ADAM Aerospace Acquires Position in Iron Thicket to Advance Mission-Assured Software and Governed AI
ADAM Aerospace has acquired a significant equity position in Iron Thicket, expanding its trusted-data capabilities into governed software, AI assurance, and decision provenance. The relationship strengthens U.S. sovereign defense and space technologies by creating an end-to-end trust architecture for verified data, accountable AI, auditable software, and provable mission decisions.
Nashville, TN, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ADAM Aerospace, a U.S. defense and space technology company building trusted-data infrastructure for mission-critical systems, today announced that it has acquired a significant equity position in Iron Thicket, a mission-assured software company focused on governed artificial intelligence, software traceability, and proof-by-construction.
The investment represents a major expansion of ADAM’s ability to establish trust across the complete digital mission lifecycle, from the moment data is generated to the moment software, artificial intelligence, operators, or autonomous systems use that data to make and execute decisions.
ADAM’s existing technology verifies the origin, integrity, provenance, and chain of custody of mission-critical information. Iron Thicket adds a complementary layer of assurance by capturing and governing the software architecture, code, models, configurations, policies, authorizations, and human approvals associated with each significant action.
Together, the technologies are positioned to create a continuous and defensible record of:
What data entered a mission system;
Whether that data was authentic and unaltered;
What code, model, and configuration were operating;
What recommendation or action was generated;
Which policies and controls governed the decision;
Who authorized the resulting action; and
Whether the complete event can be reconstructed, audited, and defended.
“This investment strengthens a mission ADAM has pursued from the beginning: trust and transparency cannot be added after a critical decision has already been made,” said Michael Adam, Founder and CEO of ADAM Aerospace. “ADAM establishes trust in the data itself. Iron Thicket extends that trust into the software, AI, authorization, and decision environment. Together, we can provide something increasingly essential to modern defense operations, a verifiable record of not only what happened, but why it happened, what information was used, which systems were involved, and who or what authorized the action.”
Strengthening U.S. Sovereign Defense Technology
ADAM will leverage its relationship with Iron Thicket to enhance technologies developed for U.S. sovereign defense, national security, aerospace, space, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, command-and-control environments, and other high-assurance applications.
The combined capabilities will support a broader trust architecture in which verification, governance, provenance, and auditability are built into systems from the beginning rather than assembled manually following an incident, anomaly, security review, or operational decision.
Potential applications include:
Governed AI and autonomous defense systems;
Mission software and software factories;
Command, control, communications, and intelligence environments;
Satellite and space mission operations;
Aircraft, unmanned platforms, and tactical systems;
Continuous authorization and security accreditation;
Software configuration and architecture enforcement;
Human-in-the-loop authorization;
Anomaly investigation and mission reconstruction; and
Operations conducted in disconnected, degraded, air-gapped, or contested environments.
Iron Thicket’s platform is designed to generate software-assurance and decision-provenance evidence automatically as systems operate. This complements ADAM’s ability to cryptographically verify data at ingestion, preserve its chain of custody, and maintain a tamper-evident record from source to operational use.
“Defense and space organizations are adopting increasingly complex software and AI systems, but accountability cannot fall behind operational speed,” said Iron Thick Chief Executive. “ADAM and Iron Thicket share the conviction that trust must be built directly into the architecture. This relationship brings together trusted data, governed software, accountable AI, and provable decisions as parts of one mission-assurance strategy.”
Supporting International Growth Through Sovereign Deployments
While the primary focus of ADAM’s investment will be strengthening U.S. defense capabilities, the relationship will also support ADAM’s continued international growth through deployments designed around the sovereignty, security, and operational requirements of individual allied nations.
Iron Thicket’s architecture can operate within customer-controlled infrastructure, including private-cloud, on-premises, disconnected, and air-gapped environments. This supports ADAM’s approach of strengthening existing systems without requiring defense organizations to surrender control of their data, infrastructure, access policies, or national mission requirements.
As part of the transaction, A-Arctic, ADAM’s strategically aligned Canadian defense technology company, has also acquired a significant equity position in Iron Thicket. A-Arctic will apply the relationship exclusively to Canadian sovereign defense applications, with Canadian-controlled deployment, Canadian data residency, and Canadian operational requirements maintained as foundational principles.
Building the Complete Trust Architecture
The investment positions ADAM and Iron Thicket to address one of the most consequential challenges facing defense and national-security organizations: ensuring that machine-speed decisions remain attributable, governed, reviewable, and defensible.
ADAM verifies the information entering and moving through critical systems. Iron Thicket helps prove how software and AI used that information. The result is a more complete assurance framework spanning data, software, models, policies, authorizations, decisions, and actions.
“This is not simply an investment in another software capability,” Adam added. “It is an investment in the next stage of accountable defense technology. As systems become more autonomous and interconnected, the ability to prove every critical input, recommendation, authorization, and action will become foundational to mission assurance.”
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. ADAM, A-Arctic, and Iron Thicket will continue operating as distinct companies while collaborating on technology integration, sovereign mission applications, customer demonstrations, and future defense and space opportunities.
About ADAM Aerospace
ADAM Aerospace is a U.S. defense and space infrastructure company focused on trusted data, real-time verification, provenance, and auditability across mission-critical systems. Through its core ledger infrastructure, including the ADAM Defense Ledger and ADAM Space Ledger, ADAM establishes tamper-resistant records of data origin, integrity, chain of custody, and operational use. Its technologies are designed to strengthen existing platforms across defense, aerospace, space, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and disconnected or contested environments.
For more information, visit www.adamaerocorp.com.
About Iron Thicket
Iron Thicket develops mission-assured software infrastructure for defense and space environments. Its platform makes critical software and AI systems traceable, governed, and auditable by construction by capturing the code, data, models, configurations, policies, and authorizations associated with significant software and AI actions. Iron Thicket supports customer-controlled deployments, including private-cloud, on-premises, disconnected, and air-gapped environments.
For more information, visit www.ironthicket.com.
Media Contact
ADAM Aerospace
Michael Adam
CEO
michael@adamaerocorp.com
The investment represents a major expansion of ADAM’s ability to establish trust across the complete digital mission lifecycle, from the moment data is generated to the moment software, artificial intelligence, operators, or autonomous systems use that data to make and execute decisions.
ADAM’s existing technology verifies the origin, integrity, provenance, and chain of custody of mission-critical information. Iron Thicket adds a complementary layer of assurance by capturing and governing the software architecture, code, models, configurations, policies, authorizations, and human approvals associated with each significant action.
Together, the technologies are positioned to create a continuous and defensible record of:
What data entered a mission system;
Whether that data was authentic and unaltered;
What code, model, and configuration were operating;
What recommendation or action was generated;
Which policies and controls governed the decision;
Who authorized the resulting action; and
Whether the complete event can be reconstructed, audited, and defended.
“This investment strengthens a mission ADAM has pursued from the beginning: trust and transparency cannot be added after a critical decision has already been made,” said Michael Adam, Founder and CEO of ADAM Aerospace. “ADAM establishes trust in the data itself. Iron Thicket extends that trust into the software, AI, authorization, and decision environment. Together, we can provide something increasingly essential to modern defense operations, a verifiable record of not only what happened, but why it happened, what information was used, which systems were involved, and who or what authorized the action.”
Strengthening U.S. Sovereign Defense Technology
ADAM will leverage its relationship with Iron Thicket to enhance technologies developed for U.S. sovereign defense, national security, aerospace, space, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, command-and-control environments, and other high-assurance applications.
The combined capabilities will support a broader trust architecture in which verification, governance, provenance, and auditability are built into systems from the beginning rather than assembled manually following an incident, anomaly, security review, or operational decision.
Potential applications include:
Governed AI and autonomous defense systems;
Mission software and software factories;
Command, control, communications, and intelligence environments;
Satellite and space mission operations;
Aircraft, unmanned platforms, and tactical systems;
Continuous authorization and security accreditation;
Software configuration and architecture enforcement;
Human-in-the-loop authorization;
Anomaly investigation and mission reconstruction; and
Operations conducted in disconnected, degraded, air-gapped, or contested environments.
Iron Thicket’s platform is designed to generate software-assurance and decision-provenance evidence automatically as systems operate. This complements ADAM’s ability to cryptographically verify data at ingestion, preserve its chain of custody, and maintain a tamper-evident record from source to operational use.
“Defense and space organizations are adopting increasingly complex software and AI systems, but accountability cannot fall behind operational speed,” said Iron Thick Chief Executive. “ADAM and Iron Thicket share the conviction that trust must be built directly into the architecture. This relationship brings together trusted data, governed software, accountable AI, and provable decisions as parts of one mission-assurance strategy.”
Supporting International Growth Through Sovereign Deployments
While the primary focus of ADAM’s investment will be strengthening U.S. defense capabilities, the relationship will also support ADAM’s continued international growth through deployments designed around the sovereignty, security, and operational requirements of individual allied nations.
Iron Thicket’s architecture can operate within customer-controlled infrastructure, including private-cloud, on-premises, disconnected, and air-gapped environments. This supports ADAM’s approach of strengthening existing systems without requiring defense organizations to surrender control of their data, infrastructure, access policies, or national mission requirements.
As part of the transaction, A-Arctic, ADAM’s strategically aligned Canadian defense technology company, has also acquired a significant equity position in Iron Thicket. A-Arctic will apply the relationship exclusively to Canadian sovereign defense applications, with Canadian-controlled deployment, Canadian data residency, and Canadian operational requirements maintained as foundational principles.
Building the Complete Trust Architecture
The investment positions ADAM and Iron Thicket to address one of the most consequential challenges facing defense and national-security organizations: ensuring that machine-speed decisions remain attributable, governed, reviewable, and defensible.
ADAM verifies the information entering and moving through critical systems. Iron Thicket helps prove how software and AI used that information. The result is a more complete assurance framework spanning data, software, models, policies, authorizations, decisions, and actions.
“This is not simply an investment in another software capability,” Adam added. “It is an investment in the next stage of accountable defense technology. As systems become more autonomous and interconnected, the ability to prove every critical input, recommendation, authorization, and action will become foundational to mission assurance.”
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. ADAM, A-Arctic, and Iron Thicket will continue operating as distinct companies while collaborating on technology integration, sovereign mission applications, customer demonstrations, and future defense and space opportunities.
About ADAM Aerospace
ADAM Aerospace is a U.S. defense and space infrastructure company focused on trusted data, real-time verification, provenance, and auditability across mission-critical systems. Through its core ledger infrastructure, including the ADAM Defense Ledger and ADAM Space Ledger, ADAM establishes tamper-resistant records of data origin, integrity, chain of custody, and operational use. Its technologies are designed to strengthen existing platforms across defense, aerospace, space, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and disconnected or contested environments.
For more information, visit www.adamaerocorp.com.
About Iron Thicket
Iron Thicket develops mission-assured software infrastructure for defense and space environments. Its platform makes critical software and AI systems traceable, governed, and auditable by construction by capturing the code, data, models, configurations, policies, and authorizations associated with significant software and AI actions. Iron Thicket supports customer-controlled deployments, including private-cloud, on-premises, disconnected, and air-gapped environments.
For more information, visit www.ironthicket.com.
Media Contact
ADAM Aerospace
Michael Adam
CEO
michael@adamaerocorp.com
Contact
ADAM AerospaceContact
Michael Adam
312-806-0208
adamaerocorp.com
Michael Adam
312-806-0208
adamaerocorp.com
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