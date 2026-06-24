Commercial Funding Partners Releases Robotic Welding Equipment Sale-Leaseback Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how an asset-heavy manufacturer evaluated a $1.5 million, 36-month sale-leaseback / capital-lease path while keeping robotic welding and manufacturing systems in use.
Draper, UT, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Commercial Funding Partners has published an anonymized case study on a manufacturer that evaluated liquidity using robotic welding and manufacturing systems already supporting production.
The case study describes a $1.5 million, 36-month sale-leaseback / capital-lease path prepared around eligible equipment. The structure was designed to let the company evaluate capital flexibility while the equipment remained in operational use.
Sale-leaseback conversations can stall when equipment value is separated from production reality. In this example, CFP treated the robotic welding and manufacturing systems as operating assets, not idle collateral, so the financing path could account for both collateral value and how the equipment supported production.
The full anonymized case study is available at:
https://commercialfundingpartners.com/case-studies/robotic-welding-equipment-sale-leaseback-liquidity/
Companies with valuable production equipment already in use may consider this type of review when they need liquidity without interrupting operations. CFP evaluates equipment financing, leasing, sale-leaseback, and growth-capital structures for established companies.
About Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners helps established companies structure equipment financing, equipment leasing, sale-leaseback financing, and growth capital when timing, collateral, complexity, or bank appetite makes a standard lending path too narrow.
Disclosure: This example is anonymized. Customer names and identifying details are withheld. Financing availability, structure, timing, and terms depend on borrower qualifications, collateral, documentation, and final underwriting.
The case study describes a $1.5 million, 36-month sale-leaseback / capital-lease path prepared around eligible equipment. The structure was designed to let the company evaluate capital flexibility while the equipment remained in operational use.
Sale-leaseback conversations can stall when equipment value is separated from production reality. In this example, CFP treated the robotic welding and manufacturing systems as operating assets, not idle collateral, so the financing path could account for both collateral value and how the equipment supported production.
The full anonymized case study is available at:
https://commercialfundingpartners.com/case-studies/robotic-welding-equipment-sale-leaseback-liquidity/
Companies with valuable production equipment already in use may consider this type of review when they need liquidity without interrupting operations. CFP evaluates equipment financing, leasing, sale-leaseback, and growth-capital structures for established companies.
About Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners helps established companies structure equipment financing, equipment leasing, sale-leaseback financing, and growth capital when timing, collateral, complexity, or bank appetite makes a standard lending path too narrow.
Disclosure: This example is anonymized. Customer names and identifying details are withheld. Financing availability, structure, timing, and terms depend on borrower qualifications, collateral, documentation, and final underwriting.
Contact
Commercial Funding PartnersContact
Buddy Zarbock
(801) 461-3337
https://commercialfundingpartners.com
Contact CFP: https://commercialfundingpartners.com/contact-us/
Buddy Zarbock
(801) 461-3337
https://commercialfundingpartners.com
Contact CFP: https://commercialfundingpartners.com/contact-us/
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