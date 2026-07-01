Standard No More Launches Premium Men's Grooming Brand Redefining Clean Performance
Standard No More® officially launches with a mission to redefine men's grooming through clean, high-performing products made with premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients. Founded in San Diego by entrepreneur Chad Olson, the company creates grooming essentials with simple, transparent formulations made without phthalates, parabens, petroleum-derived ingredients, sulfates, or synthetic fragrance—delivering professional performance without compromising on ingredient quality.
San Diego, CA, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Standard No More®, a new men's grooming company founded in San Diego, officially launches today with a mission to provide men with clean, high-performing grooming products made with premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients through simple, transparent formulations that prioritize quality, performance, and peace of mind.
Founded by entrepreneur Chad Olson, Standard No More® was born from a simple question: Why are so many grooming products made with low-cost, synthetic ingredients when better alternatives exist?
While teaching his son how to style his hair, Olson picked up a jar of pomade and began reading the ingredient label. What he found was a long list of ingredients common to the industry, including synthetic fragrance, phthalates, petrochemicals, parabens, and other questionable additives he wasn't comfortable using.
What began as a simple glance at an ingredient label quickly evolved into a mission to create a better standard for men's grooming.
"I remember standing there helping my son style his hair and realizing I had never really looked closely at what was in the products we were using every day," said Olson. "The more I learned, the more I felt there had to be a better option. But I also discovered why so many people continue to rely on conventional brands—the natural alternatives often fall short on performance. I set out to fix what the industry has been doing wrong and deliver what was missing: products made with premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients, simple formulations, and professional-level performance that you can feel comfortable using day in and day out."
Standard No More launches with a lineup of grooming essentials, including:
- Shampoo & Body Wash
- Hair Styling Wax
- Hair Styling Clay
- Hair Styling Cream
- Hair, Face, Beard & Skin Oil
- Body Spray
Each product is crafted with premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients and features simple, transparent formulations made without phthalates, parabens, petroleum-derived ingredients, sulfates, animal testing or synthetic fragrance.
The brand's signature scent, Brightwood, is made from 100% pure essential oils and features a blend of earthy woods with a bright citrus edge, creating a fresh and distinctive masculine fragrance.
"We believe guys shouldn't have to choose between performance and concerns about ingredient toxicity," Olson said. "For too long, the industry has accepted the idea that natural alternatives can't deliver the same results. We built Standard No More to prove otherwise. By combining premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients with simple formulations, we've created products that perform exceptionally well while giving customers complete confidence in what they're using every day."
The company sells directly to consumers through its website and plans to continue expanding its lineup while remaining committed to premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients, simple formulations, transparency, and uncompromising performance.
Standard No More products are available beginning July 1, 2026 at www.StandardNoMore.com
About Standard No More®
Standard No More® is a San Diego-based men’s grooming company dedicated to creating high-performance, non-toxic grooming products made with premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients. Founded by Chad Olson, the company was built on the belief that men deserve better options than the conventional standards that have dominated the grooming industry for decades. By addressing the performance limitations that have historically held back natural alternatives, Standard No More delivers products that combine exceptional results with premium ingredient quality.
Founded by entrepreneur Chad Olson, Standard No More® was born from a simple question: Why are so many grooming products made with low-cost, synthetic ingredients when better alternatives exist?
While teaching his son how to style his hair, Olson picked up a jar of pomade and began reading the ingredient label. What he found was a long list of ingredients common to the industry, including synthetic fragrance, phthalates, petrochemicals, parabens, and other questionable additives he wasn't comfortable using.
What began as a simple glance at an ingredient label quickly evolved into a mission to create a better standard for men's grooming.
"I remember standing there helping my son style his hair and realizing I had never really looked closely at what was in the products we were using every day," said Olson. "The more I learned, the more I felt there had to be a better option. But I also discovered why so many people continue to rely on conventional brands—the natural alternatives often fall short on performance. I set out to fix what the industry has been doing wrong and deliver what was missing: products made with premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients, simple formulations, and professional-level performance that you can feel comfortable using day in and day out."
Standard No More launches with a lineup of grooming essentials, including:
- Shampoo & Body Wash
- Hair Styling Wax
- Hair Styling Clay
- Hair Styling Cream
- Hair, Face, Beard & Skin Oil
- Body Spray
Each product is crafted with premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients and features simple, transparent formulations made without phthalates, parabens, petroleum-derived ingredients, sulfates, animal testing or synthetic fragrance.
The brand's signature scent, Brightwood, is made from 100% pure essential oils and features a blend of earthy woods with a bright citrus edge, creating a fresh and distinctive masculine fragrance.
"We believe guys shouldn't have to choose between performance and concerns about ingredient toxicity," Olson said. "For too long, the industry has accepted the idea that natural alternatives can't deliver the same results. We built Standard No More to prove otherwise. By combining premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients with simple formulations, we've created products that perform exceptionally well while giving customers complete confidence in what they're using every day."
The company sells directly to consumers through its website and plans to continue expanding its lineup while remaining committed to premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients, simple formulations, transparency, and uncompromising performance.
Standard No More products are available beginning July 1, 2026 at www.StandardNoMore.com
About Standard No More®
Standard No More® is a San Diego-based men’s grooming company dedicated to creating high-performance, non-toxic grooming products made with premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients. Founded by Chad Olson, the company was built on the belief that men deserve better options than the conventional standards that have dominated the grooming industry for decades. By addressing the performance limitations that have historically held back natural alternatives, Standard No More delivers products that combine exceptional results with premium ingredient quality.
Contact
Standard No MoreContact
Chad Olson
619-699-7636
www.standardnomore.com
Chad Olson
619-699-7636
www.standardnomore.com
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