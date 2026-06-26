DFX Corporation Launches Phase II of Growth Strategy with Reopening of MycoWorks Innovation Center in Emeryville
Reopened facility will serve as the cornerstone of DFX's strategy to scale production and accelerate commercialization of advanced mycelium-based materials.
Emeryville, CA, June 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DFX Corporation today announced the reopening of the MycoWorks Innovation Center in Emeryville, California, marking the official launch of Phase II of the company's strategic growth initiative following its acquisition of the MycoWorks intellectual property portfolio and operating assets.
The reopening represents a significant milestone in DFX's long-term vision to establish the world's leading platform for advanced mycelium-based materials. Phase I of the strategy focused on securing the foundational intellectual property, technology assets, and expertise that made MycoWorks a pioneer within the biomaterials industry. With those assets now preserved and integrated, DFX is entering Phase II: scaling production, accelerating commercialization, and bringing next-generation sustainable materials to market.
Through the formation of DFX MycoWorks & Co., DFX has assembled a leadership team of industry veterans, scientists, engineers, and manufacturing specialists dedicated to advancing the development and large-scale production of premium mycelium-based soft goods and biomaterial technologies.
"The acquisition of the MycoWorks assets was only the beginning," said Daniel J. Frydenlund, Chairman of DFX Corporation. "Phase I was about securing the intellectual property and preserving one of the most important innovation platforms in advanced biomaterials. The reopening of Emeryville marks the beginning of Phase II—transforming breakthrough innovation into scalable production capabilities capable of serving global markets."
Long recognized as a center of excellence for mycelium research and development, the Emeryville Innovation Center has played a foundational role in advancing the science and commercial potential of engineered mycelium materials. Under DFX leadership, the facility will once again serve as a hub for innovation while expanding its focus toward manufacturing scale, product commercialization, and strategic industry partnerships.
"Emeryville has historically been at the forefront of mycelium innovation," Frydenlund continued. "We believe it will once again become the epicenter of technological advancement in this sector. By combining world-class intellectual property, experienced leadership, and a commitment to operational excellence, DFX is uniquely positioned to bring the industry's most advanced technologies to market at a scale never before achieved."
The reopening of the Innovation Center represents a pivotal step in DFX's broader strategy to establish leadership in sustainable materials, advanced manufacturing, and next-generation soft goods. The company intends to leverage its proprietary technologies, strategic partnerships, and manufacturing expertise to accelerate industry adoption and set new standards for performance, quality, and scalability.
As operations continue to expand, the Emeryville facility will play a central role in product development, process innovation, workforce growth, and commercial deployment initiatives designed to position DFX MycoWorks & Co. as a global leader in advanced biomaterial production.
About DFX Corporation
DFX Corporation is a technology-focused holding company dedicated to acquiring, developing, and scaling transformative intellectual property and advanced manufacturing platforms. Through strategic investment, operational excellence, and long-term vision, DFX seeks to build category-defining businesses that deliver sustainable value and industry leadership.
About DFX MycoWorks & Co.
DFX MycoWorks & Co. is a subsidiary of DFX Corporation focused on the advancement, production, and commercialization of premium mycelium-based materials. Operating from its Innovation Center in Emeryville, California, the company is committed to developing scalable, sustainable solutions that redefine the future of advanced material manufacturing.
The reopening represents a significant milestone in DFX's long-term vision to establish the world's leading platform for advanced mycelium-based materials. Phase I of the strategy focused on securing the foundational intellectual property, technology assets, and expertise that made MycoWorks a pioneer within the biomaterials industry. With those assets now preserved and integrated, DFX is entering Phase II: scaling production, accelerating commercialization, and bringing next-generation sustainable materials to market.
Through the formation of DFX MycoWorks & Co., DFX has assembled a leadership team of industry veterans, scientists, engineers, and manufacturing specialists dedicated to advancing the development and large-scale production of premium mycelium-based soft goods and biomaterial technologies.
"The acquisition of the MycoWorks assets was only the beginning," said Daniel J. Frydenlund, Chairman of DFX Corporation. "Phase I was about securing the intellectual property and preserving one of the most important innovation platforms in advanced biomaterials. The reopening of Emeryville marks the beginning of Phase II—transforming breakthrough innovation into scalable production capabilities capable of serving global markets."
Long recognized as a center of excellence for mycelium research and development, the Emeryville Innovation Center has played a foundational role in advancing the science and commercial potential of engineered mycelium materials. Under DFX leadership, the facility will once again serve as a hub for innovation while expanding its focus toward manufacturing scale, product commercialization, and strategic industry partnerships.
"Emeryville has historically been at the forefront of mycelium innovation," Frydenlund continued. "We believe it will once again become the epicenter of technological advancement in this sector. By combining world-class intellectual property, experienced leadership, and a commitment to operational excellence, DFX is uniquely positioned to bring the industry's most advanced technologies to market at a scale never before achieved."
The reopening of the Innovation Center represents a pivotal step in DFX's broader strategy to establish leadership in sustainable materials, advanced manufacturing, and next-generation soft goods. The company intends to leverage its proprietary technologies, strategic partnerships, and manufacturing expertise to accelerate industry adoption and set new standards for performance, quality, and scalability.
As operations continue to expand, the Emeryville facility will play a central role in product development, process innovation, workforce growth, and commercial deployment initiatives designed to position DFX MycoWorks & Co. as a global leader in advanced biomaterial production.
About DFX Corporation
DFX Corporation is a technology-focused holding company dedicated to acquiring, developing, and scaling transformative intellectual property and advanced manufacturing platforms. Through strategic investment, operational excellence, and long-term vision, DFX seeks to build category-defining businesses that deliver sustainable value and industry leadership.
About DFX MycoWorks & Co.
DFX MycoWorks & Co. is a subsidiary of DFX Corporation focused on the advancement, production, and commercialization of premium mycelium-based materials. Operating from its Innovation Center in Emeryville, California, the company is committed to developing scalable, sustainable solutions that redefine the future of advanced material manufacturing.
Contact
MycoWorksContact
Daniel Frydenlund
303-601-2291
https://www.mycoworks.com/
Daniel Frydenlund
303-601-2291
https://www.mycoworks.com/
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