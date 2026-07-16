Concord Specialty Insurance Company and RHIC Underwriters Launch Liquor Liability and General Liability Program for South Carolina Hospitality Establishments
Concord Specialty Insurance Company, an excess and surplus lines insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and RHIC Underwriters, LLC have launched a new program providing liquor liability and general liability insurance to establishments serving alcohol in South Carolina. The program targets bars, restaurants, and small venues, and is distributed exclusively through The Ragnar Group Inc. and select licensed partners. Coverage became effective July 15, 2026.
Charleston, SC, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Concord Specialty Insurance Company ("Concord"), an excess and surplus lines insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and RHIC Underwriters, LLC ("RHIC") today announced the launch of a new program providing liquor liability and general liability insurance to establishments serving alcohol in South Carolina. Under the program agreement, RHIC will serve as program administrator with full binding authority on behalf of Concord. The program commenced writing business effective July 15, 2026.
South Carolina hospitality businesses have faced years of constrained capacity, rising premiums, and limited market options for liquor liability coverage. The Concord–RHIC program delivers dedicated, professionally underwritten capacity to a segment that anchors the state's communities and tourism economy, with an underwriting approach built around responsible operations and sound risk management.
Program highlights include:
- Liquor liability limits of $500,000 per occurrence / $1,000,000 aggregate
- General liability limits of $1,000,000 per occurrence / $2,000,000 aggregate
- Target classes: bars and taverns, restaurants, and small venues throughout South Carolina
- Key exclusions: adult entertainment, pyrotechnics of any kind, special event locations (e.g., wedding venues), and mechanical riding devices
"South Carolina's hospitality industry has weathered one of the most difficult liability insurance markets in the country," said Mark Holtschneider, President of Concord Specialty Insurance Company. "This program brings stable, professionally underwritten coverage to the bars, restaurants, and venues that anchor South Carolina's communities and tourism economy."
"We built this program for operators who take risk management seriously," said Andrew Reina, President of RHIC Underwriters. "Our underwriting approach is designed to recognize establishments that train their staff, verify identification, and serve responsibly. With Concord's financial strength behind us, we can deliver the capacity this market has been waiting for."
The program is distributed exclusively through The Ragnar Group Inc. and select licensed partners. In South Carolina, coverage may be bound only through duly licensed surplus lines brokers. Producers and interested parties may contact Andrew Reina at areina@theragnargroupinc.com or (843) 708-0353, or visit www.ragnarhospitality.com, for submission requirements, underwriting appetite, and appointment information.
About Concord Specialty Insurance Company
Concord Specialty Insurance Company is a South Dakota-domiciled specialty excess and surplus lines insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best.
About RHIC Underwriters, LLC
RHIC Underwriters, LLC is a specialty managing general agent focused on hospitality risks. RHIC's leadership includes:
Andrew Reina – President of RHIC Underwriters, LLC and The Ragnar Group Inc., a licensed securities and insurance professional with 18 years of experience based in Charleston, South Carolina.
Kathryn Marsh – Founder of Somers Risk Consulting, with over 30 years of experience in the captive insurance space, including roles with Aon, Strategic Risk Solutions, and KPMG.
Important Information
Concord Specialty Insurance Company is an excess and surplus lines insurer. In South Carolina, coverage under this program may be procured only through a duly licensed surplus lines broker. Surplus lines insurers do not participate in the South Carolina guaranty fund, and policyholders are not protected by that fund in the event of insurer insolvency. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell insurance, a solicitation, or a representation that coverage is available to any particular applicant. All coverage is subject to underwriting approval and to the terms, conditions, limits, and exclusions of the policy as issued; exclusions referenced herein are illustrative and not exhaustive. The AM Best rating referenced herein reflects the rating agency's independent opinion of financial strength as of the date of this press release and is subject to change.
Media Contacts:
Andrew Reina, RHIC Underwriters – areina@theragnargroupinc.com – (843) 708-0353
Jake Egert, Concord Specialty Insurance Company – jake@lnic.com – (516) 314-3637
South Carolina hospitality businesses have faced years of constrained capacity, rising premiums, and limited market options for liquor liability coverage. The Concord–RHIC program delivers dedicated, professionally underwritten capacity to a segment that anchors the state's communities and tourism economy, with an underwriting approach built around responsible operations and sound risk management.
Program highlights include:
- Liquor liability limits of $500,000 per occurrence / $1,000,000 aggregate
- General liability limits of $1,000,000 per occurrence / $2,000,000 aggregate
- Target classes: bars and taverns, restaurants, and small venues throughout South Carolina
- Key exclusions: adult entertainment, pyrotechnics of any kind, special event locations (e.g., wedding venues), and mechanical riding devices
"South Carolina's hospitality industry has weathered one of the most difficult liability insurance markets in the country," said Mark Holtschneider, President of Concord Specialty Insurance Company. "This program brings stable, professionally underwritten coverage to the bars, restaurants, and venues that anchor South Carolina's communities and tourism economy."
"We built this program for operators who take risk management seriously," said Andrew Reina, President of RHIC Underwriters. "Our underwriting approach is designed to recognize establishments that train their staff, verify identification, and serve responsibly. With Concord's financial strength behind us, we can deliver the capacity this market has been waiting for."
The program is distributed exclusively through The Ragnar Group Inc. and select licensed partners. In South Carolina, coverage may be bound only through duly licensed surplus lines brokers. Producers and interested parties may contact Andrew Reina at areina@theragnargroupinc.com or (843) 708-0353, or visit www.ragnarhospitality.com, for submission requirements, underwriting appetite, and appointment information.
About Concord Specialty Insurance Company
Concord Specialty Insurance Company is a South Dakota-domiciled specialty excess and surplus lines insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best.
About RHIC Underwriters, LLC
RHIC Underwriters, LLC is a specialty managing general agent focused on hospitality risks. RHIC's leadership includes:
Andrew Reina – President of RHIC Underwriters, LLC and The Ragnar Group Inc., a licensed securities and insurance professional with 18 years of experience based in Charleston, South Carolina.
Kathryn Marsh – Founder of Somers Risk Consulting, with over 30 years of experience in the captive insurance space, including roles with Aon, Strategic Risk Solutions, and KPMG.
Important Information
Concord Specialty Insurance Company is an excess and surplus lines insurer. In South Carolina, coverage under this program may be procured only through a duly licensed surplus lines broker. Surplus lines insurers do not participate in the South Carolina guaranty fund, and policyholders are not protected by that fund in the event of insurer insolvency. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell insurance, a solicitation, or a representation that coverage is available to any particular applicant. All coverage is subject to underwriting approval and to the terms, conditions, limits, and exclusions of the policy as issued; exclusions referenced herein are illustrative and not exhaustive. The AM Best rating referenced herein reflects the rating agency's independent opinion of financial strength as of the date of this press release and is subject to change.
Media Contacts:
Andrew Reina, RHIC Underwriters – areina@theragnargroupinc.com – (843) 708-0353
Jake Egert, Concord Specialty Insurance Company – jake@lnic.com – (516) 314-3637
Contact
Concord Specialty Insurance CompanyContact
Jake Egert
516-314-3637
lnic.com
Jake Egert
516-314-3637
lnic.com
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