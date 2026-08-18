USC Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit Honors Top Industry Leaders in Record-Breaking 14th Year
Los Angeles, CA, August 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit concluded last week, hosted by the USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute, this year’s summit convened a global community to address key challenges and opportunities in the supply chain sector.
The 14th Summit saw a record attendance of over six hundred professionals, including representatives from Fortune 500 companies, students, policymakers, foreign dignitaries, and delegations from around the world, covering every major economic sector.
Key highlights included the supply chain tech challenge featuring innovative startups, expert panel sessions, impactful keynotes from Amazon Canada, Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (BAFT), Mattel, Port of Long Beach, and Port of Los Angeles, and the annual Awards Ceremony, which recognized visionaries, diplomats, and innovators transforming global trade and their communities.
The distinguished honorees at the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit are:
- USC Global Supply Chain Leadership Excellence Award: Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles
- Sustainable Trade Gateway & Planetary Impact Award: Dr. Noel Hacegaba, Chief Executive Officer, Port of Long Beach
- U.S.-India Global Trade & Diplomatic Excellence Award: Ambassador Dr. K.J. Srinivasa, Consulate General of India, Los Angeles
- U.S.-Mexico Global Trade & Diplomatic Excellence Award: Ambassador Carlos González Gutiérrez, Consulado General de México en Los Ángeles
- Healthcare Supply Chain & Community Impact Excellence Award: Chico Manning, System Vice President, Enterprise Supply Chain & Analytics, PIH Health
- Women in Supply Chain Excellence Award: Jennie Abarca, Business Owner, King Fio Trucking
- USC MSGSCM Alumni Excellence Award: Dimitri Geges, Vice President of Operations, Levitt Foods / Branding Iron Ranch
- Faculty Excellence Award: Greys Sošić, Senior Vice Dean, Faculty and Academic Affairs; Professor, Data Sciences and Operations, USC
"This year’s summit showcased the incredible resilience, innovation, and collaborative spirit that drives the global supply chain forward," said Nick Vyas, Founding Executive Director of USC Kendrick GSC Institute. "By bringing together such a diverse coalition of industry leaders, from the world's busiest ports to essential healthcare networks and international diplomats, we are fostering the partnerships necessary to navigate the future of global trade."
The summit’s scale and success were made possible by the strong support of industry partners, whose commitment to supply chain excellence continues to advance the industry. We extend our sincere thanks to our sponsors:
Title Sponsors
1. Port of Long Beach
2. Port of Los Angeles
3. Niagara Bottling
4. Xebec Realty
Diamond Sponsors
5. Diversified Foodservice Supply
6. Bank of America
7. Maersk
8. Freight Right
9. Mattel
10. MVP Logistics
Gold Sponsor
11. LIDD Supply Chain Consultants
Cardinal Sponsors
12. Port Houston
13. UP.Labs
14. BackOps AI
15. Weber Logistics
Silver Sponsors
16. Röhlig Logistics
17. Advatix
18. California Leaders, LLC
19. Heroic Maritime
20. Creditsafe
21. Arvist AI
22. Parker Fasteners
23. Alba Wheels Up International
24. NNR Logistics
Industry Partners
25. Lyngsoe Systems
26. L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES
27. Sapiera AI
28. HKTDC
29. Bridgeport Group
30. Consulado General de México en Los Ángeles
31. CETYS University
32. Hyperion Veritas
33. UNIS + ITEM
For more information about the Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit and to access the full press kit, please visit globalsummit.uscsupplychain.com
The 14th Summit saw a record attendance of over six hundred professionals, including representatives from Fortune 500 companies, students, policymakers, foreign dignitaries, and delegations from around the world, covering every major economic sector.
Key highlights included the supply chain tech challenge featuring innovative startups, expert panel sessions, impactful keynotes from Amazon Canada, Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (BAFT), Mattel, Port of Long Beach, and Port of Los Angeles, and the annual Awards Ceremony, which recognized visionaries, diplomats, and innovators transforming global trade and their communities.
The distinguished honorees at the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit are:
- USC Global Supply Chain Leadership Excellence Award: Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles
- Sustainable Trade Gateway & Planetary Impact Award: Dr. Noel Hacegaba, Chief Executive Officer, Port of Long Beach
- U.S.-India Global Trade & Diplomatic Excellence Award: Ambassador Dr. K.J. Srinivasa, Consulate General of India, Los Angeles
- U.S.-Mexico Global Trade & Diplomatic Excellence Award: Ambassador Carlos González Gutiérrez, Consulado General de México en Los Ángeles
- Healthcare Supply Chain & Community Impact Excellence Award: Chico Manning, System Vice President, Enterprise Supply Chain & Analytics, PIH Health
- Women in Supply Chain Excellence Award: Jennie Abarca, Business Owner, King Fio Trucking
- USC MSGSCM Alumni Excellence Award: Dimitri Geges, Vice President of Operations, Levitt Foods / Branding Iron Ranch
- Faculty Excellence Award: Greys Sošić, Senior Vice Dean, Faculty and Academic Affairs; Professor, Data Sciences and Operations, USC
"This year’s summit showcased the incredible resilience, innovation, and collaborative spirit that drives the global supply chain forward," said Nick Vyas, Founding Executive Director of USC Kendrick GSC Institute. "By bringing together such a diverse coalition of industry leaders, from the world's busiest ports to essential healthcare networks and international diplomats, we are fostering the partnerships necessary to navigate the future of global trade."
The summit’s scale and success were made possible by the strong support of industry partners, whose commitment to supply chain excellence continues to advance the industry. We extend our sincere thanks to our sponsors:
Title Sponsors
1. Port of Long Beach
2. Port of Los Angeles
3. Niagara Bottling
4. Xebec Realty
Diamond Sponsors
5. Diversified Foodservice Supply
6. Bank of America
7. Maersk
8. Freight Right
9. Mattel
10. MVP Logistics
Gold Sponsor
11. LIDD Supply Chain Consultants
Cardinal Sponsors
12. Port Houston
13. UP.Labs
14. BackOps AI
15. Weber Logistics
Silver Sponsors
16. Röhlig Logistics
17. Advatix
18. California Leaders, LLC
19. Heroic Maritime
20. Creditsafe
21. Arvist AI
22. Parker Fasteners
23. Alba Wheels Up International
24. NNR Logistics
Industry Partners
25. Lyngsoe Systems
26. L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES
27. Sapiera AI
28. HKTDC
29. Bridgeport Group
30. Consulado General de México en Los Ángeles
31. CETYS University
32. Hyperion Veritas
33. UNIS + ITEM
For more information about the Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit and to access the full press kit, please visit globalsummit.uscsupplychain.com
Contact
USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain InstituteContact
Marvi Epstein
213-821-0093
uscsupplychain.com
Marvi Epstein
213-821-0093
uscsupplychain.com
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