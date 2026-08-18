Elite Electric Completes 230 kW Utah Commercial Solar Project Projected to Save $35,000 Annually
Utah-based Elite Electric has completed a 230 kW commercial solar installation in Richfield projected to generate more than 340,000 kWh annually and save approximately $35,000 in first-year energy costs. The project showcases Elite Electric's unique one-crew approach, combining licensed electrical, solar and energy expertise without commissioned sales teams or subcontracted installers.
Sandy, UT, August 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Elite Electric, a Utah-based electrical, solar and energy company led by industry veteran Tyler Gordon, has completed a major 230 kW commercial solar installation in Richfield, Utah, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion into large-scale commercial energy projects.
The 230 kW DC / approximately 190 kW AC system is projected to generate approximately 342,000 kWh of electricity annually, dramatically reducing the facility's reliance on traditional grid power and delivering an estimated $35,000 in energy savings during the first year alone.
Engineered production models estimate annual generation between 335,000 and 355,000 kWh. Based on the facility's energy profile and current Utah commercial utility rates, electricity costs that previously averaged an estimated $3,500 to $4,200 per month could fall to approximately $500 to $900 per month, depending on demand charges, fixed utility fees, consumption patterns and solar production.
For Elite Electric, the scale of the Richfield project demonstrates something larger: the same transparent, vertically integrated approach the company has built its reputation around can deliver results at commercial scale.
One Company From Design to Final Inspection
Unlike solar companies that rely on separate sales organizations, installation subcontractors and electrical contractors, Elite Electric brings electrical, solar and energy expertise together under one company.
Its 20+ person team includes DOPL-licensed electricians, certified solar installers and battery storage specialists. Elite Electric's own crews perform the work rather than subcontracting installations, while the company also manages permitting and final inspection coordination.
That structure allows Elite Electric to approach solar differently from traditional sales-driven models.
Rather than using commissioned salespeople to determine system size and pricing, Elite Electric evaluates a customer's actual energy requirements and uses a standardized calculation process to determine the appropriate system.
“Our goal is to make solar straightforward,” said Tyler Gordon, owner and operator of Elite Electric. “We don't have a sales team marking up a system or trying to sell someone more solar than they need. We look at how much power the customer actually uses, engineer the right system around those numbers and give them a straightforward price.”
The company reinforces that philosophy through written, flat-rate quotes designed to give customers visibility into the complete cost of their project before work begins.
More Than 340,000 kWh of Annual Energy Production
The Richfield installation is expected to produce an average of approximately 342,000 kWh of renewable electricity each year.
Beyond the financial impact, engineering estimates project the system will offset approximately 235 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually—roughly equivalent to removing 50 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road for a year.
The estimated emissions reduction is also comparable to approximately 375,000 miles of passenger-vehicle driving annually.
“Commercial businesses use a tremendous amount of power, which means the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on operating costs can be substantial,” Gordon said. “This project is a great example of what happens when you engineer a solar system around the actual needs of the business.”
Bringing Residential Experience to Commercial-Scale Energy Projects
Gordon brings more than 15 years of solar and electrical industry experience to Elite Electric, including previously owning and operating solar installation companies.
Today, Sandy-based Elite Electric has completed more than 1,500 electrical and solar projects throughout Utah and has expanded its capabilities to encompass residential and commercial solar, electrical work, battery storage, EV charging, panel upgrades and backup power systems.
The company maintains a 5.0-star Google rating from more than 50 reviews and is BBB A+ accredited. Its team is certified to install multiple major energy platforms, including Tesla and Enphase systems, while Elite Electric is also Utah's only authorized Sigenergy dealer.
The ability to handle both the electrical infrastructure and energy-generation components of a project under one roof is particularly important as projects increase in complexity and scale.
For commercial customers, that can mean one team overseeing the electrical system, solar array, permitting, installation and inspection rather than coordinating among multiple companies.
The completed 230 kW Richfield installation provides a tangible demonstration of that capability.
“This isn't about selling the biggest solar system possible,” Gordon said. “It's about understanding what a property needs, putting the right electrical and energy infrastructure behind it, and building something that's going to perform for the customer for years.”
About Elite Electric
Elite Electric is a Sandy, Utah-based electrical, solar and energy company serving residential and commercial customers throughout Utah. Led by owner and operator Tyler Gordon, Elite Electric brings licensed electrical work, solar installation and battery storage together under one roof with its own installation teams and no subcontracted crews.
The company has completed more than 1,500 Utah projects and provides solar installations, commercial and residential electrical services, battery storage, EV charging, panel upgrades, generators and other energy solutions. Elite Electric emphasizes needs-based system design, written flat-rate pricing and end-to-end project management from initial assessment through permitting and final inspection.
To learn more about Elite Electric's solar, commercial electrical and energy services, visit EliteElectricPro.com.
The 230 kW DC / approximately 190 kW AC system is projected to generate approximately 342,000 kWh of electricity annually, dramatically reducing the facility's reliance on traditional grid power and delivering an estimated $35,000 in energy savings during the first year alone.
Engineered production models estimate annual generation between 335,000 and 355,000 kWh. Based on the facility's energy profile and current Utah commercial utility rates, electricity costs that previously averaged an estimated $3,500 to $4,200 per month could fall to approximately $500 to $900 per month, depending on demand charges, fixed utility fees, consumption patterns and solar production.
For Elite Electric, the scale of the Richfield project demonstrates something larger: the same transparent, vertically integrated approach the company has built its reputation around can deliver results at commercial scale.
One Company From Design to Final Inspection
Unlike solar companies that rely on separate sales organizations, installation subcontractors and electrical contractors, Elite Electric brings electrical, solar and energy expertise together under one company.
Its 20+ person team includes DOPL-licensed electricians, certified solar installers and battery storage specialists. Elite Electric's own crews perform the work rather than subcontracting installations, while the company also manages permitting and final inspection coordination.
That structure allows Elite Electric to approach solar differently from traditional sales-driven models.
Rather than using commissioned salespeople to determine system size and pricing, Elite Electric evaluates a customer's actual energy requirements and uses a standardized calculation process to determine the appropriate system.
“Our goal is to make solar straightforward,” said Tyler Gordon, owner and operator of Elite Electric. “We don't have a sales team marking up a system or trying to sell someone more solar than they need. We look at how much power the customer actually uses, engineer the right system around those numbers and give them a straightforward price.”
The company reinforces that philosophy through written, flat-rate quotes designed to give customers visibility into the complete cost of their project before work begins.
More Than 340,000 kWh of Annual Energy Production
The Richfield installation is expected to produce an average of approximately 342,000 kWh of renewable electricity each year.
Beyond the financial impact, engineering estimates project the system will offset approximately 235 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually—roughly equivalent to removing 50 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road for a year.
The estimated emissions reduction is also comparable to approximately 375,000 miles of passenger-vehicle driving annually.
“Commercial businesses use a tremendous amount of power, which means the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on operating costs can be substantial,” Gordon said. “This project is a great example of what happens when you engineer a solar system around the actual needs of the business.”
Bringing Residential Experience to Commercial-Scale Energy Projects
Gordon brings more than 15 years of solar and electrical industry experience to Elite Electric, including previously owning and operating solar installation companies.
Today, Sandy-based Elite Electric has completed more than 1,500 electrical and solar projects throughout Utah and has expanded its capabilities to encompass residential and commercial solar, electrical work, battery storage, EV charging, panel upgrades and backup power systems.
The company maintains a 5.0-star Google rating from more than 50 reviews and is BBB A+ accredited. Its team is certified to install multiple major energy platforms, including Tesla and Enphase systems, while Elite Electric is also Utah's only authorized Sigenergy dealer.
The ability to handle both the electrical infrastructure and energy-generation components of a project under one roof is particularly important as projects increase in complexity and scale.
For commercial customers, that can mean one team overseeing the electrical system, solar array, permitting, installation and inspection rather than coordinating among multiple companies.
The completed 230 kW Richfield installation provides a tangible demonstration of that capability.
“This isn't about selling the biggest solar system possible,” Gordon said. “It's about understanding what a property needs, putting the right electrical and energy infrastructure behind it, and building something that's going to perform for the customer for years.”
About Elite Electric
Elite Electric is a Sandy, Utah-based electrical, solar and energy company serving residential and commercial customers throughout Utah. Led by owner and operator Tyler Gordon, Elite Electric brings licensed electrical work, solar installation and battery storage together under one roof with its own installation teams and no subcontracted crews.
The company has completed more than 1,500 Utah projects and provides solar installations, commercial and residential electrical services, battery storage, EV charging, panel upgrades, generators and other energy solutions. Elite Electric emphasizes needs-based system design, written flat-rate pricing and end-to-end project management from initial assessment through permitting and final inspection.
To learn more about Elite Electric's solar, commercial electrical and energy services, visit EliteElectricPro.com.
Contact
Elite ElectricContact
Tyler Gordon
801-928-7219
https://eliteelectricpro.com/
Tyler Gordon
801-928-7219
https://eliteelectricpro.com/
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