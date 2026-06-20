MomDoc Celebrates 50 Years by Turning Celebration Into Access

MomDoc is celebrating its 50th anniversary by assembling 500 back-to-school backpacks for children in foster care and welcoming approximately 1,000 children in foster care and their family members for a day of connection and fun. In partnership with ASANow, the event honors MomDoc founder Dr. Clifford Goodman’s legacy of service, compassion, and community, while the City of Chandler proclaims June 23, 2026 as Dr. Clifford Goodman Day.