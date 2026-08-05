Maryam Bey Named a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Newark, NJ, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maryam Bey of Newark, New Jersey, has been named a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in personal development and reentry support. She is currently featured in the summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. In addition, P.O.W.E.R. has also selected Bey to be showcased on the iconic Times Square billboards on September 23.
About Maryam Bey
Maryam Bey is an author and the founder of Tell A Vision Personal Development and Reentry Program, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting people reentering society after incarceration. Since 1984, Bey has produced conferences, reentry forums, seminars, symposiums, roundtable discussions, and staff development programs. Through these initiatives, she provides participants with the skills, knowledge, and encouragement needed to transform their lives and envision new possibilities for their futures.
Bey has worked with incarcerated men and women for over two decades, guiding them through the reentry process and helping them recognize that their past does not have to determine what comes next. Her path in the field began while working as an aide to Councilwoman Bessie Walker and continued through her work with the City of Newark’s reentry program. Through Tell A Vision Personal Development and Reentry Program, Bey provides employment training, housing assistance, and healthcare resources to empower formerly incarcerated individuals as they prepare to rebuild their lives.
During her lectures, Bey shares the stories of remarkable individuals who overcame significant hardships and redefined their futures. She uses these examples to show incarcerated men and women that change is possible and that their past does not define them; rather, it can prepare them for their purpose and future.
One of the most inspiring stories Bey shares is that of 50 Cent, whose transformation from drug dealer to movie producer and his other achievements serve as a powerful testament to the potential within every individual. She uses his journey to encourage those within the prison system to take responsibility for their lives, stop making excuses, and begin pursuing their own success.
Bey met 50 Cent in 2014 and again in 2024. During their meetings, she told him how his journey motivates incarcerated individuals to believe in themselves and recognize that they can create a different future. Bey aspires to bring 50 Cent onto the Tell A Vision television show so that his story can reach even more people and spark hope within those who need it most.
In addition to the nonprofit organization, “Tell A Vision” is a television show that provides returning citizens with a platform to share their stories of success after hardship. The show has also featured authors, politicians, business owners, and musicians. Through the program, Bey highlights individuals who have overcome adversity, taken responsibility for their futures, and transformed their lives.
Bey also shares Tell A Vision’s core values in her book, “Broken Spirit: Let It Go So You Can Grow.” She devoted a chapter to both 50 Cent and Steve Jobs, exploring how each overcame incredible challenges to achieve greatness. Their stories reinforce her belief that difficult circumstances do not have to limit a person’s future and that hardship can become the foundation for growth, purpose, and achievement.
A graduate of Saint Peter’s University, Bey holds a B.S. in education and public policy.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Maryam Bey
Maryam Bey is an author and the founder of Tell A Vision Personal Development and Reentry Program, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting people reentering society after incarceration. Since 1984, Bey has produced conferences, reentry forums, seminars, symposiums, roundtable discussions, and staff development programs. Through these initiatives, she provides participants with the skills, knowledge, and encouragement needed to transform their lives and envision new possibilities for their futures.
Bey has worked with incarcerated men and women for over two decades, guiding them through the reentry process and helping them recognize that their past does not have to determine what comes next. Her path in the field began while working as an aide to Councilwoman Bessie Walker and continued through her work with the City of Newark’s reentry program. Through Tell A Vision Personal Development and Reentry Program, Bey provides employment training, housing assistance, and healthcare resources to empower formerly incarcerated individuals as they prepare to rebuild their lives.
During her lectures, Bey shares the stories of remarkable individuals who overcame significant hardships and redefined their futures. She uses these examples to show incarcerated men and women that change is possible and that their past does not define them; rather, it can prepare them for their purpose and future.
One of the most inspiring stories Bey shares is that of 50 Cent, whose transformation from drug dealer to movie producer and his other achievements serve as a powerful testament to the potential within every individual. She uses his journey to encourage those within the prison system to take responsibility for their lives, stop making excuses, and begin pursuing their own success.
Bey met 50 Cent in 2014 and again in 2024. During their meetings, she told him how his journey motivates incarcerated individuals to believe in themselves and recognize that they can create a different future. Bey aspires to bring 50 Cent onto the Tell A Vision television show so that his story can reach even more people and spark hope within those who need it most.
In addition to the nonprofit organization, “Tell A Vision” is a television show that provides returning citizens with a platform to share their stories of success after hardship. The show has also featured authors, politicians, business owners, and musicians. Through the program, Bey highlights individuals who have overcome adversity, taken responsibility for their futures, and transformed their lives.
Bey also shares Tell A Vision’s core values in her book, “Broken Spirit: Let It Go So You Can Grow.” She devoted a chapter to both 50 Cent and Steve Jobs, exploring how each overcame incredible challenges to achieve greatness. Their stories reinforce her belief that difficult circumstances do not have to limit a person’s future and that hardship can become the foundation for growth, purpose, and achievement.
A graduate of Saint Peter’s University, Bey holds a B.S. in education and public policy.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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