher education, logistics, and other regulated sectors with solutions focused on intelligent document processing, workflow automation, enterprise knowledge systems, predictive analytics, and industry-specific AI assistants.
“The future of AI belongs to organizations that own and govern their intelligence,” said Lokesh BR, Founder & CEO of Enkefalos Technologies. “Our goal is to help enterprises build secure, practical, and responsible AI systems that support long-term business growth. New Mexico offers a strong environment for innovation and collaboration as we continue to expand in the United States.”
“New Mexico continues to attract innovative technology companies that are shaping the future of advanced industries,” said Melinda Allen, President & CEO of New Mexico Partnership. “We are excited to welcome Enkefalos and support the company’s continued growth in New Mexico.”
As part of its expansion, Enkefalos plans to collaborate with regional industry, research, and workforce development partners across New Mexico.
About Enkefalos Technologies
Enkefalos Technologies is a global enterprise AI company specializing in Private AI and Responsible AI solutions for regulated industries. The company helps organizations build secure and enterprise-controlled AI ecosystems while maintaining ownership of their data, models, and intellectual property.
Your Model. Your Data. Your IP.
Media Contact
Enkefalos Technologies, Inc.
www.enkefalos.com
(505) 532-2030
Enkefalos Technologies, a global enterprise AI company focused on Private AI and Responsible AI solutions for regulated industries, today announced the expansion of its U.S. presence in New Mexico as part of its North American growth strategy.
Pictured (L–R): Vinayak Kadam, Co-founder & CBO, and Lokesh BR, Founder & CEO, Enkefalos Technologies; Yuriria Morales-Mangone, Global Partnerships, Economic Transitions Representative, and Tribal Liaison for Economic Development New Mexico; Charles Spann, Business Development, Project Manager Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance; Amar Vakil Executive Director, and Maria Sodre, Globalization Specialist, NMexus Center.
As organizations increase their use of artificial intelligence, concerns about data privacy, intellectual property, security, governance, and compliance continue to grow. Enkefalos helps enterprises build secure, enterprise-controlled AI systems while maintaining full ownership of their data, models, and business knowledge.
The company serves industries such as insurance, healthcare, financial services, higher education, logistics, and other regulated sectors with solutions focused on intelligent document processing, workflow automation, enterprise knowledge systems, predictive analytics, and industry-specific AI assistants.
“The future of AI belongs to organizations that own and govern their intelligence,” said Lokesh BR, Founder & CEO of Enkefalos Technologies. “Our goal is to help enterprises build secure, practical, and responsible AI systems that support long-term business growth. New Mexico offers a strong environment for innovation and collaboration as we continue to expand in the United States.”
“New Mexico continues to attract innovative technology companies that are shaping the future of advanced industries,” said Melinda Allen, President & CEO of New Mexico Partnership. “We are excited to welcome Enkefalos and support the company’s continued growth in New Mexico.”
As part of its expansion, Enkefalos plans to collaborate with regional industry, research, and workforce development partners across New Mexico.
About Enkefalos Technologies
Enkefalos Technologies is a global enterprise AI company specializing in Private AI and Responsible AI solutions for regulated industries. The company helps organizations build secure and enterprise-controlled AI ecosystems while maintaining ownership of their data, models, and intellectual property.
Your Model. Your Data. Your IP.
Media Contact
Enkefalos Technologies, Inc.
www.enkefalos.com
(505) 532-2030
Contact
NMexus CenterContact
Sofia Taborga
505-312-6006
www.enkefalos.com
Sofia Taborga
505-312-6006
www.enkefalos.com
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Enkefalos lands in Albuquerque, NM!
Enkefalos Technologies, a global enterprise AI company focused on Private AI and Responsible AI solutions for regulated industries, today announced the expansion of its U.S. presence in New Mexico as part of its North American growth strategy.
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