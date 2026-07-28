Envida Social Launches Dashie, the First Purpose-Built AI Reporting Platform for Multifamily & Build-to-Rent (BTR) Social Media and Influencer Marketing
Proprietary social media reporting software delivers AI insights, video intelligence, influencer reporting, and campaign attribution in one centralized dashboard.
Scottsdale, AZ, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Envida Social, an award-winning marketing agency specializing in multifamily communities—including conventional, student housing, and active adult—as well as build-to-rent (BTR) communities, today announced the launch of Dashie, the first proprietary AI-powered social media and influencer reporting platform built from the ground up specifically for the multifamily and build-to-rent industries.
Unlike white-labeled reporting tools or generic dashboards adapted for marketing agencies, Dashie was designed and developed entirely in-house to solve the unique reporting challenges facing multifamily and BTR marketers. The platform consolidates Google Analytics, Meta, TikTok, paid social, organic social, and influencer campaign performance into one intuitive dashboard, providing marketing and leasing teams with a complete view of what's driving results.
Built in direct response to client feedback, Dashie eliminates fragmented reporting and replaces it with a streamlined, real-time analytics experience. Users can monitor performance at both the individual property and portfolio level, unlocking a new level of visibility and strategic insight across communities.
"Our clients don't need more data—they need clarity," said Matthew Andujo, Analytics and Ads Director at Envida Social. "Dashie brings everything into one place so marketing teams can quickly understand what's working, identify opportunities faster, and make smarter decisions with confidence."
Beyond consolidating marketing data, Dashie introduces reporting capabilities that traditional agency dashboards simply don't provide. Instead of relying on surface-level metrics, Dashie gives marketers meaningful insights into campaign performance through proprietary reporting, advanced video analytics, AI-generated recommendations, and campaign attribution.
Key Features Include
· Purpose-Built for Multifamily & BTR: The industry's first proprietary reporting platform built specifically for multifamily and build-to-rent social media and influencer marketing—not a white-labeled reporting solution.
· Unified Marketing Reporting: View Google Analytics, Meta, TikTok, paid social, organic social, and influencer campaign performance in one centralized dashboard.
· Advanced Video Performance Metrics: Measure Hook Rate, Retention Rate, and Video Completion to understand how effectively content captures and holds attention—not just how many people watched.
· Campaign Traffic Attribution: See only the website traffic generated by your marketing campaigns using UTM-filtered Google Analytics reporting, giving clients a true picture of campaign performance instead of overall website traffic.
· Complete Influencer Campaign Reporting: Track every influencer campaign from start to finish with campaign-level summaries, individual Reel, Story, and post performance, creative previews, engagement metrics, saves, shares, profile visits, and direct links to live content.
· Paid + Organic Performance: View paid and organic social performance together in one report for a complete picture of your marketing efforts.
· AI-Powered Insights: Every report includes plain-language summaries explaining what happened, why it matters, and where opportunities exist to improve performance.
· Portfolio-Level Visibility: Instantly compare performance across multiple communities, regions, or portfolios from a single dashboard.
· Real-Time Reporting: Always up to date, allowing marketing and leasing teams to make faster, more informed decisions.
Dashie leverages artificial intelligence to transform complex marketing data into actionable insights, helping multifamily and BTR marketers spend less time building reports and more time optimizing campaigns, increasing engagement, and driving qualified leads.
The launch of Dashie represents Phase One of Envida Social's long-term product vision. Phase Two, already in development, will introduce content planning, collaboration, and approval workflows—bringing reporting, creative management, and campaign execution together in one seamless platform.
"At Envida, we believe the future of multifamily and build-to-rent marketing lives at the intersection of storytelling and statistics," added Andujo. "Dashie brings those worlds together in a way that's never existed before—giving marketers a single source of truth for social media, influencer marketing, video performance, and campaign attribution."
Dashie is now available exclusively to Envida Social clients throughout the United States and Canada.
About Envida Social
Envida Social is an award-winning marketing agency specializing in social media, branding, influencer marketing, paid media, and creative leasing strategies for multifamily communities—including conventional, student housing, and active adult—as well as build-to-rent (BTR) communities across North America. By combining innovative storytelling with measurable performance, Envida helps owners, operators, and developers increase occupancy, strengthen brand awareness, and drive leasing results through industry-leading marketing solutions.
Unlike white-labeled reporting tools or generic dashboards adapted for marketing agencies, Dashie was designed and developed entirely in-house to solve the unique reporting challenges facing multifamily and BTR marketers. The platform consolidates Google Analytics, Meta, TikTok, paid social, organic social, and influencer campaign performance into one intuitive dashboard, providing marketing and leasing teams with a complete view of what's driving results.
Built in direct response to client feedback, Dashie eliminates fragmented reporting and replaces it with a streamlined, real-time analytics experience. Users can monitor performance at both the individual property and portfolio level, unlocking a new level of visibility and strategic insight across communities.
"Our clients don't need more data—they need clarity," said Matthew Andujo, Analytics and Ads Director at Envida Social. "Dashie brings everything into one place so marketing teams can quickly understand what's working, identify opportunities faster, and make smarter decisions with confidence."
Beyond consolidating marketing data, Dashie introduces reporting capabilities that traditional agency dashboards simply don't provide. Instead of relying on surface-level metrics, Dashie gives marketers meaningful insights into campaign performance through proprietary reporting, advanced video analytics, AI-generated recommendations, and campaign attribution.
Key Features Include
· Purpose-Built for Multifamily & BTR: The industry's first proprietary reporting platform built specifically for multifamily and build-to-rent social media and influencer marketing—not a white-labeled reporting solution.
· Unified Marketing Reporting: View Google Analytics, Meta, TikTok, paid social, organic social, and influencer campaign performance in one centralized dashboard.
· Advanced Video Performance Metrics: Measure Hook Rate, Retention Rate, and Video Completion to understand how effectively content captures and holds attention—not just how many people watched.
· Campaign Traffic Attribution: See only the website traffic generated by your marketing campaigns using UTM-filtered Google Analytics reporting, giving clients a true picture of campaign performance instead of overall website traffic.
· Complete Influencer Campaign Reporting: Track every influencer campaign from start to finish with campaign-level summaries, individual Reel, Story, and post performance, creative previews, engagement metrics, saves, shares, profile visits, and direct links to live content.
· Paid + Organic Performance: View paid and organic social performance together in one report for a complete picture of your marketing efforts.
· AI-Powered Insights: Every report includes plain-language summaries explaining what happened, why it matters, and where opportunities exist to improve performance.
· Portfolio-Level Visibility: Instantly compare performance across multiple communities, regions, or portfolios from a single dashboard.
· Real-Time Reporting: Always up to date, allowing marketing and leasing teams to make faster, more informed decisions.
Dashie leverages artificial intelligence to transform complex marketing data into actionable insights, helping multifamily and BTR marketers spend less time building reports and more time optimizing campaigns, increasing engagement, and driving qualified leads.
The launch of Dashie represents Phase One of Envida Social's long-term product vision. Phase Two, already in development, will introduce content planning, collaboration, and approval workflows—bringing reporting, creative management, and campaign execution together in one seamless platform.
"At Envida, we believe the future of multifamily and build-to-rent marketing lives at the intersection of storytelling and statistics," added Andujo. "Dashie brings those worlds together in a way that's never existed before—giving marketers a single source of truth for social media, influencer marketing, video performance, and campaign attribution."
Dashie is now available exclusively to Envida Social clients throughout the United States and Canada.
About Envida Social
Envida Social is an award-winning marketing agency specializing in social media, branding, influencer marketing, paid media, and creative leasing strategies for multifamily communities—including conventional, student housing, and active adult—as well as build-to-rent (BTR) communities across North America. By combining innovative storytelling with measurable performance, Envida helps owners, operators, and developers increase occupancy, strengthen brand awareness, and drive leasing results through industry-leading marketing solutions.
Contact
Envida SocialContact
Candie Guay
480-773-7775
www.envida.com
Candie Guay
480-773-7775
www.envida.com
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