TGN Ventures Names Amadeu Tolentino to Lead AI & Product Systems and Launch TGN Studios
TGN Ventures has appointed product leader Amadeu Tolentino as Head of AI & Product Systems and Co-Founder of TGN Studios. His leadership will strengthen the firm's AI capabilities and expand support for founders through AI-enabled product development, automation, and venture studio services.
Brockton, MA, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- TGN Ventures, a Tulsa-based venture capital firm, today announced that Amadeu Tolentino has joined the firm as Head of AI & Product Systems and Co-Founder of TGN Studios.
Brockton resident Amadeu Tolentino is a product leader with deep experience across product development, design, operations, AI, and automation. In his role, he will lead TGN Ventures' internal AI and product systems while helping build TGN Studios, the firm's product development arm focused on helping founders turn ideas into functional products, workflows, and scalable businesses.
"Amadeu is a world-class product developer and designer with a rare ability to turn ideas into products, workflows, and systems that people love," said Darrel Frater, Founder and Managing Partner of TGN Ventures. "His combination of product taste, technical execution, systems thinking, and founder empathy makes him an important addition to our team as we continue building an institutional-caliber venture platform."
TGN Studios will help founders design, build, and launch AI-enabled products and MVPs with speed, clarity, and excellence. The studio reflects TGN Ventures' conviction that the role of a venture firm extends beyond allocating capital. By pairing investment with hands-on product expertise and operational support, TGN Studios supports TGN Ventures' strategy to improve execution, reduce risk, and drive stronger long-term returns for Limited Partners. That philosophy is already evident in the studio's growing portfolio, which includes Loop, a community-building platform and the home of TGN Ventures' founder community, The Good News LOOP, and SereneOS, an AI-powered data intake and workflow platform that helps growing teams collect, structure, and turn operational information into action.
"I believe we have an opportunity to leverage AI to help businesses bring solutions to life that simply were not possible before," said Tolentino. "Every company is becoming a technology company, and we want to be the team that helps them close that gap. For the first time in history, this level of leverage is possible."
Tolentino added that the impact of AI-enabled systems extends beyond efficiency.
"Our hope is to free people up through technology so they can do higher-function work," he said. "When businesses have better systems, people can create more, generate more value, and build stronger companies. That creates a path toward greater economic mobility, job creation, and wealth creation in the communities they serve."
"As TGN Ventures continues building its platform, the firm believes the venture firms of the future will not only allocate capital," Frater added. "They will build systems, products, and communities that help founders succeed. Amadeu's leadership will play a central role in advancing that vision through both TGN Ventures' internal platform and TGN Studios."
With Tolentino's appointment, TGN Ventures continues expanding the leadership team, systems, and infrastructure behind its growing venture platform as it invests in emerging fund managers and high-conviction early-stage companies.
About TGN Ventures
TGN Ventures is a faith-driven early-stage venture capital firm investing in emerging pre-seed fund managers and high-conviction early-stage companies. The firm seeks to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for its Limited Partners while backing fund managers and founders who expand opportunity, strengthen communities, and build with long-term conviction.
About TGN Studios
TGN Studios is the product development arm of TGN Ventures, created to help founders and growing teams design, build, and launch AI-enabled products, workflows, and operational systems. Through its growing portfolio, including Loop and SereneOS, TGN Studios combines product strategy, design, automation, and AI infrastructure to help builders move faster, operate with greater clarity, and create more value.
Brockton resident Amadeu Tolentino is a product leader with deep experience across product development, design, operations, AI, and automation. In his role, he will lead TGN Ventures' internal AI and product systems while helping build TGN Studios, the firm's product development arm focused on helping founders turn ideas into functional products, workflows, and scalable businesses.
"Amadeu is a world-class product developer and designer with a rare ability to turn ideas into products, workflows, and systems that people love," said Darrel Frater, Founder and Managing Partner of TGN Ventures. "His combination of product taste, technical execution, systems thinking, and founder empathy makes him an important addition to our team as we continue building an institutional-caliber venture platform."
TGN Studios will help founders design, build, and launch AI-enabled products and MVPs with speed, clarity, and excellence. The studio reflects TGN Ventures' conviction that the role of a venture firm extends beyond allocating capital. By pairing investment with hands-on product expertise and operational support, TGN Studios supports TGN Ventures' strategy to improve execution, reduce risk, and drive stronger long-term returns for Limited Partners. That philosophy is already evident in the studio's growing portfolio, which includes Loop, a community-building platform and the home of TGN Ventures' founder community, The Good News LOOP, and SereneOS, an AI-powered data intake and workflow platform that helps growing teams collect, structure, and turn operational information into action.
"I believe we have an opportunity to leverage AI to help businesses bring solutions to life that simply were not possible before," said Tolentino. "Every company is becoming a technology company, and we want to be the team that helps them close that gap. For the first time in history, this level of leverage is possible."
Tolentino added that the impact of AI-enabled systems extends beyond efficiency.
"Our hope is to free people up through technology so they can do higher-function work," he said. "When businesses have better systems, people can create more, generate more value, and build stronger companies. That creates a path toward greater economic mobility, job creation, and wealth creation in the communities they serve."
"As TGN Ventures continues building its platform, the firm believes the venture firms of the future will not only allocate capital," Frater added. "They will build systems, products, and communities that help founders succeed. Amadeu's leadership will play a central role in advancing that vision through both TGN Ventures' internal platform and TGN Studios."
With Tolentino's appointment, TGN Ventures continues expanding the leadership team, systems, and infrastructure behind its growing venture platform as it invests in emerging fund managers and high-conviction early-stage companies.
About TGN Ventures
TGN Ventures is a faith-driven early-stage venture capital firm investing in emerging pre-seed fund managers and high-conviction early-stage companies. The firm seeks to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for its Limited Partners while backing fund managers and founders who expand opportunity, strengthen communities, and build with long-term conviction.
About TGN Studios
TGN Studios is the product development arm of TGN Ventures, created to help founders and growing teams design, build, and launch AI-enabled products, workflows, and operational systems. Through its growing portfolio, including Loop and SereneOS, TGN Studios combines product strategy, design, automation, and AI infrastructure to help builders move faster, operate with greater clarity, and create more value.
Contact
TGN VenturesContact
Darrel Frater
609-331-3928
tgnventures.vc
Media inquiries may be directed to Darrel Frater, Founder & Managing Partner of TGN Ventures.
Darrel Frater
609-331-3928
tgnventures.vc
Media inquiries may be directed to Darrel Frater, Founder & Managing Partner of TGN Ventures.
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