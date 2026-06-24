Rubber B Announces Swiss-Made Vulcanized Rubber Strap System for Tudor Pelagos FXD
Rubber B has launched a Swiss-Made vulcanized rubber strap system engineered specifically for the fixed-bar architecture of the Tudor Pelagos FXD. Featuring a proprietary "blocked integration" design, the strap provides a flawless, flush fit without requiring a pass-through method or any physical modifications to the watch case. Manufactured in Switzerland, the saltwater- and UV-resistant straps are available in Black, Navy Blue, Military Green, and White.
Rubber B, a manufacturer of Swiss-Made high-tech vulcanized rubber watch straps, has announced the launch of a dedicated strap system engineered specifically for the Tudor Pelagos FXD collection.
The new strap’s innovative architecture was developed to address one of the most distinctive characteristics of the Pelagos FXD: its fixed titanium strap bars, which are machined directly into the watch case. Unlike conventional wristwatches that utilize removable spring bars, the Pelagos FXD employs a fixed-bar architecture originally specified for professional and military diving applications. This design significantly limits compatibility with traditional aftermarket strap systems and requires a specialized attachment solution. The Pelagos FXD was developed as a modern professional tool watch platform inspired by requirements associated with the French Marine Nationale combat diver program. Multiple FXD references continue to feature fixed strap bars as a defining design element.
According to Rubber B, the new strap system incorporates a proprietary attachment architecture engineered specifically for the fixed-bar construction of the Pelagos FXD. The design provides “blocked integration” to the watch bar without a pass-though method, which enables installation and flawless fitment without cutting, trimming, drilling, or modifying the watch case.
"Developing a strap solution for the FXD required a fundamentally different engineering approach compared to traditional integrated watch straps," said a representative of Rubber B. "The fixed-bar case architecture demanded a dedicated design that could provide security, comfort, and long-term durability while preserving the original functionality of the watch. This new Rubber B strap also provides more comfort and balance on the wrist when wearing the Pelagos FXD."
The strap system is manufactured entirely in Switzerland and utilizes premium vulcanized rubber developed for luxury sport watch applications. Rubber B states that the material contains no silicone, blends, fillers, or bonding agents and is engineered to withstand prolonged exposure to saltwater, ultraviolet radiation, humidity, and temperature fluctuations.
The launch reflects growing demand within the luxury watch market for purpose-built strap solutions tailored to increasingly specialized watch designs. Fixed-bar professional watches, including military-inspired dive watches, have historically presented unique challenges for strap manufacturers due to their non-standard attachment systems.
The new Rubber B strap platform is compatible with Tudor Pelagos FXD references featuring fixed-bar case construction, including Marine Nationale, GMT, and other FXD variants. Initial color offerings include Black, Navy Blue, Military Green, and White.
Key Features
Designed exclusively for Tudor Pelagos FXD models
Proprietary fixed-bar attachment architecture
Swiss-Made manufacturing
Premium vulcanized rubber construction
Saltwater and UV resistance
No cutting or modification required
Premium tang buckle system
Compatible with FXD Marine Nationale and FXD GMT references
About Rubber B Founded in the USA, Rubber B specializes in premium Swiss-Made vulcanized rubber strap innovations engineered for luxury timepieces that previously have no integrated rubber strap options on the market. The innovative company is recognized for developing model-specific strap systems that integrate with leading watch brands while maintaining the integrity of the original watch design for an OEM integrated style. Rubber B manufactures its products using proprietary vulcanized rubber compounds and Swiss luxury watch industry standards.rubberb.com/
References
Tudor Pelagos FXD collection specifications and fixed-bar architecture published by Tudor.
Rubber B product development and engineering specifications for Tudor Pelagos FXD strap platform.
Industry documentation regarding Marine Nationale collaboration and FXD platform development.
Disclaimer: Rubber B is an independent strap manufacturer and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or associated with Tudor Watch SA.
William Castano
(305) 771-2369
rubberb.com
press@rubberb.com, info@rubberb.com
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