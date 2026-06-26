Positive Athlete to Honor North Texas' Most Positive Student-Athletes and Coaches at 2026 Awards Experience on June 30 in Frisco
Frisco, TX, June 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Positive Athlete will conclude its 2025-26 North Texas program year on June 30 by honoring the region's most positive student-athletes and coaches during the 2026 North Texas Positive Athlete Awards Experience at the Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Frisco.
The event will celebrate 32 student-athletes and coaches selected from more than 1,000 nominations submitted by coaches, principals, athletic directors, teachers, parents, and community members representing 307 public and private high schools and 37 sports across North Texas.
Positive Athlete recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional character, leadership, resilience, service, and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
"These student-athletes and coaches represent what youth sports are truly about," said Jeremy Lukas of Positive Athlete. "Their stories extend far beyond wins and statistics. They are leaders, encouragers, teammates, and role models who positively impact their schools, families, and communities every day."
The Awards Experience represents the culmination of Positive Athlete's mission to Recognize, Empower, and Connect high-character student-athletes and coaches while celebrating the schools, families, and communities that help shape the next generation of leaders. The event also serves as the bridge between the conclusion of the 2025-26 program year and the launch of the 2026-27 season.
The evening is being held at the Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center. Among this year's honorees are Juliet Amparan and Emmett Olsen, both of whom previously received care through Scottish Rite for Children, creating a meaningful full-circle connection between their personal journeys and the evening's celebration.
In addition to recognizing the North Texas Positive Athlete and Coach of the Year recipients, the event will celebrate recipients of both the Positive Athlete O.P.E.R.A.T.E. Scholarships and the VKTRY Performance Scholarship. Together, these scholarship programs recognize student athletes whose stories exemplify resilience, leadership, perseverance, service, and positive impact.
The 2025-26 North Texas honorees represent communities throughout the Metroplex, including Frisco, Dallas, Plano, Duncanville, Rockwall, Southlake, Arlington, Denton, McKinney, Keller, Forney, Mesquite, Kaufman, Mineral Wells, and many others. A complete list of award recipients is included with accompanying media materials.
Members of the media, elected officials, school leaders, corporate partners, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. Media interested in event coverage, interviews, or credentials may RSVP by contacting Jeremy Lukas at jlukas@positiveathlete.org.
About Positive Athlete
Positive Athlete is a national organization dedicated to recognizing student-athletes who exemplify character, leadership, resilience, and service. Through awards, scholarships, leadership development, and community partnerships, Positive Athlete works to Recognize, Empower, and Connect the next generation of leaders.
The event will celebrate 32 student-athletes and coaches selected from more than 1,000 nominations submitted by coaches, principals, athletic directors, teachers, parents, and community members representing 307 public and private high schools and 37 sports across North Texas.
Positive Athlete recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional character, leadership, resilience, service, and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
"These student-athletes and coaches represent what youth sports are truly about," said Jeremy Lukas of Positive Athlete. "Their stories extend far beyond wins and statistics. They are leaders, encouragers, teammates, and role models who positively impact their schools, families, and communities every day."
The Awards Experience represents the culmination of Positive Athlete's mission to Recognize, Empower, and Connect high-character student-athletes and coaches while celebrating the schools, families, and communities that help shape the next generation of leaders. The event also serves as the bridge between the conclusion of the 2025-26 program year and the launch of the 2026-27 season.
The evening is being held at the Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center. Among this year's honorees are Juliet Amparan and Emmett Olsen, both of whom previously received care through Scottish Rite for Children, creating a meaningful full-circle connection between their personal journeys and the evening's celebration.
In addition to recognizing the North Texas Positive Athlete and Coach of the Year recipients, the event will celebrate recipients of both the Positive Athlete O.P.E.R.A.T.E. Scholarships and the VKTRY Performance Scholarship. Together, these scholarship programs recognize student athletes whose stories exemplify resilience, leadership, perseverance, service, and positive impact.
The 2025-26 North Texas honorees represent communities throughout the Metroplex, including Frisco, Dallas, Plano, Duncanville, Rockwall, Southlake, Arlington, Denton, McKinney, Keller, Forney, Mesquite, Kaufman, Mineral Wells, and many others. A complete list of award recipients is included with accompanying media materials.
Members of the media, elected officials, school leaders, corporate partners, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend. Media interested in event coverage, interviews, or credentials may RSVP by contacting Jeremy Lukas at jlukas@positiveathlete.org.
About Positive Athlete
Positive Athlete is a national organization dedicated to recognizing student-athletes who exemplify character, leadership, resilience, and service. Through awards, scholarships, leadership development, and community partnerships, Positive Athlete works to Recognize, Empower, and Connect the next generation of leaders.
Contact
Positive AthleteContact
Jeremy Lukas
832-291-2573
www.positiveathlete.org
Jeremy Lukas
832-291-2573
www.positiveathlete.org
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