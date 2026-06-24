Fortified CEO Ben DeBow: The End of Tech Abundance — AI is Powerful, Not Efficient, and the Bill Has Come Due - a Luminary Societies Salon

DeBow's thesis is that AI made building easy but did not make accounting easy. "AI is powerful, but it isn't efficient — it spends more to reach a result that could have cost far less," he said. Business users now create apps and agents faster than technology teams can support or govern them, producing a structural accountability gap — systems built fast and accounted for late.