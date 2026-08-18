Elite Electric Completes 230 kW Utah Commercial Solar Project Projected to Save $35,000 Annually

Utah-based Elite Electric has completed a 230 kW commercial solar installation in Richfield projected to generate more than 340,000 kWh annually and save approximately $35,000 in first-year energy costs. The project showcases Elite Electric's unique one-crew approach, combining licensed electrical, solar and energy expertise without commissioned sales teams or subcontracted installers.