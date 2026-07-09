New Travel Platform Flyfi Uses AI to Match Travelers with the Right Premium Hotel — Paid Entirely in Crypto
New Dubai-based platform pairs AI hotel matching with direct cryptocurrency payments, letting travelers skip account creation and unnecessary data collection.
New York, NY, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Flyfi, a privacy-focused, crypto-first online travel agency, is now available, combining AI-powered hotel matching with cryptocurrency payments across a portfolio of more than 300,000 premium properties worldwide, giving travelers a faster route to the right room at the right price without an account or unnecessary data collection.
Finding the right hotel at the right price typically means manually comparing dozens of listings across filters, reviews, and shifting rates. Flyfi's AI does that work automatically, surfacing premium properties matched to each traveler's budget and preferences rather than leaving them to sift through inventory alone. That AI-driven matching sits on top of a payment layer built specifically for crypto holders: travelers pay directly in multiple cryptocurrencies at checkout, with no requirement to create an account or hand over more personal information than the booking itself requires — a deliberate departure from travel platforms that treat crypto payment, if it's offered at all, as an afterthought rather than a core feature.
"We built Flyfi because crypto holders deserve a travel platform that works the way they already do — fast, private, and without unnecessary friction. Booking a hotel shouldn't require handing over your life story or converting your assets three times over," said Peter Georgiou, CEO of Flyfi. The company has launched with premium hotels and plans to expand into flights, private jets, yachts, car rentals, and activities, all transacted in cryptocurrency, with the aim of covering every part of a trip on a single platform for crypto-native travelers.
Flyfi's inventory spans major destinations across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia. The platform is available now at flyfi.io.
About Flyfi
Flyfi is a privacy-focused, crypto-first online travel agency, enabling travelers to book 300,000+ premium hotels worldwide using cryptocurrency, with no account creation required and minimal personal data collection. Flyfi uses AI to help travelers find the right hotel at the right price, and is built for a young, tech-savvy, adventure-seeking audience that wants the convenience of modern travel booking without sacrificing privacy or payment flexibility. Flyfi has launched with hotels and plans to expand into flights, private jets, yachts, car rentals, and activities. For more information, visit flyfi.io.
Finding the right hotel at the right price typically means manually comparing dozens of listings across filters, reviews, and shifting rates. Flyfi's AI does that work automatically, surfacing premium properties matched to each traveler's budget and preferences rather than leaving them to sift through inventory alone. That AI-driven matching sits on top of a payment layer built specifically for crypto holders: travelers pay directly in multiple cryptocurrencies at checkout, with no requirement to create an account or hand over more personal information than the booking itself requires — a deliberate departure from travel platforms that treat crypto payment, if it's offered at all, as an afterthought rather than a core feature.
"We built Flyfi because crypto holders deserve a travel platform that works the way they already do — fast, private, and without unnecessary friction. Booking a hotel shouldn't require handing over your life story or converting your assets three times over," said Peter Georgiou, CEO of Flyfi. The company has launched with premium hotels and plans to expand into flights, private jets, yachts, car rentals, and activities, all transacted in cryptocurrency, with the aim of covering every part of a trip on a single platform for crypto-native travelers.
Flyfi's inventory spans major destinations across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia. The platform is available now at flyfi.io.
About Flyfi
Flyfi is a privacy-focused, crypto-first online travel agency, enabling travelers to book 300,000+ premium hotels worldwide using cryptocurrency, with no account creation required and minimal personal data collection. Flyfi uses AI to help travelers find the right hotel at the right price, and is built for a young, tech-savvy, adventure-seeking audience that wants the convenience of modern travel booking without sacrificing privacy or payment flexibility. Flyfi has launched with hotels and plans to expand into flights, private jets, yachts, car rentals, and activities. For more information, visit flyfi.io.
Contact
FLYFIContact
Peter Georgiou
07769654050
FLYFI.IO
Peter Georgiou
07769654050
FLYFI.IO
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