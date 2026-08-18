Practice San Francisco Expands Specialized Youth and Family Mental Health Care with New Locations in Potrero Hill, Noe Valley and Larchmont Village, Los Angeles

Child and adolescent specialty outpatient center Practice San Francisco expands high quality in-person child, teen, and family mental health supports with two new locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and a third new location in the Larchmont neighborhood of Los Angeles. Practice provides evidence-based mental health intervention and education/early intervention services through outpatient clinics and innovative school and employer partnerships.