The 2nd Annual Honoring Black Excellence Celebration to Recognize Worcester-Area Leaders and Inspire the Next Generation
Worcester, MA, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Honoring Black Excellence Committee is proud to announce the 2nd Annual Honoring Black Excellence Celebration, taking place on Friday, October 2, 2026, from 6:00–10:00 p.m. at the AC Hotel Worcester, 125 Front Street, Worcester, MA. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Honoring Black Excellence Celebration is far more than an awards ceremony; it is a movement dedicated to recognizing, celebrating, and preserving the extraordinary contributions of Black leaders whose vision, courage, and service have strengthened our communities.
Under the theme “Honoring yesterday. Empowering today. Inspiring tomorrow,” the celebration seeks to honor the shoulders upon which we stand, recognize leaders making an impact today, and ensure their stories become part of our collective history so they can inspire generations to come.
This year's celebration will honor three exceptional Black Excellence Leaders whose leadership, service, and commitment have transformed lives throughout Central Massachusetts and beyond. The 2026 honorees are:
Sean M. Harris, Director of Community Engagement at Quinsigamond Community College, will be recognized for his work building meaningful partnerships, expanding opportunities, and creating pathways in education, workforce development, and community empowerment.
Dr. Crista Johnson-Agbakwu, physician, professor, and health equity leader at UMass Chan Medical School and UMass Memorial Health, will be honored for her nationally recognized work advancing reproductive health, culturally responsive care, and equitable access for women and migrant communities.
Deputy Fire Chief William Mosley of the Worcester Fire Department will be recognized for more than two decades of service and leadership in public safety, including his commitment to operational excellence, mentorship, firefighter readiness, and breaking barriers as IAFF Local 1009's first president of color.
The three leaders were selected for their longstanding dedication to equity, community development, and empowerment and for the lasting impact they have made throughout the region.
The evening will feature a keynote address by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, along with a special musical performance by Angelo Gray and appearances by other special guests.
Adding to the evening's emphasis on legacy and continuity, the celebration will welcome back inaugural Honoring Black Excellence honorees YWCA Central Massachusetts CEO Deb Hall and YMCA of Central Massachusetts President & CEO David Connell, who will present the awards to this year's honorees.
“More than a celebration, Honoring Black Excellence is an investment in our future,” said Dianne Langford James, Chair of the Black Excellence Committee. “By honoring our past, recognizing the impact of today's leaders, and planting seeds of hope, leadership, and possibility in the hearts of our youth, we are building a lasting legacy. Excellence is not just about personal achievement; it is about opening doors, creating opportunities, lifting others, and leaving the next generation with a stronger foundation than the one we inherited.”
The community-driven initiative was established to honor, uplift, and preserve the legacies of Black leaders while inspiring the next generation to lead with purpose and pride.
Organizers believe that celebrating Black excellence strengthens the entire community by creating greater visibility for Black leadership, preserving important stories, and demonstrating to young people what is possible.
Our young people cannot be what they cannot see. Honoring Black Excellence gives them something powerful to see: leaders who look like them, stories that reflect them, and living proof that their dreams are possible. When we celebrate Black excellence, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements that make our entire community stronger.
When we celebrate Black excellence, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements that make our entire community stronger. When one of us rises, we all rise.
Tickets for the 2nd Annual Honoring Black Excellence Celebration are available through Eventbrite.
Date: Friday, October 2, 2026
Time: 6:00–10:00 p.m.; program begins at 6:30 p.m.
Location: AC Hotel Worcester, 125 Front Street, Worcester, MA 01608
Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in supporting the celebration and its mission of uplifting Black leadership and empowering future generations.
The Honoring Black Excellence Celebration is far more than an awards ceremony; it is a movement dedicated to recognizing, celebrating, and preserving the extraordinary contributions of Black leaders whose vision, courage, and service have strengthened our communities.
Under the theme “Honoring yesterday. Empowering today. Inspiring tomorrow,” the celebration seeks to honor the shoulders upon which we stand, recognize leaders making an impact today, and ensure their stories become part of our collective history so they can inspire generations to come.
This year's celebration will honor three exceptional Black Excellence Leaders whose leadership, service, and commitment have transformed lives throughout Central Massachusetts and beyond. The 2026 honorees are:
Sean M. Harris, Director of Community Engagement at Quinsigamond Community College, will be recognized for his work building meaningful partnerships, expanding opportunities, and creating pathways in education, workforce development, and community empowerment.
Dr. Crista Johnson-Agbakwu, physician, professor, and health equity leader at UMass Chan Medical School and UMass Memorial Health, will be honored for her nationally recognized work advancing reproductive health, culturally responsive care, and equitable access for women and migrant communities.
Deputy Fire Chief William Mosley of the Worcester Fire Department will be recognized for more than two decades of service and leadership in public safety, including his commitment to operational excellence, mentorship, firefighter readiness, and breaking barriers as IAFF Local 1009's first president of color.
The three leaders were selected for their longstanding dedication to equity, community development, and empowerment and for the lasting impact they have made throughout the region.
The evening will feature a keynote address by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, along with a special musical performance by Angelo Gray and appearances by other special guests.
Adding to the evening's emphasis on legacy and continuity, the celebration will welcome back inaugural Honoring Black Excellence honorees YWCA Central Massachusetts CEO Deb Hall and YMCA of Central Massachusetts President & CEO David Connell, who will present the awards to this year's honorees.
“More than a celebration, Honoring Black Excellence is an investment in our future,” said Dianne Langford James, Chair of the Black Excellence Committee. “By honoring our past, recognizing the impact of today's leaders, and planting seeds of hope, leadership, and possibility in the hearts of our youth, we are building a lasting legacy. Excellence is not just about personal achievement; it is about opening doors, creating opportunities, lifting others, and leaving the next generation with a stronger foundation than the one we inherited.”
The community-driven initiative was established to honor, uplift, and preserve the legacies of Black leaders while inspiring the next generation to lead with purpose and pride.
Organizers believe that celebrating Black excellence strengthens the entire community by creating greater visibility for Black leadership, preserving important stories, and demonstrating to young people what is possible.
Our young people cannot be what they cannot see. Honoring Black Excellence gives them something powerful to see: leaders who look like them, stories that reflect them, and living proof that their dreams are possible. When we celebrate Black excellence, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements that make our entire community stronger.
When we celebrate Black excellence, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements that make our entire community stronger. When one of us rises, we all rise.
Tickets for the 2nd Annual Honoring Black Excellence Celebration are available through Eventbrite.
Date: Friday, October 2, 2026
Time: 6:00–10:00 p.m.; program begins at 6:30 p.m.
Location: AC Hotel Worcester, 125 Front Street, Worcester, MA 01608
Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in supporting the celebration and its mission of uplifting Black leadership and empowering future generations.
Contact
Black Legacy AllianceContact
Dianne Langford James
617-650-7203
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-excellence-celebration-2026-tickets-1979681483609
Dianne Langford James
617-650-7203
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-excellence-celebration-2026-tickets-1979681483609
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