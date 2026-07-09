A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon
Grego-Tech LLC Announces VIZO™ — The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™
New Braunfels, TX, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Grego-Tech LLC today announced the continued development of VIZO™ (Patent Pending), The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™, with a public launch planned for Fall 2026.
For decades, technology has transformed the way consumers search for homes, yet the process of finding and connecting with a real estate professional has remained largely unchanged.
Today, buyers and sellers typically search online, compare profiles, make phone calls, leave messages, and wait for a response—often without knowing which agent is nearby, available, or best suited to help.
VIZO™ was created to change that.
Powered by artificial intelligence and real-time location technology, VIZO™ is designed to help buyers and sellers discover licensed real estate professionals based on live status, location, and expertise, creating a faster, more transparent way to connect when it matters most.
"Technology has made it incredibly easy to find homes, but not necessarily the right real estate professional," said Rome Gregorio, Founder & CEO of Grego-Tech LLC. "Our vision is simple: make discovering a trusted real estate professional as intuitive as using today's most popular on-demand technologies. We believe consumers deserve a better experience, and agents deserve a better way to be discovered."
Unlike traditional real estate directories, VIZO™ is being developed around the concept of real-time agent discovery, giving consumers the ability to connect with licensed professionals who are live, nearby, and ready to help.
The platform is currently in development and is preparing for its Texas launch in Fall 2026.
Founding Agent Waitlist Now Open
Licensed real estate professionals are invited to join the free Founding Agent Waitlist to receive exclusive updates, early access opportunities, and launch announcements.
Visit:
www.VIZOAgent.com
to learn more and reserve your place.
About Grego-Tech LLC
Grego-Tech LLC is a Texas-based technology company dedicated to building innovative software that improves how consumers and professionals connect. Its flagship platform, VIZO™ (Patent Pending), is The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™, designed to modernize agent discovery through artificial intelligence, real-time location awareness, and live availability.
Media Contact
Rome Gregorio
Founder & CEO, Grego-Tech LLC
rome@vizoagent.com
For decades, technology has transformed the way consumers search for homes, yet the process of finding and connecting with a real estate professional has remained largely unchanged.
Today, buyers and sellers typically search online, compare profiles, make phone calls, leave messages, and wait for a response—often without knowing which agent is nearby, available, or best suited to help.
VIZO™ was created to change that.
Powered by artificial intelligence and real-time location technology, VIZO™ is designed to help buyers and sellers discover licensed real estate professionals based on live status, location, and expertise, creating a faster, more transparent way to connect when it matters most.
"Technology has made it incredibly easy to find homes, but not necessarily the right real estate professional," said Rome Gregorio, Founder & CEO of Grego-Tech LLC. "Our vision is simple: make discovering a trusted real estate professional as intuitive as using today's most popular on-demand technologies. We believe consumers deserve a better experience, and agents deserve a better way to be discovered."
Unlike traditional real estate directories, VIZO™ is being developed around the concept of real-time agent discovery, giving consumers the ability to connect with licensed professionals who are live, nearby, and ready to help.
The platform is currently in development and is preparing for its Texas launch in Fall 2026.
Founding Agent Waitlist Now Open
Licensed real estate professionals are invited to join the free Founding Agent Waitlist to receive exclusive updates, early access opportunities, and launch announcements.
Visit:
www.VIZOAgent.com
to learn more and reserve your place.
About Grego-Tech LLC
Grego-Tech LLC is a Texas-based technology company dedicated to building innovative software that improves how consumers and professionals connect. Its flagship platform, VIZO™ (Patent Pending), is The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™, designed to modernize agent discovery through artificial intelligence, real-time location awareness, and live availability.
Media Contact
Rome Gregorio
Founder & CEO, Grego-Tech LLC
rome@vizoagent.com
Contact
Grego-Tech LLCContact
Rome Gregorio
830-321-0471
www.vizoagent.com
www.linkedin.com/in/romegregorio
Rome Gregorio
830-321-0471
www.vizoagent.com
www.linkedin.com/in/romegregorio
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