LSEO Launches Mention Engine™, an AI-Powered Platform for Building Brand Authority in the AI Search Era
New platform analyzes more than 70,000 brand mention opportunities and recommends strategic third-party placements designed to strengthen visibility across AI-powered search and answer engines.
Wilkes-Barre, PA, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LSEO, a leading AI Search and digital marketing company, today announced the national launch of Mention Engine™, an AI-powered platform that helps brands and agencies build strategic third-party brand mentions designed to strengthen visibility across AI-powered search and answer engines.
As platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Copilot and Google AI increasingly influence how people research products, compare companies and make purchasing decisions, brands face a new challenge: being visible on their own websites is no longer enough.
AI systems evaluate information across the broader web when generating answers, comparisons and recommendations. That means credible third-party references, industry rankings, buyer guides, educational resources, directories and other contextual brand mentions are becoming increasingly important to how brands are understood and evaluated.
Mention Engine was built to help companies navigate that shift.
Rather than requiring marketers to manually research and evaluate thousands of publishers and content opportunities, Mention Engine uses AI to analyze more than 70,000 brand mention opportunities and recommend a strategic portfolio based on each advertiser’s goals, budget, industry, geography, target market and visibility objectives.
“The internet has shifted from search to recommendation,” said Kristopher Jones, Founder of LSEO and architect of Mention Engine. “For decades, digital marketing focused on helping webpages rank. Today, AI platforms increasingly generate answers, compare companies and recommend specific brands. Mention Engine gives marketers a practical way to build the broader authority signals needed to compete in that environment.”
Jones is a seasoned entrepreneur, bestselling author and digital marketing strategist who has spent nearly three decades helping businesses grow through search, paid media, technology and emerging digital channels.
“Mention Engine is one of the most important products we’ve ever built at LSEO because it addresses a fundamental change in how brands earn visibility,” Jones added. “The companies that win in the next era of digital marketing will not simply rank higher. They will become the brands AI understands, trusts and recommends.”
AI-Powered Brand Mention Strategy
Mention Engine does more than provide access to opportunities.
Its AI recommendation engine evaluates factors such as:
Industry and topical relevance
Geographic alignment
Brand authority
Content format
Campaign goals
Available budget
Target audience
One-time or recurring campaign needs
The platform then recommends a portfolio of opportunities aligned with the advertiser’s objectives.
Supported content types include industry rankings, comparisons, buyer guides, recommendations, educational articles, directories and other third-party content that can help establish context and authority around a brand.
“Brand has always been built by what other people say about you, not just what you say about yourself,” said Jimmy Martin, LSEO’s CEO and "Brand Guy." “AI makes that reality even more important. A strong website matters, but brands also need credible proof across the wider digital ecosystem. Mention Engine helps companies become more visible in the places that shape trust, perception and recommendation.”
Martin added, “This is not about chasing an algorithm or looking for a shortcut. It is about helping companies build brands that deserve to be recommended.”
Built for Brands and Agencies
Mention Engine was designed for:
Growing companies
Enterprise marketing teams
Digital marketing agencies
SEO, GEO and AEO agencies
Public relations firms
Consultants managing visibility campaigns
Brands preparing for AI-driven discovery
Agencies can use the platform to manage strategic brand mention campaigns across multiple clients, while individual companies can create one-time or recurring projects based on their own goals and budgets.
Mention Engine complements traditional SEO rather than replacing it.
A company’s website remains the foundation of its digital presence, but AI-powered discovery increasingly incorporates information from reviews, publisher content, directories, social platforms, videos, community sources and other third-party references.
“SEO is still essential,” Jones said. “What has changed is that rankings are no longer the entire visibility story. Mention Engine expands the digital marketing toolkit by helping companies build authority beyond their own websites.”
Limited-Time $100 Launch Credit
To celebrate the launch, every new Mention Engine account currently receives a $100 Launch Credit that can be applied toward the user’s first project.
Brands and agencies can learn more, create an account and claim the launch credit at:
https://lseo.com/mention-engine/
The launch of Mention Engine was also introduced during a live interview with Search Engine Journal, where Jones discussed the changing AI Search landscape and why third-party authority is becoming increasingly important to brand discovery.
Jones and Martin are available for interviews and commentary on:
The shift from search rankings to AI recommendations
How AI Search is changing digital marketing strategy
Why third-party brand authority matters
The future of SEO, GEO and AEO
How brands can prepare for AI-powered discovery
The role of brand mentions in AI visibility
Building and launching Mention Engine
About LSEO
LSEO is an AI Search and digital marketing company helping ambitious brands improve visibility, authority and growth across traditional search and AI-powered discovery platforms.
For nearly three decades, LSEO’s leadership has helped companies navigate major shifts in digital marketing through SEO, paid media, content strategy, digital authority, analytics, artificial intelligence and emerging technology.
LSEO’s mission is to help organizations understand, measure and improve their visibility so they become the brands customers—and increasingly AI platforms—recommend.
Learn more at https://lseo.com/.
Media Contact
Kristopher Jones
Founder, LSEO
Email: kris@lseo.com
Phone: 877-778-1749
As platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Copilot and Google AI increasingly influence how people research products, compare companies and make purchasing decisions, brands face a new challenge: being visible on their own websites is no longer enough.
AI systems evaluate information across the broader web when generating answers, comparisons and recommendations. That means credible third-party references, industry rankings, buyer guides, educational resources, directories and other contextual brand mentions are becoming increasingly important to how brands are understood and evaluated.
Mention Engine was built to help companies navigate that shift.
Rather than requiring marketers to manually research and evaluate thousands of publishers and content opportunities, Mention Engine uses AI to analyze more than 70,000 brand mention opportunities and recommend a strategic portfolio based on each advertiser’s goals, budget, industry, geography, target market and visibility objectives.
“The internet has shifted from search to recommendation,” said Kristopher Jones, Founder of LSEO and architect of Mention Engine. “For decades, digital marketing focused on helping webpages rank. Today, AI platforms increasingly generate answers, compare companies and recommend specific brands. Mention Engine gives marketers a practical way to build the broader authority signals needed to compete in that environment.”
Jones is a seasoned entrepreneur, bestselling author and digital marketing strategist who has spent nearly three decades helping businesses grow through search, paid media, technology and emerging digital channels.
“Mention Engine is one of the most important products we’ve ever built at LSEO because it addresses a fundamental change in how brands earn visibility,” Jones added. “The companies that win in the next era of digital marketing will not simply rank higher. They will become the brands AI understands, trusts and recommends.”
AI-Powered Brand Mention Strategy
Mention Engine does more than provide access to opportunities.
Its AI recommendation engine evaluates factors such as:
Industry and topical relevance
Geographic alignment
Brand authority
Content format
Campaign goals
Available budget
Target audience
One-time or recurring campaign needs
The platform then recommends a portfolio of opportunities aligned with the advertiser’s objectives.
Supported content types include industry rankings, comparisons, buyer guides, recommendations, educational articles, directories and other third-party content that can help establish context and authority around a brand.
“Brand has always been built by what other people say about you, not just what you say about yourself,” said Jimmy Martin, LSEO’s CEO and "Brand Guy." “AI makes that reality even more important. A strong website matters, but brands also need credible proof across the wider digital ecosystem. Mention Engine helps companies become more visible in the places that shape trust, perception and recommendation.”
Martin added, “This is not about chasing an algorithm or looking for a shortcut. It is about helping companies build brands that deserve to be recommended.”
Built for Brands and Agencies
Mention Engine was designed for:
Growing companies
Enterprise marketing teams
Digital marketing agencies
SEO, GEO and AEO agencies
Public relations firms
Consultants managing visibility campaigns
Brands preparing for AI-driven discovery
Agencies can use the platform to manage strategic brand mention campaigns across multiple clients, while individual companies can create one-time or recurring projects based on their own goals and budgets.
Mention Engine complements traditional SEO rather than replacing it.
A company’s website remains the foundation of its digital presence, but AI-powered discovery increasingly incorporates information from reviews, publisher content, directories, social platforms, videos, community sources and other third-party references.
“SEO is still essential,” Jones said. “What has changed is that rankings are no longer the entire visibility story. Mention Engine expands the digital marketing toolkit by helping companies build authority beyond their own websites.”
Limited-Time $100 Launch Credit
To celebrate the launch, every new Mention Engine account currently receives a $100 Launch Credit that can be applied toward the user’s first project.
Brands and agencies can learn more, create an account and claim the launch credit at:
https://lseo.com/mention-engine/
The launch of Mention Engine was also introduced during a live interview with Search Engine Journal, where Jones discussed the changing AI Search landscape and why third-party authority is becoming increasingly important to brand discovery.
Jones and Martin are available for interviews and commentary on:
The shift from search rankings to AI recommendations
How AI Search is changing digital marketing strategy
Why third-party brand authority matters
The future of SEO, GEO and AEO
How brands can prepare for AI-powered discovery
The role of brand mentions in AI visibility
Building and launching Mention Engine
About LSEO
LSEO is an AI Search and digital marketing company helping ambitious brands improve visibility, authority and growth across traditional search and AI-powered discovery platforms.
For nearly three decades, LSEO’s leadership has helped companies navigate major shifts in digital marketing through SEO, paid media, content strategy, digital authority, analytics, artificial intelligence and emerging technology.
LSEO’s mission is to help organizations understand, measure and improve their visibility so they become the brands customers—and increasingly AI platforms—recommend.
Learn more at https://lseo.com/.
Media Contact
Kristopher Jones
Founder, LSEO
Email: kris@lseo.com
Phone: 877-778-1749
Contact
LSEO.comContact
Kris Jones
877-778-1749
www.lseo.com
Kris Jones
877-778-1749
www.lseo.com
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Mention Engine at a Glance
This graphic demonstrates the broad capability of Mention Engine as a solution to increasing AI Visibility and recommendations.
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