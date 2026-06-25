Commercial Funding Partners Releases Public Logistics Equipment Tax-Lease Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how a $1B+ public-company logistics operator used a $7 million, 60-month tax lease for specialized warehousing equipment tied to distribution-center operations.
Draper, UT, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Commercial Funding Partners has published an anonymized case study on a $1B+ public-company logistics operator that used a $7 million tax lease to finance specialized warehousing equipment.
The case study describes a 60-month tax lease structure prepared around logistics and warehousing equipment connected to distribution-center operations. The structure was designed to account for specialized assets and the way those assets supported the company's operating requirements.
Specialized logistics equipment can be misunderstood when a lender focuses only on generic asset categories. In this example, CFP connected the equipment need, borrower profile, structure, and operating context into a financeable transaction path without disclosing customer identity.
Companies planning specialized logistics, warehousing, or material-handling equipment investments may consider this type of review when equipment value, timing, and lender fit need to line up before deployment.
About Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners helps established companies structure equipment financing, equipment leasing, sale-leaseback financing, tax leases, and growth capital when timing, collateral, complexity, or bank appetite makes a standard lending path too narrow.
The full anonymized case study is available at:
https://commercialfundingpartners.com/case-studies/public-logistics-company-tax-lease/
Disclosure: This example is anonymized. Customer names and identifying details are withheld. Financing availability, structure, timing, and terms depend on borrower qualifications, collateral, documentation, and final underwriting.
The case study describes a 60-month tax lease structure prepared around logistics and warehousing equipment connected to distribution-center operations. The structure was designed to account for specialized assets and the way those assets supported the company's operating requirements.
Specialized logistics equipment can be misunderstood when a lender focuses only on generic asset categories. In this example, CFP connected the equipment need, borrower profile, structure, and operating context into a financeable transaction path without disclosing customer identity.
Companies planning specialized logistics, warehousing, or material-handling equipment investments may consider this type of review when equipment value, timing, and lender fit need to line up before deployment.
About Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners helps established companies structure equipment financing, equipment leasing, sale-leaseback financing, tax leases, and growth capital when timing, collateral, complexity, or bank appetite makes a standard lending path too narrow.
The full anonymized case study is available at:
https://commercialfundingpartners.com/case-studies/public-logistics-company-tax-lease/
Disclosure: This example is anonymized. Customer names and identifying details are withheld. Financing availability, structure, timing, and terms depend on borrower qualifications, collateral, documentation, and final underwriting.
Contact
Commercial Funding PartnersContact
Buddy Zarbock
(801) 461-3337
https://commercialfundingpartners.com
Contact CFP: https://commercialfundingpartners.com/contact-us/
Buddy Zarbock
(801) 461-3337
https://commercialfundingpartners.com
Contact CFP: https://commercialfundingpartners.com/contact-us/
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