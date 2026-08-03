Evolving Eve Consulting Services Announces Founder Racquel Maye-David as Featured Speaker at Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover
Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC, a media and business consulting firm specializing in helping entrepreneurs build authority through television, press, and strategic visibility, announced that Founder and CEO Racquel Maye-David has been selected as a featured speaker for Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover, taking place September 26–27 in Dallas, Texas.
Dallas, TX, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC announced that Founder and CEO Racquel Maye-David will serve as a featured speaker at Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover, a two-day business growth conference taking place September 26–27, 2026, in Dallas, Texas.
The announcement reflects the company's continued mission to help entrepreneurs increase their visibility, establish authority, and accelerate business growth through media, television, press, and strategic brand positioning.
As an award-winning television host, executive producer of Breaking Barriers, and founder of Evolving Eve Consulting Services, Maye-David will present her signature Authority Takeover session, equipping entrepreneurs with practical strategies to leverage media, build credibility, attract new opportunities, and position themselves as leaders within their industries.
"Too many exceptional businesses remain hidden simply because they lack visibility," said Maye-David. "Authority creates opportunity. My goal is to help entrepreneurs become known, trusted, and remembered so they can grow with intention and impact."
As part of Evolving Eve Consulting Services' commitment to investing in entrepreneurs, the company will award one business owner a $10,000 Authority Takeover Giveaway during the event. The winning entrepreneur will receive a comprehensive visibility package designed to elevate their brand through strategic media placement, television exposure, authority positioning, and marketing support.
Hosted by Kyra Dodd, Founder and CEO of Kredit Kleanse, Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover brings together experts in business strategy, funding, branding, artificial intelligence, leadership, and wealth creation. The conference is designed to equip entrepreneurs with practical tools, valuable connections, and actionable strategies that support both personal financial growth and long-term business success.
In addition to the Authority Takeover Giveaway presented by Evolving Eve Consulting Services, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the event's featured business giveaways and educational experiences, further reinforcing the conference's mission to empower entrepreneurs with resources that create lasting impact.
Additional information about Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover and registration details are available at https://bit.ly/BuiltToWin26.
The announcement reflects the company's continued mission to help entrepreneurs increase their visibility, establish authority, and accelerate business growth through media, television, press, and strategic brand positioning.
As an award-winning television host, executive producer of Breaking Barriers, and founder of Evolving Eve Consulting Services, Maye-David will present her signature Authority Takeover session, equipping entrepreneurs with practical strategies to leverage media, build credibility, attract new opportunities, and position themselves as leaders within their industries.
"Too many exceptional businesses remain hidden simply because they lack visibility," said Maye-David. "Authority creates opportunity. My goal is to help entrepreneurs become known, trusted, and remembered so they can grow with intention and impact."
As part of Evolving Eve Consulting Services' commitment to investing in entrepreneurs, the company will award one business owner a $10,000 Authority Takeover Giveaway during the event. The winning entrepreneur will receive a comprehensive visibility package designed to elevate their brand through strategic media placement, television exposure, authority positioning, and marketing support.
Hosted by Kyra Dodd, Founder and CEO of Kredit Kleanse, Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover brings together experts in business strategy, funding, branding, artificial intelligence, leadership, and wealth creation. The conference is designed to equip entrepreneurs with practical tools, valuable connections, and actionable strategies that support both personal financial growth and long-term business success.
In addition to the Authority Takeover Giveaway presented by Evolving Eve Consulting Services, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the event's featured business giveaways and educational experiences, further reinforcing the conference's mission to empower entrepreneurs with resources that create lasting impact.
Additional information about Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover and registration details are available at https://bit.ly/BuiltToWin26.
Contact
Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLCContact
Racquel Maye-David
407-403-3707
breakingbarriersstories.com
Racquel Maye-David
407-403-3707
breakingbarriersstories.com
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