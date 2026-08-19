Qtonic Quantum Launches QHunt for Mission Systems, with Signed Cryptographic Inventories Recipients Can Verify Themselves

Qtonic Quantum Corp launched QHunt at AFCEA TechNet Augusta 2026, applying its cryptographic assessment core to mission and operational technology systems that cannot be taken offline for a scan. QHunt runs inside a published non-destructive engagement envelope, with a dual attestation gating any destructive action, and produces a cryptography bill of materials in CycloneDX 1.7 signed under FIPS 204. A public sample returns a passing official-schema check from a single command.