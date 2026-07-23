Adisun Corporation Surpasses Key Export Milestone & Announces Plans for Major Expansion
Adisun Corporation Surpasses $100 Million in Cumulative Export Sales, Announces Plans to Acquire and Modernize Logistics Hub Near Major East Coast Ports
Princeton Junction, NJ, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Adisun Corporation, a New Jersey-based provider of International Business as a Service (IBaaS) solutions, today announced it has facilitated more than $100 million in cumulative export sales since 2016, connecting manufacturers across the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America with buyers in India and more than 25 surrounding countries.
Adisun's IBaaS platform provides overseas suppliers with an end-to-end pathway into the U.S. market and beyond — managing ocean freight, customs clearance, warehousing, domestic distribution, and revenue repatriation on behalf of manufacturers who lack the infrastructure or expertise to navigate international trade independently.
Adisun's trade activity spans both directions of the supply chain. On the export side, the company has shipped food-grade and pharmaceutical-grade ingredients from U.S. manufacturers to international buyers, meeting the elevated handling, documentation, and quality standards those categories require. On the import side, Adisun has brought in ingredients requiring FDA clearance to support U.S. food manufacturers developing new finished products — giving domestic companies access to inputs and formulations not otherwise available in the U.S. market. Together, this two-way capability positions Adisun as a gateway for U.S.-based manufacturers, across categories, seeking distribution access into India and its surrounding markets.
“Since 2015, our mission has been to remove the friction that keeps good products from good manufacturers out of the markets that want them,” said Anand Timmachipuram, founder of Adisun Corporation. “Crossing the $100 million mark in facilitated exports is a milestone for our team and our partners, and it’s given us the conviction to make a much larger investment in the infrastructure behind that growth.”
Planned Investment: A Dedicated Logistics Hub
To support its next phase of growth, Adisun has outlined plans to acquire and modernize a large warehouse and distribution facility located close to the Port of New York/New Jersey — one of the busiest import gateways in the United States.
The planned facility would serve as a dedicated logistics hub supporting Adisun's growing pipeline of manufacturers and trading companies across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Ireland, and India, who have expressed active interest in distribution support across durables, specialty foods, industrial components, and building materials.
“This isn’t a bet on future demand — it’s infrastructure built for demand we already have,” said Anand Timmachipuram. “A dedicated, owned facility near the ports gives our partners a level of scale, reliability, and cost efficiency that leased, shared, or third-party warehousing simply can’t match.”
About Adisun Corporation
Founded in October 2015 and headquartered in New Jersey, Adisun Corporation operates an International Business as a Service (IBaaS) platform that helps overseas manufacturers and trading companies access the U.S. retail and distribution market. Adisun is a member of the World Trade Center network and regularly participates in international trade events including CPHI, Supply Side Global, DCAT, and the NRF Convention.
Media Contact:
Anand Timmachipuram
Adisun Corporation
anandt@adisuncorporation.com
www.adisuncorporation.com
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding a planned property acquisition and related investment. The acquisition described is subject to the outcome of a competitive bidding process, completion of due diligence, and availability of financing, and there is no assurance it will be completed on the terms described or at all.
Adisun's IBaaS platform provides overseas suppliers with an end-to-end pathway into the U.S. market and beyond — managing ocean freight, customs clearance, warehousing, domestic distribution, and revenue repatriation on behalf of manufacturers who lack the infrastructure or expertise to navigate international trade independently.
Adisun's trade activity spans both directions of the supply chain. On the export side, the company has shipped food-grade and pharmaceutical-grade ingredients from U.S. manufacturers to international buyers, meeting the elevated handling, documentation, and quality standards those categories require. On the import side, Adisun has brought in ingredients requiring FDA clearance to support U.S. food manufacturers developing new finished products — giving domestic companies access to inputs and formulations not otherwise available in the U.S. market. Together, this two-way capability positions Adisun as a gateway for U.S.-based manufacturers, across categories, seeking distribution access into India and its surrounding markets.
“Since 2015, our mission has been to remove the friction that keeps good products from good manufacturers out of the markets that want them,” said Anand Timmachipuram, founder of Adisun Corporation. “Crossing the $100 million mark in facilitated exports is a milestone for our team and our partners, and it’s given us the conviction to make a much larger investment in the infrastructure behind that growth.”
Planned Investment: A Dedicated Logistics Hub
To support its next phase of growth, Adisun has outlined plans to acquire and modernize a large warehouse and distribution facility located close to the Port of New York/New Jersey — one of the busiest import gateways in the United States.
The planned facility would serve as a dedicated logistics hub supporting Adisun's growing pipeline of manufacturers and trading companies across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Ireland, and India, who have expressed active interest in distribution support across durables, specialty foods, industrial components, and building materials.
“This isn’t a bet on future demand — it’s infrastructure built for demand we already have,” said Anand Timmachipuram. “A dedicated, owned facility near the ports gives our partners a level of scale, reliability, and cost efficiency that leased, shared, or third-party warehousing simply can’t match.”
About Adisun Corporation
Founded in October 2015 and headquartered in New Jersey, Adisun Corporation operates an International Business as a Service (IBaaS) platform that helps overseas manufacturers and trading companies access the U.S. retail and distribution market. Adisun is a member of the World Trade Center network and regularly participates in international trade events including CPHI, Supply Side Global, DCAT, and the NRF Convention.
Media Contact:
Anand Timmachipuram
Adisun Corporation
anandt@adisuncorporation.com
www.adisuncorporation.com
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding a planned property acquisition and related investment. The acquisition described is subject to the outcome of a competitive bidding process, completion of due diligence, and availability of financing, and there is no assurance it will be completed on the terms described or at all.
Contact
Adisun CorporationContact
Anand Timmachipuram
609-799-4285
www.adisuncorporation.com
Anand Timmachipuram
609-799-4285
www.adisuncorporation.com
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