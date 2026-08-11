Modern Recreational Technologies Restores Historic T.W. Andrews High School Tennis Courts Through Community Partnership

Modern Recreational Technologies (MRT) restored the historic tennis courts at T.W. Andrews High School through a community volunteer initiative. Over 13 team members contributed 300+ volunteer hours to restore 17,000 square feet using Ramuc Clean & Prep Solution and 280 gallons of Tuff Court®, helping prepare the facility for the return of the school's tennis program while providing hands-on technical training for MRT employees.