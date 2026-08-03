Evolving Eve Consulting Services Announces Founder Racquel Maye-David as Featured Speaker at Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover

Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC, a media and business consulting firm specializing in helping entrepreneurs build authority through television, press, and strategic visibility, announced that Founder and CEO Racquel Maye-David has been selected as a featured speaker for Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover, taking place September 26–27 in Dallas, Texas.