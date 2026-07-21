Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions.
Buffalo, NY, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Avalon, a leading provider of litigation support services including eDiscovery, digital forensics, managed document review and staff augmentation, announced an expanded strategic partnership with Relativity, underscored by a significant long-term investment in RelativityOne and the Relativity aiR suite.
The expanded relationship represents a major milestone in Avalon’s technology strategy and reinforces the company’s commitment to equipping clients with the AI platform for legal data intelligence. By boosting its investment in RelativityOne and AI workflows, Avalon is helping law firms, corporate legal departments and government agencies navigate increasingly complex litigation with greater speed, efficiency, and confidence.
As part of this initiative, Avalon has integrated Relativity aiR solutions—including aiR for Review, aiR for Privilege, aiR for Case Strategy and aiR Assist—into its litigation support services. These solutions enable legal teams to gain strategic insight sooner in the lifecycle of a matter, identify key evidence earlier, accelerate document review and improve consistency during privilege review.
“The future of litigation is the combination of AI and human expertise,” said Deborah Jillson, Chief Executive Officer of Avalon. “Our expanded investment in Relativity reinforces our commitment to combining leading technology with the deep expertise of Avalon professionals who use the platform every day to solve high-stakes legal challenges. We’re investing in innovation that enables our teams to deliver faster, smarter and more defensible outcomes for our clients.”
“Our investment reflects our confidence in the future of AI-enabled legal technology and the value it creates for our clients,” said Jennifer Dolan, Chief Financial Officer at Avalon. “At Avalon, we believe in staying ahead of the curve by investing in the technology, expertise and infrastructure that will shape the future of legal services. These strategic investments strengthen our capabilities today while ensuring we remain prepared to help our clients navigate what’s next.”
By combining the power of RelativityOne with Avalon’s experienced project managers, eDiscovery and document review consultants, forensic specialists and litigation support professionals, clients gain the advantages of advanced AI while maintaining the quality control, defensibility and expert oversight required for challenging legal matters.
The expanded partnership will strengthen Avalon’s ability to deliver:
Earlier case insight using aiR Assist and aiR for Case Strategy
Faster investigation and review workflows with aiR Assist
Scalable AI managed document review through aiR for Review
More consistent and efficient privilege review with aiR for Privilege
Greater efficiency across large-scale litigation and regulatory matters
Continued innovation through close collaboration with Relativity
“We’re excited to enhance our partnership with Avalon and advance our mutual goal of helping legal teams do their best work,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. “As organizations navigate a constantly shifting legal landscape, they need trusted partners who can help them adapt with confidence. Together, we’re empowering clients to unlock the full value of RelativityOne and Relativity aiR to drive meaningful results.”
The announcement reflects Avalon’s broader strategy to continue investing in best-in-class technology, expert talent and proven workflows that help clients manage growing volumes of electronically stored information (ESI), while improving speed, accuracy and defensibility.
About Avalon
Avalon is a national provider of eDiscovery, digital forensics, managed document review, litigation support, cybersecurity, and legal technology solutions. For more than two decades, Avalon has helped law firms, corporations, and government agencies solve complex legal and data challenges through expert consulting, advanced technology, and exceptional client service.
About Relativity
Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible, AI cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.
The expanded relationship represents a major milestone in Avalon’s technology strategy and reinforces the company’s commitment to equipping clients with the AI platform for legal data intelligence. By boosting its investment in RelativityOne and AI workflows, Avalon is helping law firms, corporate legal departments and government agencies navigate increasingly complex litigation with greater speed, efficiency, and confidence.
As part of this initiative, Avalon has integrated Relativity aiR solutions—including aiR for Review, aiR for Privilege, aiR for Case Strategy and aiR Assist—into its litigation support services. These solutions enable legal teams to gain strategic insight sooner in the lifecycle of a matter, identify key evidence earlier, accelerate document review and improve consistency during privilege review.
“The future of litigation is the combination of AI and human expertise,” said Deborah Jillson, Chief Executive Officer of Avalon. “Our expanded investment in Relativity reinforces our commitment to combining leading technology with the deep expertise of Avalon professionals who use the platform every day to solve high-stakes legal challenges. We’re investing in innovation that enables our teams to deliver faster, smarter and more defensible outcomes for our clients.”
“Our investment reflects our confidence in the future of AI-enabled legal technology and the value it creates for our clients,” said Jennifer Dolan, Chief Financial Officer at Avalon. “At Avalon, we believe in staying ahead of the curve by investing in the technology, expertise and infrastructure that will shape the future of legal services. These strategic investments strengthen our capabilities today while ensuring we remain prepared to help our clients navigate what’s next.”
By combining the power of RelativityOne with Avalon’s experienced project managers, eDiscovery and document review consultants, forensic specialists and litigation support professionals, clients gain the advantages of advanced AI while maintaining the quality control, defensibility and expert oversight required for challenging legal matters.
The expanded partnership will strengthen Avalon’s ability to deliver:
Earlier case insight using aiR Assist and aiR for Case Strategy
Faster investigation and review workflows with aiR Assist
Scalable AI managed document review through aiR for Review
More consistent and efficient privilege review with aiR for Privilege
Greater efficiency across large-scale litigation and regulatory matters
Continued innovation through close collaboration with Relativity
“We’re excited to enhance our partnership with Avalon and advance our mutual goal of helping legal teams do their best work,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. “As organizations navigate a constantly shifting legal landscape, they need trusted partners who can help them adapt with confidence. Together, we’re empowering clients to unlock the full value of RelativityOne and Relativity aiR to drive meaningful results.”
The announcement reflects Avalon’s broader strategy to continue investing in best-in-class technology, expert talent and proven workflows that help clients manage growing volumes of electronically stored information (ESI), while improving speed, accuracy and defensibility.
About Avalon
Avalon is a national provider of eDiscovery, digital forensics, managed document review, litigation support, cybersecurity, and legal technology solutions. For more than two decades, Avalon has helped law firms, corporations, and government agencies solve complex legal and data challenges through expert consulting, advanced technology, and exceptional client service.
About Relativity
Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible, AI cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.
Contact
AvalonContact
Ian Gattie
716-493-2044
www.teamavalon.com
Joseph McClure (he/him) • Relativity
Global Partner Marketing Manager
joseph.mcclure@relativity.com
312-848-3995
relativity.com
Ian Gattie
716-493-2044
www.teamavalon.com
Joseph McClure (he/him) • Relativity
Global Partner Marketing Manager
joseph.mcclure@relativity.com
312-848-3995
relativity.com
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