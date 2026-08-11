ADAM Aerospace Acquires Position in Iron Thicket to Advance Mission-Assured Software and Governed AI

ADAM Aerospace has acquired a significant equity position in Iron Thicket, expanding its trusted-data capabilities into governed software, AI assurance, and decision provenance. The relationship strengthens U.S. sovereign defense and space technologies by creating an end-to-end trust architecture for verified data, accountable AI, auditable software, and provable mission decisions.