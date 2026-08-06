Lobbie Continues Building the Modern Clinic Platform with Enhanced Patient Billing
Today’s clinics can strengthen cash flow and streamline operations building more sustainable businesses by unifying patient acquisition, intake, clinical workflows, billing, memberships, and payments in one integrated platform.
Santa Fe, NM, August 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lobbie, the modern healthcare platform that unifies digital intake, scheduling, EMR, patient engagement, and payments, today announced expanded Patient Billing capabilities that further connect clinical and financial workflows, helping healthcare organizations improve cash flow, simplify collections, and reduce administrative burden.
Unlike standalone payment applications that operate outside the clinical workflow, Patient Billing is built directly into the Lobbie platform, allowing clinics to manage patient intake, clinical care, billing, subscriptions, and payment history from a single system.
"Our philosophy is simple: the bill you collect today is the money you never have to chase," said Lobbie Co-Founder Christian Willi. "Healthcare organizations didn't get into medicine to become collections agencies. By moving payment collection into the patient journey, we help practices improve cash flow while creating a better experience for both patients and staff."
Solving One of Healthcare's Most Persistent Challenges
Industry research consistently shows that the likelihood of collecting patient balances declines significantly once patients leave the office. Outstanding balances often require mailed statements, follow-up phone calls, payment portals, and collections efforts that consume valuable staff time and reduce revenue realization.
Lobbie Patient Billing addresses this challenge by extending the same philosophy that has made Lobbie's digital intake platform successful. Today, up to 91% of Lobbie patient forms are completed before patients arrive. Patient Billing applies that same "before the visit" approach to financial workflows.
Patients can securely provide payment information as part of their digital intake process, allowing clinics to keep a payment method on file before the appointment begins. When the visit concludes, staff simply select "Bill Patient" directly from the patient's profile, eliminating unnecessary checkout delays and reducing the need for future collections.
A Complete Financial Picture Inside Every Patient Record
Lobbie’s Patient Billing provides immediate visibility into every patient's financial status, including:
Outstanding balances
Amounts due today
Future invoices
Net payments received
Complete payment history
Cards on file
Payment attempt
Subscription status
Every payment, refund, invoice, and transaction is automatically linked to the patient's clinical record, providing a complete financial history without switching between systems. The platform also includes comprehensive management views for:
Orders
Invoices
Subscriptions
Payment Attempts
General Ledger
Products & Services Catalog
This unified approach gives front desk staff, billers, providers, and practice owners a single source of truth for both clinical and financial operations.
Purpose-Built for Membership and Subscription-Based Care
As healthcare increasingly shifts toward recurring revenue models Patient Billing provides specialized capabilities for managing subscription-based care. Clinics can automate weekly, monthly, quarterly, or annual memberships while tracking overdue payments, failed payment attempts, and subscription status in real time.
For Lobbie EMR customers the integration goes one step further. When a subscription payment is successfully processed, Lobbie can automatically generate the corresponding prescribing task within the EMR, helping ensure medication fulfillment begins without manual intervention.
Failed payment attempts are surfaced immediately through a centralized Payment Attempts dashboard, allowing staff to quickly identify and resolve issues before patient care is interrupted.
Built Into Lobbie, Not Bolted On
Unlike consumer payment processors or third-party billing applications, Patient Billing is a native component of the Lobbie platform.
The solution is:
HIPAA compliant
Available on every Lobbie plan
Fully integrated with patient intake, scheduling, EMR, and clinical workflows
By eliminating disconnected payment tools, practices gain greater operational visibility while reducing duplicate data entry and administrative overhead.
Supporting the Modern Clinic Economy
Enhanced Patient Billing reflects Lobbie's broader vision of becoming the operating system for modern specialty healthcare organizations. By bringing patient acquisition, intake, scheduling, clinical workflows, memberships, subscriptions, payments, and reporting together into one connected platform, Lobbie enables healthcare organizations to operate more efficiently while building stronger financial foundations.
"Healthcare technology should simplify the business of healthcare, not add another system to manage," added Willi. "Patient Billing helps practices collect revenue faster, reduce administrative burden, and keep providers focused on caring for patients instead of chasing payments."
Unlike standalone payment applications that operate outside the clinical workflow, Patient Billing is built directly into the Lobbie platform, allowing clinics to manage patient intake, clinical care, billing, subscriptions, and payment history from a single system.
"Our philosophy is simple: the bill you collect today is the money you never have to chase," said Lobbie Co-Founder Christian Willi. "Healthcare organizations didn't get into medicine to become collections agencies. By moving payment collection into the patient journey, we help practices improve cash flow while creating a better experience for both patients and staff."
Solving One of Healthcare's Most Persistent Challenges
Industry research consistently shows that the likelihood of collecting patient balances declines significantly once patients leave the office. Outstanding balances often require mailed statements, follow-up phone calls, payment portals, and collections efforts that consume valuable staff time and reduce revenue realization.
Lobbie Patient Billing addresses this challenge by extending the same philosophy that has made Lobbie's digital intake platform successful. Today, up to 91% of Lobbie patient forms are completed before patients arrive. Patient Billing applies that same "before the visit" approach to financial workflows.
Patients can securely provide payment information as part of their digital intake process, allowing clinics to keep a payment method on file before the appointment begins. When the visit concludes, staff simply select "Bill Patient" directly from the patient's profile, eliminating unnecessary checkout delays and reducing the need for future collections.
A Complete Financial Picture Inside Every Patient Record
Lobbie’s Patient Billing provides immediate visibility into every patient's financial status, including:
Outstanding balances
Amounts due today
Future invoices
Net payments received
Complete payment history
Cards on file
Payment attempt
Subscription status
Every payment, refund, invoice, and transaction is automatically linked to the patient's clinical record, providing a complete financial history without switching between systems. The platform also includes comprehensive management views for:
Orders
Invoices
Subscriptions
Payment Attempts
General Ledger
Products & Services Catalog
This unified approach gives front desk staff, billers, providers, and practice owners a single source of truth for both clinical and financial operations.
Purpose-Built for Membership and Subscription-Based Care
As healthcare increasingly shifts toward recurring revenue models Patient Billing provides specialized capabilities for managing subscription-based care. Clinics can automate weekly, monthly, quarterly, or annual memberships while tracking overdue payments, failed payment attempts, and subscription status in real time.
For Lobbie EMR customers the integration goes one step further. When a subscription payment is successfully processed, Lobbie can automatically generate the corresponding prescribing task within the EMR, helping ensure medication fulfillment begins without manual intervention.
Failed payment attempts are surfaced immediately through a centralized Payment Attempts dashboard, allowing staff to quickly identify and resolve issues before patient care is interrupted.
Built Into Lobbie, Not Bolted On
Unlike consumer payment processors or third-party billing applications, Patient Billing is a native component of the Lobbie platform.
The solution is:
HIPAA compliant
Available on every Lobbie plan
Fully integrated with patient intake, scheduling, EMR, and clinical workflows
By eliminating disconnected payment tools, practices gain greater operational visibility while reducing duplicate data entry and administrative overhead.
Supporting the Modern Clinic Economy
Enhanced Patient Billing reflects Lobbie's broader vision of becoming the operating system for modern specialty healthcare organizations. By bringing patient acquisition, intake, scheduling, clinical workflows, memberships, subscriptions, payments, and reporting together into one connected platform, Lobbie enables healthcare organizations to operate more efficiently while building stronger financial foundations.
"Healthcare technology should simplify the business of healthcare, not add another system to manage," added Willi. "Patient Billing helps practices collect revenue faster, reduce administrative burden, and keep providers focused on caring for patients instead of chasing payments."
Contact
LobbieContact
Tim McGuiness
(800) 209-9426
www.lobbie.com
Tim McGuiness
(800) 209-9426
www.lobbie.com
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