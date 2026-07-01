R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Adds Attorney Kim Baker to Offer More Quality Immigration Services

R.I.S.E. Immigration Services in Smyrna, TN, welcomes Attorney Kim Baker to its team. Her addition enhances their capacity to provide professional, ethical immigration services for families navigating the U.S. system. Director Laura Ward reaffirms their mission to expand access while maintaining high standards. R.I.S.E., a non-profit, assists with family petitions, humanitarian cases, citizenship, and work permits.