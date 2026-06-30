Lumovex Media Group and BlackForge Distribution Form Strategic Alliance to Produce and Distribute 18 AI Micro-Drama Series a Year
First U.S. based Hollywood-led AI micro-drama pipeline delivers premium short-form storytelling as a creative counterpoint to offshore and fully automated AI production
Las Vegas, NV, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lumovex Media Group, one of the first U.S.-based AI micro-drama and media production companies, today announced a strategic alliance with BlackForge Distribution to produce and distribute 18 premium AI micro-drama series in the first year of the partnership, with production beginning this month. The alliance creates a vertically integrated production-to-distribution pipeline designed to control intellectual property (IP) ownership and protect long-term asset valuations in the rapidly expanding short-form streaming market.
BlackForge Distribution operates alongside its production arm, BlackForge Partners, forming a fully integrated pipeline from development through worldwide release. The combined infrastructure gives the partnership end-to-end control of premium, serialized, high-concept micro-dramas built for global scalability across mobile-first audiences.
“Our mission is to craft premium short-form stories using AI as a tool, not a replacement,” said Kerri Zane, Co-founder of Lumovex Media Group.” Maintaining a strong human creative core is crucial to our company ethos, said Steven Diamond, Co-Founder.
The alliance answers surging global demand for vertical, mobile-first micro-drama content, a category projected to be among the fastest-growing segments of streaming entertainment. By pairing Lumovex’s Hollywood creative network with BlackForge’s vertically integrated production and distribution infrastructure, the partnership aims to set a new quality benchmark for AI-assisted short-form storytelling.
“Our alliance with Lumovex is built around IP ownership, talent integrity, and premium content quality crucial to long-term asset value in this market,” said John Lewis, Founder and CEO of BlackForge Distribution.
About Lumovex Media Group
Lumovex Media Group, co-founded by Steven Diamond and Kerri Zane, is one of the first U.S.-based AI micro-drama and media production companies, crafting premium short-form stories with a Hollywood-led creative core. The company collaborates with notable U.S.-based writers, voice actors, directors, and producers to deliver serialized AI-assisted content that prioritizes craft over automation.
About BlackForge Distribution
BlackForge Distribution operates alongside its production arm, BlackForge Partners, forming a vertically integrated pipeline that controls IP and long-term asset valuations across premium, mobile-first micro-drama programming built for global scalability.
Media Contact
Kerri Zane, Co-Founder, Lumovex Media Group
kerrizane.lumovex@gmail.com
BlackForge Distribution operates alongside its production arm, BlackForge Partners, forming a fully integrated pipeline from development through worldwide release. The combined infrastructure gives the partnership end-to-end control of premium, serialized, high-concept micro-dramas built for global scalability across mobile-first audiences.
“Our mission is to craft premium short-form stories using AI as a tool, not a replacement,” said Kerri Zane, Co-founder of Lumovex Media Group.” Maintaining a strong human creative core is crucial to our company ethos, said Steven Diamond, Co-Founder.
The alliance answers surging global demand for vertical, mobile-first micro-drama content, a category projected to be among the fastest-growing segments of streaming entertainment. By pairing Lumovex’s Hollywood creative network with BlackForge’s vertically integrated production and distribution infrastructure, the partnership aims to set a new quality benchmark for AI-assisted short-form storytelling.
“Our alliance with Lumovex is built around IP ownership, talent integrity, and premium content quality crucial to long-term asset value in this market,” said John Lewis, Founder and CEO of BlackForge Distribution.
About Lumovex Media Group
Lumovex Media Group, co-founded by Steven Diamond and Kerri Zane, is one of the first U.S.-based AI micro-drama and media production companies, crafting premium short-form stories with a Hollywood-led creative core. The company collaborates with notable U.S.-based writers, voice actors, directors, and producers to deliver serialized AI-assisted content that prioritizes craft over automation.
About BlackForge Distribution
BlackForge Distribution operates alongside its production arm, BlackForge Partners, forming a vertically integrated pipeline that controls IP and long-term asset valuations across premium, mobile-first micro-drama programming built for global scalability.
Media Contact
Kerri Zane, Co-Founder, Lumovex Media Group
kerrizane.lumovex@gmail.com
Contact
Lumovex Media GroupContact
Steven Mosley
702-439-2826
Lumovex.com
Steven Mosley
702-439-2826
Lumovex.com
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