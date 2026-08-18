Practice San Francisco Expands Specialized Youth and Family Mental Health Care with New Locations in Potrero Hill, Noe Valley and Larchmont Village, Los Angeles
Child and adolescent specialty outpatient center Practice San Francisco expands high quality in-person child, teen, and family mental health supports with two new locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and a third new location in the Larchmont neighborhood of Los Angeles. Practice provides evidence-based mental health intervention and education/early intervention services through outpatient clinics and innovative school and employer partnerships.
San Francisco, CA, August 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Practice San Francisco, a leading evidence-based mental health practice specializing in support for children, teens, young adults, and families, today announced a major expansion with the opening of three new physical locations in addition to its current locations in the Cow Hollow neighborhood of San Francisco and Mill Valley: two new San Francisco sites in Potrero Hill and Noe Valley, and a new regional hub in Los Angeles’ Larchmont Village.
The strategic expansion responds to the growing demand across California for specialized, in person mental health care designed to help young people and families navigate anxiety, academic stress, life transitions, and the pressure to perform.
By adding dedicated spaces in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill and Noe Valley neighborhoods alongside its expansion into Southern California, Practice San Francisco strengthens its commitment to providing compassionate clinical excellence in community-centered environments. All new locations will offer a full spectrum of evidence-based mental health services, including individual therapy, parent and family support, and specialized clinical consultations.
"We know that more and more kids, teens, and families are struggling with the pressures of growing up in today’s world– and there simply are not enough high quality child, teen, and family mental health providers offering in-person support," said Dr. Nina Kaiser, licensed psychologist and founder of Practice San Francisco. "We are thrilled to expand our compassionate, evidence-based approach to the Potrero Hill and Noe Valley communities and to launch our presence in the Larchmont Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. Expanding our footprint allows us to meet more families where they are and connect more young people with top tier therapists who can help them build lasting resilience and confidence."
Practice San Francisco, founded in 2017 by Dr. Nina Kaiser, has established itself as a leading family-focused mental health and wellness center in the San Francisco Bay Area serving families, schools, and employers. All of Practice’s programs are centered on a skills-based approach and the belief that mental health is a set of tools that can be learned, practiced, and applied to all stages of life. Practice San Francisco has two thriving locations, one in San Francisco and one in Mill Valley, serving hundreds of children, teens, young adults and parents annually. Practice has been named as a 2026 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company in the United States, a 2026 Inc. Best Workplace, a 2026 San Francisco Business Times Best Place to Work, and a 2025 United States Chamber of Commerce Top 100 Business (with special recognition as a top ten Culture Champion).
Practice San Francisco supports children, teens, young adults, and parents through comprehensive psychological assessment, individual and small group therapy, and educational workshops. Practice San Francisco’s licensed psychologists and therapists have deep clinical expertise and specialize in highly effective treatment modalities which help child, teen, and adult clients build new skills that they can rely on even after therapy is complete. In addition, Practice San Francisco’s team partners with local schools and employers to provide research-based support for educators, parents, and caregivers.
All Practice SF locations are currently accepting new client inquiries and partner referrals.
For more information, to schedule an interview, or to inquire about care, visit www.practicesanfrancisco.com or email hello@practicesanfrancisco.com
For inquiries, please contact: krista.elkin@practicesanfrancisco.com
About Practice San Francisco
Practice San Francisco is a family-focused mental health and wellness practice with locations in San Francisco, Mill Valley, and Los Angeles, California. We provide evidence-based mental health services and comprehensive psychological evaluations, as well as educational programs, to support the mental health and well-being of children, teens, young adults, and parents in the Bay Area and across California. We also deliver research-informed programs, training and workshops for schools, and educational programs and business-to-business skills groups to forward-thinking employers nationwide, in order to reach and impact children and families at the earliest possible points in their mental health journeys and in the context of their daily lives.
Our mission is to help families navigate life’s challenges by fostering resilience through skills, strategies, and community-based support.
The strategic expansion responds to the growing demand across California for specialized, in person mental health care designed to help young people and families navigate anxiety, academic stress, life transitions, and the pressure to perform.
By adding dedicated spaces in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill and Noe Valley neighborhoods alongside its expansion into Southern California, Practice San Francisco strengthens its commitment to providing compassionate clinical excellence in community-centered environments. All new locations will offer a full spectrum of evidence-based mental health services, including individual therapy, parent and family support, and specialized clinical consultations.
"We know that more and more kids, teens, and families are struggling with the pressures of growing up in today’s world– and there simply are not enough high quality child, teen, and family mental health providers offering in-person support," said Dr. Nina Kaiser, licensed psychologist and founder of Practice San Francisco. "We are thrilled to expand our compassionate, evidence-based approach to the Potrero Hill and Noe Valley communities and to launch our presence in the Larchmont Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. Expanding our footprint allows us to meet more families where they are and connect more young people with top tier therapists who can help them build lasting resilience and confidence."
Practice San Francisco, founded in 2017 by Dr. Nina Kaiser, has established itself as a leading family-focused mental health and wellness center in the San Francisco Bay Area serving families, schools, and employers. All of Practice’s programs are centered on a skills-based approach and the belief that mental health is a set of tools that can be learned, practiced, and applied to all stages of life. Practice San Francisco has two thriving locations, one in San Francisco and one in Mill Valley, serving hundreds of children, teens, young adults and parents annually. Practice has been named as a 2026 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company in the United States, a 2026 Inc. Best Workplace, a 2026 San Francisco Business Times Best Place to Work, and a 2025 United States Chamber of Commerce Top 100 Business (with special recognition as a top ten Culture Champion).
Practice San Francisco supports children, teens, young adults, and parents through comprehensive psychological assessment, individual and small group therapy, and educational workshops. Practice San Francisco’s licensed psychologists and therapists have deep clinical expertise and specialize in highly effective treatment modalities which help child, teen, and adult clients build new skills that they can rely on even after therapy is complete. In addition, Practice San Francisco’s team partners with local schools and employers to provide research-based support for educators, parents, and caregivers.
All Practice SF locations are currently accepting new client inquiries and partner referrals.
For more information, to schedule an interview, or to inquire about care, visit www.practicesanfrancisco.com or email hello@practicesanfrancisco.com
For inquiries, please contact: krista.elkin@practicesanfrancisco.com
About Practice San Francisco
Practice San Francisco is a family-focused mental health and wellness practice with locations in San Francisco, Mill Valley, and Los Angeles, California. We provide evidence-based mental health services and comprehensive psychological evaluations, as well as educational programs, to support the mental health and well-being of children, teens, young adults, and parents in the Bay Area and across California. We also deliver research-informed programs, training and workshops for schools, and educational programs and business-to-business skills groups to forward-thinking employers nationwide, in order to reach and impact children and families at the earliest possible points in their mental health journeys and in the context of their daily lives.
Our mission is to help families navigate life’s challenges by fostering resilience through skills, strategies, and community-based support.
Contact
Practice San FranciscoContact
Krista Elkin
415-780-3239
www.practicesanfrancisco.com
Krista Elkin
415-780-3239
www.practicesanfrancisco.com
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