R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Adds Attorney Kim Baker to Offer More Quality Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services in Smyrna, TN, welcomes Attorney Kim Baker to its team. Her addition enhances their capacity to provide professional, ethical immigration services for families navigating the U.S. system. Director Laura Ward reaffirms their mission to expand access while maintaining high standards. R.I.S.E., a non-profit, assists with family petitions, humanitarian cases, citizenship, and work permits.
Smyrna, TN, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- R.I.S.E. Immigration Services is pleased to announce the addition of Attorney Kim Baker to its growing team of immigration legal services.
Attorney Baker brings valuable legal experience and will work alongside R.I.S.E.'s legal professionals to provide high-quality immigration services to individuals and families navigating the complex U.S. immigration system.
The addition of Attorney Baker reflects R.I.S.E.'s ongoing commitment to expanding access to professional immigration assistance and strengthening the services available to immigrant communities in Tennessee and other regions of the country.
“Our mission has always been to ensure that immigrant families have access to professional, ethical, and compassionate support,” said Laura Ward, Director of R.I.S.E. “The arrival of Attorney Kim Baker strengthens our ability to serve more families while maintaining the high standards of quality our clients deserve.”
R.I.S.E. R.I.S.E. stands for Resilient Immigration and Support for Everyone. It is a non-profit organization that works in partnership with accredited attorneys and representatives to assist clients with immigration matters, including family-based petitions, humanitarian processes, citizenship, employment authorization, and other immigration benefits.
For more information, contact:
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services
Smyrna, Tennessee
Phone: (866) 816-2964
Website: www.riseimmigrationservices.com
Attorney Baker brings valuable legal experience and will work alongside R.I.S.E.'s legal professionals to provide high-quality immigration services to individuals and families navigating the complex U.S. immigration system.
The addition of Attorney Baker reflects R.I.S.E.'s ongoing commitment to expanding access to professional immigration assistance and strengthening the services available to immigrant communities in Tennessee and other regions of the country.
“Our mission has always been to ensure that immigrant families have access to professional, ethical, and compassionate support,” said Laura Ward, Director of R.I.S.E. “The arrival of Attorney Kim Baker strengthens our ability to serve more families while maintaining the high standards of quality our clients deserve.”
R.I.S.E. R.I.S.E. stands for Resilient Immigration and Support for Everyone. It is a non-profit organization that works in partnership with accredited attorneys and representatives to assist clients with immigration matters, including family-based petitions, humanitarian processes, citizenship, employment authorization, and other immigration benefits.
For more information, contact:
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services
Smyrna, Tennessee
Phone: (866) 816-2964
Website: www.riseimmigrationservices.com
Contact
RISE Immigration ServicesContact
Laura Ward
866-816-2964
riseimmigrationservices.com
Laura Ward
866-816-2964
riseimmigrationservices.com
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