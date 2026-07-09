Peter Tracy's 8-Year-Old Prediction Is Going Viral Today
"PLEASE MR. TRUMP DON'T DO IT" (also referred to as "Deportation Kids") is a raw, 59-second acoustic folk ballad featuring guitar and harmonica by singer-songwriter Peter Tracy.
Boca Raton, FL, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eight Years Later, Peter Tracy’s Powerful Protest Song Against Child Deportation Explodes Into a Viral Phenomenon
In a striking demonstration of art finding its perfect moment years after creation, folk singer-songwriter Peter Tracy’s poignant acoustic protest ballad, "PLEASE MR. TRUMP DON'T DO IT" (also known as "Deportation Kids"), has suddenly surged into the viral spotlight, amassing well over 1.5 million views on YouTube.
Originally penned and uploaded in late 2016, the raw, 59-second acoustic track has quietly waited for its moment. Today, as public discourse around immigration policies and the future of families reaches a fever pitch once again, the song has struck an immediate chord with a massive new online audience, proving its message is as timely and urgent as ever.
Watch the Viral Video Here: PLEASE MR. TRUMP DON'T DO IT on YouTube
Blending soulful guitar work with Tracy’s distinct harmonica melodies, the track puts a human face on abstract political debates. The black-and-white music video juxtaposes Tracy’s live performance with heart-wrenching imagery of young children, alongside critical data from The Washington Post highlighting that roughly 770,000 K-12 children of undocumented immigrants reside in the United States.
"I wrote this song years ago out of a place of deep concern for the most vulnerable among us—the children," says Peter Tracy. "To see it suddenly catching fire online today tells me that people are still looking for empathy and compassion in our national conversation."
With the haunting closing lyric, "There but for fortune go yours and mine," Tracy delivers a timeless plea for shared humanity, closing with a direct appeal for viewers to "Say a Prayer" for vulnerable families.
Explore more inspiring tunes and updates on his official platform at petertracylive.com.
About Peter Tracy: Peter Tracy is a veteran singer-songwriter and folk musician dedicated to creating music that inspires thought, builds community, and addresses pressing social and cultural issues.
Media Contact: PHTLIVE Media Relations
Email: petertracy@mac.com
Website: petertracy.com
In a striking demonstration of art finding its perfect moment years after creation, folk singer-songwriter Peter Tracy’s poignant acoustic protest ballad, "PLEASE MR. TRUMP DON'T DO IT" (also known as "Deportation Kids"), has suddenly surged into the viral spotlight, amassing well over 1.5 million views on YouTube.
Originally penned and uploaded in late 2016, the raw, 59-second acoustic track has quietly waited for its moment. Today, as public discourse around immigration policies and the future of families reaches a fever pitch once again, the song has struck an immediate chord with a massive new online audience, proving its message is as timely and urgent as ever.
Watch the Viral Video Here: PLEASE MR. TRUMP DON'T DO IT on YouTube
Blending soulful guitar work with Tracy’s distinct harmonica melodies, the track puts a human face on abstract political debates. The black-and-white music video juxtaposes Tracy’s live performance with heart-wrenching imagery of young children, alongside critical data from The Washington Post highlighting that roughly 770,000 K-12 children of undocumented immigrants reside in the United States.
"I wrote this song years ago out of a place of deep concern for the most vulnerable among us—the children," says Peter Tracy. "To see it suddenly catching fire online today tells me that people are still looking for empathy and compassion in our national conversation."
With the haunting closing lyric, "There but for fortune go yours and mine," Tracy delivers a timeless plea for shared humanity, closing with a direct appeal for viewers to "Say a Prayer" for vulnerable families.
Explore more inspiring tunes and updates on his official platform at petertracylive.com.
About Peter Tracy: Peter Tracy is a veteran singer-songwriter and folk musician dedicated to creating music that inspires thought, builds community, and addresses pressing social and cultural issues.
Media Contact: PHTLIVE Media Relations
Email: petertracy@mac.com
Website: petertracy.com
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