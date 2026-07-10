Project MFG Advanced National Competition Demonstrates Advanced Skills in Robotics, Automation, CNC Machining and Additive Manufacturing
Pennsylvania Team Wins Nation’s Top Student Manufacturing Competition
Kansas City, MO, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- After three days of intense competition showcasing the future of American manufacturing, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, captured the national title and $100,000 grand prize at the Project MFG Advanced Manufacturing National Championship held at Calhoun Community College in Decatur, Alabama.
In alignment with the Department of War's “Build Freedom” initiative, Project MFG started with its first regional competition seven years ago. With more than 100 events delivered across all 50 states and six countries, Project MFG has built one of the nation’s most expansive workforce development platforms for the skilled trades. Participation, prize money, prestige and an increase in skilled trade professional has grown year-over-year. The competition (including championship episode) is highlighted in a YouTube based docuseries “Clash of Trades.”
“This championship represents the future of manufacturing in America,” said Ray Dick, founder of Project MFG. “The next generation of manufacturing careers will combine hands-on craftsmanship with advanced technology. These students demonstrated the technical expertise, adaptability, and problem-solving skills required to succeed in today’s advanced manufacturing environments.”
This year’s competition brought together four elite student teams from across the United States, selected from a nationwide field of 57 competitors representing more than 70 schools. Over the course of a demanding three-day competition, students demonstrated advanced skills in additive manufacturing, CNC machining, metrology, automation, robotics, and precision manufacturing technologies.
Final standings included:
• National Champion: Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (Pennsylvania) — $100,000
• Second Place: Wallace State Community College (Alabama) — $50,000
• Third Place: Yuba College (California) — $25,000
• Fourth Place: Autry Technology Center (Oklahoma) — $10,000
The competition culminated in a real-world automation challenge that mirrored modern manufacturing environments. Teams assembled a fully functional blower assembly with an installed impeller and integrated it into a robotic automation system. A pre-programmed robotic arm then tested each team's final product by picking up and placing completed assemblies onto a simulated production conveyor.
The championship comes as the U.S. manufacturing industry faces a projected 1.9 million unfilled jobs by 2033, according to Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute. Project MFG leaders say competitions like the Advanced Manufacturing National Championship play a critical role in developing the skilled workforce needed to support America's aerospace, defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing sectors.
While AI can automate repetitive processes, the competition underscores the growing need for human critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability — skills essential to aerospace, defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing industries. Modern manufacturing facilities require workers who can program, operate, troubleshoot and improve sophisticated systems. As artificial intelligence and automation continue reshaping global manufacturing, Project MFG is focused on preparing students for the increasingly technical, high-skilled careers driving America’s industrial future.
The event also provides opportunities for industry engagement through educational panels, sponsor participation, instructor training opportunities, and networking activities connecting students directly with manufacturing leaders and workforce development professionals. Industry partners supporting the event included Mastercam, Mitutoyo, Haas Automation, ZEISS, and the Gene Haas Foundation.
About Project MFG
Founded to strengthen America’s industrial and manufacturing workforce pipeline, Project MFG develops and delivers hands-on workforce development programs that inspire, train, and connect the next generation of skilled trade professionals. Through national manufacturing competitions, instructor upskilling, project-based learning kits, and industry-aligned training experiences, Project MFG engages students, educators, industry partners, and government stakeholders to address critical workforce shortages across advanced manufacturing, welding, machining, 3D printing, inspection, and other skilled trades.
Project MFG’s flagship “Clash of Trades” and Advanced Manufacturing Championship events showcase the skill, precision, and innovation required in modern manufacturing careers while elevating the visibility and prestige of the trades. More at https://projectmfg.com.
B roll: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlIBUdw-vVE
In alignment with the Department of War's “Build Freedom” initiative, Project MFG started with its first regional competition seven years ago. With more than 100 events delivered across all 50 states and six countries, Project MFG has built one of the nation’s most expansive workforce development platforms for the skilled trades. Participation, prize money, prestige and an increase in skilled trade professional has grown year-over-year. The competition (including championship episode) is highlighted in a YouTube based docuseries “Clash of Trades.”
“This championship represents the future of manufacturing in America,” said Ray Dick, founder of Project MFG. “The next generation of manufacturing careers will combine hands-on craftsmanship with advanced technology. These students demonstrated the technical expertise, adaptability, and problem-solving skills required to succeed in today’s advanced manufacturing environments.”
This year’s competition brought together four elite student teams from across the United States, selected from a nationwide field of 57 competitors representing more than 70 schools. Over the course of a demanding three-day competition, students demonstrated advanced skills in additive manufacturing, CNC machining, metrology, automation, robotics, and precision manufacturing technologies.
Final standings included:
• National Champion: Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (Pennsylvania) — $100,000
• Second Place: Wallace State Community College (Alabama) — $50,000
• Third Place: Yuba College (California) — $25,000
• Fourth Place: Autry Technology Center (Oklahoma) — $10,000
The competition culminated in a real-world automation challenge that mirrored modern manufacturing environments. Teams assembled a fully functional blower assembly with an installed impeller and integrated it into a robotic automation system. A pre-programmed robotic arm then tested each team's final product by picking up and placing completed assemblies onto a simulated production conveyor.
The championship comes as the U.S. manufacturing industry faces a projected 1.9 million unfilled jobs by 2033, according to Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute. Project MFG leaders say competitions like the Advanced Manufacturing National Championship play a critical role in developing the skilled workforce needed to support America's aerospace, defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing sectors.
While AI can automate repetitive processes, the competition underscores the growing need for human critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability — skills essential to aerospace, defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing industries. Modern manufacturing facilities require workers who can program, operate, troubleshoot and improve sophisticated systems. As artificial intelligence and automation continue reshaping global manufacturing, Project MFG is focused on preparing students for the increasingly technical, high-skilled careers driving America’s industrial future.
The event also provides opportunities for industry engagement through educational panels, sponsor participation, instructor training opportunities, and networking activities connecting students directly with manufacturing leaders and workforce development professionals. Industry partners supporting the event included Mastercam, Mitutoyo, Haas Automation, ZEISS, and the Gene Haas Foundation.
About Project MFG
Founded to strengthen America’s industrial and manufacturing workforce pipeline, Project MFG develops and delivers hands-on workforce development programs that inspire, train, and connect the next generation of skilled trade professionals. Through national manufacturing competitions, instructor upskilling, project-based learning kits, and industry-aligned training experiences, Project MFG engages students, educators, industry partners, and government stakeholders to address critical workforce shortages across advanced manufacturing, welding, machining, 3D printing, inspection, and other skilled trades.
Project MFG’s flagship “Clash of Trades” and Advanced Manufacturing Championship events showcase the skill, precision, and innovation required in modern manufacturing careers while elevating the visibility and prestige of the trades. More at https://projectmfg.com.
B roll: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlIBUdw-vVE
Contact
Project MFGContact
Will Gregory
(816) 645-6116
Will Gregory
(816) 645-6116
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