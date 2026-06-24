Falcon Web Flows Launches Done-for-You AI Agents for Lead Capture, CRM, Follow-Ups, and Everyday Business Automation
No more do-it-yourself websites, no more juggling apps. Falcon Web Flows builds your branded lead-capturing website, connects it to your CRM, and deploys AI agents that handle all your daily business tasks so you can stay focused on customers and growth.
Orlando, FL, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Falcon Web Flows today launched its done-for-you AI agent system that builds professional lead-capture websites, integrates full CRM, and deploys intelligent AI agents controlled by simple commands.
Tell your AI: “Schedule the new lead for Thursday” or “Email follow-up to Mike,” and it handles the rest. Everything stays seamlessly connected.
"Small business owners should not have to spend valuable time and money learning new systems or managing routine tasks,” said Tzvia Lorusso, Founder. "We build and manage the technology so they can work efficiently and focus on customers."
How It Works
Professionally built branded lead-capture website
Integrated CRM
Personalized AI agents for scheduling, emails, follow-ups, and daily tasks
Full service: we handle setup, maintenance, and support
Services vary by plan. All client-facing actions are reviewed by you.
About Falcon Web Flows Falcon Web Flows delivers done-for-you websites, CRM systems, and AI agents that simplify operations for small businesses.
Media Contact: inquiries@falconflows.com falconwebflows.com
Tell your AI: “Schedule the new lead for Thursday” or “Email follow-up to Mike,” and it handles the rest. Everything stays seamlessly connected.
"Small business owners should not have to spend valuable time and money learning new systems or managing routine tasks,” said Tzvia Lorusso, Founder. "We build and manage the technology so they can work efficiently and focus on customers."
How It Works
Professionally built branded lead-capture website
Integrated CRM
Personalized AI agents for scheduling, emails, follow-ups, and daily tasks
Full service: we handle setup, maintenance, and support
Services vary by plan. All client-facing actions are reviewed by you.
About Falcon Web Flows Falcon Web Flows delivers done-for-you websites, CRM systems, and AI agents that simplify operations for small businesses.
Media Contact: inquiries@falconflows.com falconwebflows.com
Contact
QG Publishing LLC D.B.A Falcon Web FlowsContact
Tzvia Lorusso
407-937-9907
falconwebflows.com
Tzvia Lorusso
407-937-9907
falconwebflows.com
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