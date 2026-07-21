TAPCO Credit Union and 6th Ave. Business District Present Art on the Ave 2026
Tacoma’s largest street fair returns Sunday, August 9, 2026, with live art, dance, music, food trucks, beer gardens, a Kid Zone, and more than 200 vendors along 6th Ave.
Tacoma, WA, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- TAPCO Credit Union and the 6th Ave. Business District are proud to present Art on the Ave 2026, returning Sunday, August 9, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. along bustling 6th Ave. from Alder to State Street. The 6th Ave. Business District is honored to receive funding from Tacoma Creates in support of Art on the Ave. Tacoma Creates is the first voter-approved initiative of its kind in Washington State, expanding access to arts, culture, heritage, and science experiences in Tacoma.
Art on the Ave. is one of Tacoma’s signature summer events, bringing together local artists, makers, musicians, food vendors, small businesses, community organizations, and neighbors for a day of art, food, music, and local celebration along 6th Avenue.
This year’s event will feature live art and dance, live music, food trucks, beer gardens, a Kid Zone, and more than 200 vendors throughout the 6th Ave. corridor. Entertainment will span multiple stages throughout the district, including the E9 Firehouse Main Stage, the Real Art Tacoma All Ages Stage, O’Malley’s Irish Pub Stage, the Bleak Outlook Stage, and the Tacoma City Theaters Stage, along with dance performances, DJs, roller derby demos, art exhibits, and interactive activities.
Attendees are encouraged to explore the district, support local businesses, enjoy local food and entertainment, and experience a full day of art, music, and community.
Presented by TAPCO Credit Union and the 6th Ave. Business District, Art on the Ave reflects the energy, creativity, and local spirit of Tacoma. The annual street fair gives community members a chance to experience local art, support small businesses, enjoy live entertainment, and spend the day in one of Tacoma’s most recognizable neighborhood business districts.
“Our 6th Ave Branch sits right in the center of the district, so this event feels especially close to home for TAPCO,” said Richard Stirgus, VP of Marketing & Impact at TAPCO Credit Union. “We are proud to partner with the 6th Ave. Business District to support an event that brings people together, highlights local artists and small businesses, and celebrates the creativity of 6th Ave. and the greater Tacoma community.”
“The 6th Ave. Business District is excited to welcome the community back for Art on the Ave,” said Stein Hansen, the Event Producer of this year's Art on the Ave. “This event highlights the creativity and character of our district while creating opportunities for local artists, businesses, and neighbors to come together.
Event Details
What: Art on the Ave 2026 presented by TAPCO Credit Union and the 6th Ave. Business District
When: Sunday, August 9, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 6th Ave., from Alder to State Street, Tacoma, WA
Admission: Free and open to the public, all-ages
Event Highlights
Live art and dance
200+ vendors
Food trucks
Live music
Beer gardens
Kid Zone
Multiple entertainment stages
Art exhibits and interactive activities
More information, including vendor details, entertainment schedules, and event updates, will be available at www.artontheave.org.
Art on the Ave. is one of Tacoma’s signature summer events, bringing together local artists, makers, musicians, food vendors, small businesses, community organizations, and neighbors for a day of art, food, music, and local celebration along 6th Avenue.
This year’s event will feature live art and dance, live music, food trucks, beer gardens, a Kid Zone, and more than 200 vendors throughout the 6th Ave. corridor. Entertainment will span multiple stages throughout the district, including the E9 Firehouse Main Stage, the Real Art Tacoma All Ages Stage, O’Malley’s Irish Pub Stage, the Bleak Outlook Stage, and the Tacoma City Theaters Stage, along with dance performances, DJs, roller derby demos, art exhibits, and interactive activities.
Attendees are encouraged to explore the district, support local businesses, enjoy local food and entertainment, and experience a full day of art, music, and community.
Presented by TAPCO Credit Union and the 6th Ave. Business District, Art on the Ave reflects the energy, creativity, and local spirit of Tacoma. The annual street fair gives community members a chance to experience local art, support small businesses, enjoy live entertainment, and spend the day in one of Tacoma’s most recognizable neighborhood business districts.
“Our 6th Ave Branch sits right in the center of the district, so this event feels especially close to home for TAPCO,” said Richard Stirgus, VP of Marketing & Impact at TAPCO Credit Union. “We are proud to partner with the 6th Ave. Business District to support an event that brings people together, highlights local artists and small businesses, and celebrates the creativity of 6th Ave. and the greater Tacoma community.”
“The 6th Ave. Business District is excited to welcome the community back for Art on the Ave,” said Stein Hansen, the Event Producer of this year's Art on the Ave. “This event highlights the creativity and character of our district while creating opportunities for local artists, businesses, and neighbors to come together.
Event Details
What: Art on the Ave 2026 presented by TAPCO Credit Union and the 6th Ave. Business District
When: Sunday, August 9, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 6th Ave., from Alder to State Street, Tacoma, WA
Admission: Free and open to the public, all-ages
Event Highlights
Live art and dance
200+ vendors
Food trucks
Live music
Beer gardens
Kid Zone
Multiple entertainment stages
Art exhibits and interactive activities
More information, including vendor details, entertainment schedules, and event updates, will be available at www.artontheave.org.
Contact
TAPCO Credit UnionContact
Jacob Rose
253-565-9895
www.TAPCOcu.org
Jacob Rose
253-565-9895
www.TAPCOcu.org
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