Anthony J. Nuvallie, Sr. Named Professional of the Year 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Adams, MA, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Anthony J. Nuvallie, Sr. of Adams, Massachusetts, has been named Professional of the Year 2026 for higher education and management theory by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education.
About Anthony J. Nuvallie, Sr.
Anthony J. Nuvallie, Sr. is a professor at Hudson Valley Community College, where he teaches management theory and a variety of business courses. Hudson Valley Community College is the second-largest institution of higher learning in the Capital Region of New York State and offers more than 80 degree and certificate programs through its three schools: Business and Liberal Arts; Health Sciences; and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
Also an author, Nuvallie has written “The Christmas Coat Miracle.” The book tells the story of a compassionate young boy whose opportunity to help a poor young girl was missed. He bought her a coat for Christmas and learned that she had suddenly moved away. The coat was donated to a local charitable organization. However, the coat somehow made it to her, and they both uncovered the coat’s journey many years later. What the boy placed in the coat’s pocket seemed to work its magic through the spirit of Christmas.
Additionally, Dr. Nuvallie has released his second book entitled, “The Tales of Henri Conteur.”
This book is about the conversations between Henri and a young man, Kaleb. His tales spin off into four different stories of tragedy, triumph, love and forgiveness. His book is described as heart-wrenching, and spiritually transformative for readers who crave stories that linger long after the last page.
Nuvallie is affiliated with S.A.M. and A.M.A. He earned a Ph.D. in business administration from Columbus Southern University.
In his personal time, Anthony enjoys golf, writing, and painting.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Anthony J. Nuvallie, Sr.
Anthony J. Nuvallie, Sr. is a professor at Hudson Valley Community College, where he teaches management theory and a variety of business courses. Hudson Valley Community College is the second-largest institution of higher learning in the Capital Region of New York State and offers more than 80 degree and certificate programs through its three schools: Business and Liberal Arts; Health Sciences; and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
Also an author, Nuvallie has written “The Christmas Coat Miracle.” The book tells the story of a compassionate young boy whose opportunity to help a poor young girl was missed. He bought her a coat for Christmas and learned that she had suddenly moved away. The coat was donated to a local charitable organization. However, the coat somehow made it to her, and they both uncovered the coat’s journey many years later. What the boy placed in the coat’s pocket seemed to work its magic through the spirit of Christmas.
Additionally, Dr. Nuvallie has released his second book entitled, “The Tales of Henri Conteur.”
This book is about the conversations between Henri and a young man, Kaleb. His tales spin off into four different stories of tragedy, triumph, love and forgiveness. His book is described as heart-wrenching, and spiritually transformative for readers who crave stories that linger long after the last page.
Nuvallie is affiliated with S.A.M. and A.M.A. He earned a Ph.D. in business administration from Columbus Southern University.
In his personal time, Anthony enjoys golf, writing, and painting.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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