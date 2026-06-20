MomDoc Celebrates 50 Years by Turning Celebration Into Access
MomDoc is celebrating its 50th anniversary by assembling 500 back-to-school backpacks for children in foster care and welcoming approximately 1,000 children in foster care and their family members for a day of connection and fun. In partnership with ASANow, the event honors MomDoc founder Dr. Clifford Goodman’s legacy of service, compassion, and community, while the City of Chandler proclaims June 23, 2026 as Dr. Clifford Goodman Day.
Phoenix, AZ, June 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- City of Chandler to Proclaim June 23, 2026 as Dr. Clifford Goodman Day During Community Service Event Benefiting Children in Foster Care
On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, more than 300 MomDoc employees and their family members will come together to assemble 500 back-to-school backpacks for children in foster care as part of MomDoc's 50th anniversary celebration.
In partnership with ASANow, MomDoc is transforming a milestone anniversary into an opportunity to create access for children and families throughout the community. The backpacks will be distributed to children in foster care, while approximately 1,000 children in foster care and their family members will also be welcomed to participate in a day of connection, community, and fun at Golfland Sunsplash.
For one day, MomDoc is taking over Golfland Sunsplash, bringing together employees, family members, community partners, children in foster care, and local leaders to celebrate fifty years of caring for Arizona families. The event will also include a special proclamation ceremony by the City of Chandler, officially declaring June 23, 2026 as Dr. Clifford Goodman Day in honor of the late founder whose vision established MomDoc in 1976.
Fifty years ago, Dr. Goodman founded MomDoc on a simple belief: healthcare should be accessible, compassionate, and rooted in community. While much has changed over the past five decades, that mission remains at the heart of MomDoc.
"As we reflected on how to celebrate this milestone, we knew we wanted to do more than host a party," said Sarah Bruner, a MomDoc employee. "We wanted to honor Dr. Goodman's legacy in a way that reflects the values he built this organization upon: service, compassion, and community."
For MomDoc, access means more than healthcare.
"Access means access to care, but it also means access to experiences, opportunities, support systems, and moments of joy," said Bruner. "This celebration is about opening doors, bringing people together, and creating meaningful experiences for families throughout our community."
Founded in 1976, MomDoc has grown into one of Arizona's leading women's healthcare organizations, serving generations of women and families across the Valley. The June 23 event reflects the organization's continued commitment to improving lives both inside and outside the exam room.
Media Invite:
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event.
Event Details:
What:
MomDoc 50th Anniversary Celebration, Community Service Project, Children in Foster Care & Family Experience Day, and Dr. Clifford Goodman Day Proclamation
When:
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Assembly of 500 Back-to-School Backpacks for Children in Foster Care
9:30 a.m.
City of Chandler Proclamation Ceremony Declaring June 23, 2026 as Dr. Clifford Goodman Day
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Private Community Celebration at Golfland Sunsplash
Where:
Golfland Sunsplash
155 W. Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Photo/Interview Opportunities
• City of Chandler proclamation ceremony honoring Dr. Clifford Goodman
• More than 300 MomDoc employees and family members assembling 500 backpacks for children in foster care
• Approximately 1,500 attendees gathered in service and celebration
• Children in foster care and their families participating in the event
• Exclusive MomDoc takeover of Golfland Sunsplash
• Interviews with MomDoc leadership, community partners, families, and city representatives
About MomDoc
Founded in 1976 by Dr. Clifford Goodman, MomDoc has spent fifty years caring for Arizona women and families. Today, MomDoc provides comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic care across the Valley while remaining committed to its founding mission of delivering compassionate, accessible, community-centered healthcare.
Media Contact:
Sarah Bruner
Marketing, PR & Events
MomDoc
480-201-6076
SarahBruner@MomDoc.com
On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, more than 300 MomDoc employees and their family members will come together to assemble 500 back-to-school backpacks for children in foster care as part of MomDoc's 50th anniversary celebration.
In partnership with ASANow, MomDoc is transforming a milestone anniversary into an opportunity to create access for children and families throughout the community. The backpacks will be distributed to children in foster care, while approximately 1,000 children in foster care and their family members will also be welcomed to participate in a day of connection, community, and fun at Golfland Sunsplash.
For one day, MomDoc is taking over Golfland Sunsplash, bringing together employees, family members, community partners, children in foster care, and local leaders to celebrate fifty years of caring for Arizona families. The event will also include a special proclamation ceremony by the City of Chandler, officially declaring June 23, 2026 as Dr. Clifford Goodman Day in honor of the late founder whose vision established MomDoc in 1976.
Fifty years ago, Dr. Goodman founded MomDoc on a simple belief: healthcare should be accessible, compassionate, and rooted in community. While much has changed over the past five decades, that mission remains at the heart of MomDoc.
"As we reflected on how to celebrate this milestone, we knew we wanted to do more than host a party," said Sarah Bruner, a MomDoc employee. "We wanted to honor Dr. Goodman's legacy in a way that reflects the values he built this organization upon: service, compassion, and community."
For MomDoc, access means more than healthcare.
"Access means access to care, but it also means access to experiences, opportunities, support systems, and moments of joy," said Bruner. "This celebration is about opening doors, bringing people together, and creating meaningful experiences for families throughout our community."
Founded in 1976, MomDoc has grown into one of Arizona's leading women's healthcare organizations, serving generations of women and families across the Valley. The June 23 event reflects the organization's continued commitment to improving lives both inside and outside the exam room.
Media Invite:
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event.
Event Details:
What:
MomDoc 50th Anniversary Celebration, Community Service Project, Children in Foster Care & Family Experience Day, and Dr. Clifford Goodman Day Proclamation
When:
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Assembly of 500 Back-to-School Backpacks for Children in Foster Care
9:30 a.m.
City of Chandler Proclamation Ceremony Declaring June 23, 2026 as Dr. Clifford Goodman Day
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Private Community Celebration at Golfland Sunsplash
Where:
Golfland Sunsplash
155 W. Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Photo/Interview Opportunities
• City of Chandler proclamation ceremony honoring Dr. Clifford Goodman
• More than 300 MomDoc employees and family members assembling 500 backpacks for children in foster care
• Approximately 1,500 attendees gathered in service and celebration
• Children in foster care and their families participating in the event
• Exclusive MomDoc takeover of Golfland Sunsplash
• Interviews with MomDoc leadership, community partners, families, and city representatives
About MomDoc
Founded in 1976 by Dr. Clifford Goodman, MomDoc has spent fifty years caring for Arizona women and families. Today, MomDoc provides comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic care across the Valley while remaining committed to its founding mission of delivering compassionate, accessible, community-centered healthcare.
Media Contact:
Sarah Bruner
Marketing, PR & Events
MomDoc
480-201-6076
SarahBruner@MomDoc.com
Contact
MomDocContact
Sarah Bruner
480-201-6076
MomDoc.com
Sarah Bruner
480-201-6076
MomDoc.com
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