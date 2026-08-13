AaNeel Meets CMS Kill the Clipboard Pledge with the Health Access Card®
Health Access Card® workflow gives patients greater control of their health information while enabling secure provider access at the point of care.
Tampa, FL, August 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AaNeel announced today that it has met the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Kill the Clipboard pledge through its Health Access Card® workflow, advancing a more connected approach to patient registration and health information sharing.
AaNeel is now featured in the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem Pledge Showcase as a “Patient Facing App: Kill the Clipboard.” The CMS profile highlights a workflow in which members securely authenticate using ID.me, interact with a conversational AI assistant to access their digital Health Access Card®, and present a secure barcode or QR code that enables a provider’s electronic medical record system to retrieve patient information through FHIR® APIs.
The workflow is designed to replace repetitive paperwork with secure, standards-based information exchange. As outlined on AaNeel’s CMS profile, it reduces administrative burden, improves data quality, accelerates patient check-in, and gives patients greater control over how their information is shared.
The Health Access Card® also supports SMART Health Links, providing a standards-based mechanism for patient authorized information sharing and helping reduce the need for patients to repeatedly recall or document their medical history.
“Patients should not have to reconstruct their medical history every time they walk into a new care setting,” said Kelly Hidde, Vice President of Business Strategy at AaNeel. “The Health Access Card® is designed to give patients greater control of their information while making it easier for authorized providers to access the information they need at the point of care. Meeting the CMS Kill the Clipboard pledge demonstrates what can happen when interoperability moves beyond policy and becomes part of the actual care experience.”
The milestone comes as CMS advances its Health Technology Ecosystem initiative, which is focused on giving patients greater access to and control of their health information while reducing administrative friction across the care experience.
The Health Access Card® is part of AaNeel’s connected technology ecosystem. AaNeel Connect® supports FHIR® based information exchange, while AaNeelCare® helps health care organizations use connected information across clinical, care management, and operational workflows.
View AaNeel’s official profile in the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem Pledge Showcase.
Learn more about the Health Access Card®.
About AaNeel
AaNeel provides health care technology that helps health plans, accountable care organizations, and provider groups connect information, improve coordination, and support value based care. Its connected technology ecosystem includes AaNeelCare®, AaNeel Connect®, and the Health Access Card®. Visit AaNeel.com.
AaNeel is now featured in the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem Pledge Showcase as a “Patient Facing App: Kill the Clipboard.” The CMS profile highlights a workflow in which members securely authenticate using ID.me, interact with a conversational AI assistant to access their digital Health Access Card®, and present a secure barcode or QR code that enables a provider’s electronic medical record system to retrieve patient information through FHIR® APIs.
The workflow is designed to replace repetitive paperwork with secure, standards-based information exchange. As outlined on AaNeel’s CMS profile, it reduces administrative burden, improves data quality, accelerates patient check-in, and gives patients greater control over how their information is shared.
The Health Access Card® also supports SMART Health Links, providing a standards-based mechanism for patient authorized information sharing and helping reduce the need for patients to repeatedly recall or document their medical history.
“Patients should not have to reconstruct their medical history every time they walk into a new care setting,” said Kelly Hidde, Vice President of Business Strategy at AaNeel. “The Health Access Card® is designed to give patients greater control of their information while making it easier for authorized providers to access the information they need at the point of care. Meeting the CMS Kill the Clipboard pledge demonstrates what can happen when interoperability moves beyond policy and becomes part of the actual care experience.”
The milestone comes as CMS advances its Health Technology Ecosystem initiative, which is focused on giving patients greater access to and control of their health information while reducing administrative friction across the care experience.
The Health Access Card® is part of AaNeel’s connected technology ecosystem. AaNeel Connect® supports FHIR® based information exchange, while AaNeelCare® helps health care organizations use connected information across clinical, care management, and operational workflows.
View AaNeel’s official profile in the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem Pledge Showcase.
Learn more about the Health Access Card®.
About AaNeel
AaNeel provides health care technology that helps health plans, accountable care organizations, and provider groups connect information, improve coordination, and support value based care. Its connected technology ecosystem includes AaNeelCare®, AaNeel Connect®, and the Health Access Card®. Visit AaNeel.com.
Contact
AaNeelContact
Kristi Stovall
904-878-0330
www.aaneel.com
Kristi Stovall
904-878-0330
www.aaneel.com
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