Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older.
Currently a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, Hernández has quickly become one of the show’s most recognizable performers through fan-favorite sketches including “Protective Mom,” “Immigrant Dad Talk Show,” the wildly popular “Domingo” series, and his regular appearances on “Weekend Update.” His sharp observational comedy and energetic storytelling have made him one of entertainment’s most sought-after young comedians.
In 2025, Hernández was recognized by TIME as one of the year’s Latino Leaders, named to The Hollywood Reporter’s Latin Power List and earned a Webby Award for Outstanding Comedy Performance for his work on Saturday Night Live. He was also selected as one of Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood honorees.
His debut Netflix comedy special, American Boy, premiered in January 2026 and quickly climbed into Netflix’s Top 10, earning praise for its humorous and relatable stories about family, culture and identity. Hernández also recently appeared in Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 and will next star alongside Kevin Hart in the upcoming comedy 72 Hours.
“The response to Marcello's first show has been incredible,” said Simon Farmer, Executive Director of Marketing for Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort. “Selling out so quickly speaks to just how rapidly he's become one of comedy's biggest stars. We're excited to add a second performance and welcome even more guests for what promises to be a fantastic night of comedy.”
Tickets for the newly added 9:30 p.m. performance are on sale now at palacasino.com. The original performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by the newly added 9:30 p.m. show. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
About Pala Casino Spa Resort
Pala Casino Spa Resort is Southern California’s Entertainment Capital, featuring a Las Vegas-style casino with over 2,000 slot and video machines, 78 table games, nine restaurants, two lounges, and live entertainment at both its indoor 2,000-seat Pala Events Center and outdoor Starlight Theater. The resort also boasts a luxury hotel, five pools, two hot tubs, and 14 cabanas. Recognized with the AAA Four-Diamond Award for 15 consecutive years, Pala Casino is conveniently accessible via I-5, I-15, and Highway 76.
Contact: Simon Farmer, (760) 510-2292
For more information, visit www.palacasino.com, facebook.com/palacasino, instagram.com/palacasino, or x.com/palacasino.
Simon Farmer
760-510-2292
www.palacasino.com
Due to Sellout, Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino
Press release announcing a second Marcello Hernández performance at Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort following the sellout of the original show. Includes updated event details, ticket information, artist background, and resort boilerplate.
Pala Casino Resort Hotel and Pool
Exterior view of Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort overlooking the resort pool and hotel in northern San Diego County.
Marcello Hernández Portrait
Portrait-oriented promotional image of comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernández.