Modern Recreational Technologies Restores Historic T.W. Andrews High School Tennis Courts Through Community Partnership
Modern Recreational Technologies (MRT) restored the historic tennis courts at T.W. Andrews High School through a community volunteer initiative. Over 13 team members contributed 300+ volunteer hours to restore 17,000 square feet using Ramuc Clean & Prep Solution and 280 gallons of Tuff Court®, helping prepare the facility for the return of the school's tennis program while providing hands-on technical training for MRT employees.
Greensboro, NC, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc (MRT) recently completed the restoration of the historic tennis courts at T.W. Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina, combining hands-on employee training with a meaningful investment in the local community, helping prepare the facility for the return of the school's tennis program.
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Located just minutes from MRT's headquarters and the RPM Innovation Center of Excellence in Greensboro, the two tennis courts once served as the home of T.W. Andrews' state championship tennis teams during the 1970s and 1980s. After years of deterioration, the courts had fallen into disrepair, threatening the return of the school's tennis program.
Recognizing an opportunity to make a lasting impact, MRT's Aquatics & Parks team, led by Gary Ferguson, volunteered their time to restore the 17,000-square-foot facility while providing employees with real-world application experience using the company's Tuff Court elastomeric sports court coating.
Over the course of just two and a half days, the team completed the full restoration process, including:
Surface preparation using Ramuc Clean & Prep Solution
Application of two coats of Tuff Court elastomeric sports court coating
Installation of fresh white game lines
In addition to donating their labor, MRT contributed 14 gallons of Ramuc Clean and Prep solution and 280 gallons of Tuff Court to complete the project.
"At MRT, we believe the best training doesn't happen in a classroom. It happens in the field, solving real challenges alongside your team," said Gary Ferguson, Vice President of Sales, Aquatics & Parks. "This project allowed us to sharpen our technical expertise while giving something meaningful back to a community that's right in our backyard. Watching these courts come back to life was something we're all incredibly proud of."
The restoration reflects MRT's philosophy that product expertise is earned through hands-on experience. Rather than relying solely on classroom instruction, employees regularly work alongside customers and contractors to better understand product application, job site conditions, and best practices.
The revitalized courts will once again provide students with a safe, attractive facility while supporting the return and growth of the school's tennis program.
Project by the Numbers
13 MRT team members
300+ volunteer labor hours
17,000 square feet restored
280 gallons of Tuff Court donated
2½ days to complete the project
One historic community asset brought back to life
"Projects like this embody who we are as a company," Ferguson added. "When our employees gain experience while creating opportunities for others, everyone wins."
Modern Recreational Technologies extends its appreciation to the employees who volunteered their time and effort to make the restoration possible and is honored to support T.W. Andrews High School as it prepares future generations of student-athletes.
About Tuff Court
Tuff Court, is a brand of Tuff Coat, is a high-performance elastomeric sports court coating system engineered to restore, protect, and enhance tennis, pickleball, basketball, and multi-purpose athletic courts. Designed for exceptional durability, color retention, traction, and player comfort, Tuff Court delivers a professional-quality finish that withstands heavy use and changing weather conditions. Manufactured by Modern Recreational Technologies, Tuff Court helps contractors, facility managers, schools, parks, and recreation departments create vibrant, long-lasting recreational surfaces that perform as beautifully as they look.
About Modern Recreational Technologies
Modern Recreational Technologies (MRT), develops and manufactures industry-leading coatings and solutions for marine, aquatics, and other recreational applications. Through trusted brands including Ramuc®, Tuff Coat®, Pettit®, Woolsey®, and ValvTect®, MRT delivers innovative products that help customers protect, restore, and enhance the environments where people work, play, and explore.
mrtproducts.com
Located just minutes from MRT's headquarters and the RPM Innovation Center of Excellence in Greensboro, the two tennis courts once served as the home of T.W. Andrews' state championship tennis teams during the 1970s and 1980s. After years of deterioration, the courts had fallen into disrepair, threatening the return of the school's tennis program.
Recognizing an opportunity to make a lasting impact, MRT's Aquatics & Parks team, led by Gary Ferguson, volunteered their time to restore the 17,000-square-foot facility while providing employees with real-world application experience using the company's Tuff Court elastomeric sports court coating.
Over the course of just two and a half days, the team completed the full restoration process, including:
Surface preparation using Ramuc Clean & Prep Solution
Application of two coats of Tuff Court elastomeric sports court coating
Installation of fresh white game lines
In addition to donating their labor, MRT contributed 14 gallons of Ramuc Clean and Prep solution and 280 gallons of Tuff Court to complete the project.
"At MRT, we believe the best training doesn't happen in a classroom. It happens in the field, solving real challenges alongside your team," said Gary Ferguson, Vice President of Sales, Aquatics & Parks. "This project allowed us to sharpen our technical expertise while giving something meaningful back to a community that's right in our backyard. Watching these courts come back to life was something we're all incredibly proud of."
The restoration reflects MRT's philosophy that product expertise is earned through hands-on experience. Rather than relying solely on classroom instruction, employees regularly work alongside customers and contractors to better understand product application, job site conditions, and best practices.
The revitalized courts will once again provide students with a safe, attractive facility while supporting the return and growth of the school's tennis program.
Project by the Numbers
13 MRT team members
300+ volunteer labor hours
17,000 square feet restored
280 gallons of Tuff Court donated
2½ days to complete the project
One historic community asset brought back to life
"Projects like this embody who we are as a company," Ferguson added. "When our employees gain experience while creating opportunities for others, everyone wins."
Modern Recreational Technologies extends its appreciation to the employees who volunteered their time and effort to make the restoration possible and is honored to support T.W. Andrews High School as it prepares future generations of student-athletes.
About Tuff Court
Tuff Court, is a brand of Tuff Coat, is a high-performance elastomeric sports court coating system engineered to restore, protect, and enhance tennis, pickleball, basketball, and multi-purpose athletic courts. Designed for exceptional durability, color retention, traction, and player comfort, Tuff Court delivers a professional-quality finish that withstands heavy use and changing weather conditions. Manufactured by Modern Recreational Technologies, Tuff Court helps contractors, facility managers, schools, parks, and recreation departments create vibrant, long-lasting recreational surfaces that perform as beautifully as they look.
About Modern Recreational Technologies
Modern Recreational Technologies (MRT), develops and manufactures industry-leading coatings and solutions for marine, aquatics, and other recreational applications. Through trusted brands including Ramuc®, Tuff Coat®, Pettit®, Woolsey®, and ValvTect®, MRT delivers innovative products that help customers protect, restore, and enhance the environments where people work, play, and explore.
Contact
Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc.Contact
Tom Maellaro
973-461-9167
mrtproducts.com
Tom Maellaro
973-461-9167
mrtproducts.com
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Modern Recreational Technologies Restores Historic T.W. Andrews High School Tennis Courts Through Community Partnership
Modern Recreational Technologies (MRT) restored the historic tennis courts at T.W. Andrews High School through a community volunteer initiative. Over 13 team members contributed 300+ volunteer hours to restore 17,000 square foot of tennis courts.
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