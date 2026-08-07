SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026.
Houston, TX, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HOUSTON, TX — August 7, 2026 — On Wednesday, August 12, SOTA Benefits will host an exclusive executive briefing at the Memorial Hermann advanced training center. The event will bring together top healthcare influencers, consultants, and strategic partners from across Texas to share proven, actionable strategies for controlling group health insurance costs.
Designed specifically for employers struggling with high renewals and poor service, benefits brokers with limited market options, and CPAs advising corporate clients on cost containment, the briefing offers a comprehensive look at modern healthcare strategy. The event welcomes any stakeholder deeply invested in mitigating the rising costs of group health insurance.
Attendees will hear directly from local employers who are actively utilizing Memorial Hermann direct contracts in Houston. These real-world case studies will pull back the curtain on how direct contracting measurably impacts corporate bottom lines while simultaneously improving employee healthcare access and overall care quality.
Moving past theoretical industry buzzwords, the session will focus entirely on the practical mechanics of high-value, self-funded plans. Expert panels will cover critical components of modern plan design, including direct provider contracts, high-performance networks, Direct Primary Care (DPC), pharmacy strategy, and next-generation administration. The briefing is built upon a simple but highly execution-dependent formula: Value = (Quality + Service) / Cost.
"Employers and their financial advisors are actively seeking relief from unsustainable healthcare expenses," said Scott Long, Co-CEO of SOTA Benefits. "We are bringing actual Houston employers to the stage to show exactly how our strategic partnerships and direct contracts are working right now to lower costs and elevate patient care. If executives want to be on the pulse of modern healthcare strategy, they will not want to miss this."
Memorial Hermann is graciously providing lunch for all attendees. Because of the exclusive nature of the event and the venue's capacity, seats in the advanced training center are strictly limited.
Business leaders, brokers, and financial advisors interested in attending are encouraged to secure their registration immediately by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/1990401933764 or contacting SOTA Benefits directly.
About SOTA Benefits: SOTA Benefits, led by Co-CEOs Scott Long and Cas Sharp, is a premier healthcare consulting and benefits management firm dedicated to transforming employer health plans. By leveraging advanced self-funded mechanics, high-performance networks, and strategic partnerships the firm executes practical, real-world cost-containment strategies. SOTA Benefits focuses on maximizing the healthcare value equation for employers by significantly reducing costs while simultaneously elevating the quality of care and employee access.
Media Contact: Scott Long, Co-CEO, SOTA Benefits, media@sotabenefits.com, 346.486.7682, www.sotabenefits.com.
Designed specifically for employers struggling with high renewals and poor service, benefits brokers with limited market options, and CPAs advising corporate clients on cost containment, the briefing offers a comprehensive look at modern healthcare strategy. The event welcomes any stakeholder deeply invested in mitigating the rising costs of group health insurance.
Attendees will hear directly from local employers who are actively utilizing Memorial Hermann direct contracts in Houston. These real-world case studies will pull back the curtain on how direct contracting measurably impacts corporate bottom lines while simultaneously improving employee healthcare access and overall care quality.
Moving past theoretical industry buzzwords, the session will focus entirely on the practical mechanics of high-value, self-funded plans. Expert panels will cover critical components of modern plan design, including direct provider contracts, high-performance networks, Direct Primary Care (DPC), pharmacy strategy, and next-generation administration. The briefing is built upon a simple but highly execution-dependent formula: Value = (Quality + Service) / Cost.
"Employers and their financial advisors are actively seeking relief from unsustainable healthcare expenses," said Scott Long, Co-CEO of SOTA Benefits. "We are bringing actual Houston employers to the stage to show exactly how our strategic partnerships and direct contracts are working right now to lower costs and elevate patient care. If executives want to be on the pulse of modern healthcare strategy, they will not want to miss this."
Memorial Hermann is graciously providing lunch for all attendees. Because of the exclusive nature of the event and the venue's capacity, seats in the advanced training center are strictly limited.
Business leaders, brokers, and financial advisors interested in attending are encouraged to secure their registration immediately by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/1990401933764 or contacting SOTA Benefits directly.
About SOTA Benefits: SOTA Benefits, led by Co-CEOs Scott Long and Cas Sharp, is a premier healthcare consulting and benefits management firm dedicated to transforming employer health plans. By leveraging advanced self-funded mechanics, high-performance networks, and strategic partnerships the firm executes practical, real-world cost-containment strategies. SOTA Benefits focuses on maximizing the healthcare value equation for employers by significantly reducing costs while simultaneously elevating the quality of care and employee access.
Media Contact: Scott Long, Co-CEO, SOTA Benefits, media@sotabenefits.com, 346.486.7682, www.sotabenefits.com.
Contact
SOTA BenefitsContact
Scott Long
346-486-7682
www.sotabenefits.com
Scott Long
346-486-7682
www.sotabenefits.com
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2026 Memorial Hermann - SOTA Benefits Event Flyer
On August 12, SOTA Benefits is hosting an exclusive gathering at their advanced training center. This is a rare opportunity to hear directly from employers utilizing Memorial Hermann high performance network contracts. See tangible impact it has had on costs and satisfaction
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