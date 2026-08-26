First FIFA. Now Oktoberfest. EaDo Gets Houston's Newest and Largest Oktoberfest, Direct from Munich
Houston’s newest and largest Oktoberfest is coming to EaDo September 25–October 24, 2026. Oktoberfest Nation brings its Chicago-born experience to a 14,000-square-foot Houston beer hall featuring official Hofbräu München beer imported from Munich, live German music, Bavarian food, stein-holding competitions, carnival games and more. Produced by We Love Pop Ups, the team behind Frosty’s Christmas Bar and Oktoberfest Nation Chicago.
Houston, TX, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- oktoberfesthtx.com/
First it was FIFA and the World Cup. Now EaDo gets Houston's newest and largest Oktoberfest.
Hofbräu München is coming to Houston this fall.
After building Chicago’s largest Oktoberfest into a major fall tradition, Oktoberfest Nation is bringing its full Oktoberfest pop-up experience to EaDo this September, opening September 25 and running through October 24, 2026. At the center of it all is official Hofbräu München beer imported straight from Munich, alongside live German music, Bavarian food, stein holding competitions, carnival games and the kind of crowd energy that turns a night out into a full Oktoberfest experience.
Produced by We Love Pop Ups and Houston Pop-Up Queen Beth Bortz, the team behind Houston’s Frosty’s Christmas Bar and Oktoberfest Nation Chicago, the new Houston location will transform its 14,000 sq ft indoor EaDo space into a packed Oktoberfest beer hall with long picnic tables, Bavarian flags overhead, a live German band on stage, giant pretzels on tables, and steins raised throughout the room.
“The second you walk in; you feel like you somehow landed in Munich,” said Beth Bortz of We Love Pop Ups. “You have a Hofbräu München in your hand, the band is going, steins are in the air, everyone is singing and someone in your group is taking the stein holding competition way too seriously. That’s Oktoberfest Nation. You don’t just come for a beer. You get completely pulled into it. We’ve watched Chicago fall in love with that experience, and we cannot wait to bring it to Houston.”
Guests can challenge their friends to a stein holding competition, take on the carnival games, grab bratwurst and giant pretzels, and settle in at one of the picnic tables as the band turns the whole room into one big sing along.
Yes, dress for it. Lederhosen and dirndls are highly encouraged. Once the beer hall fills up and the steins go up, you’ll be glad you went all in.
For anyone who wants something besides beer, a full-service bar will also serve cocktails, wine, mocktails, and other nonalcoholic options. Oktoberfest Nation Houston is an all-ages experience, with guests required to be 21+ with valid government issued ID to purchase or consume alcohol.
Oktoberfest Nation Houston runs September 25 through October 24, 2026, at 2106 Dallas St., Ste. 100, Houston, TX 77003. Tickets, hours and entry information will be released at OktoberfestNation.com.
About Oktoberfest Nation
Oktoberfest Nation is an Oktoberfest pop-up experience produced by We Love Pop Ups, the team behind Chicago’s largest Oktoberfest celebration. After building a major fall tradition in Chicago, Oktoberfest Nation is expanding to Houston for the first time with official Hofbräu München beer, live German music, Bavarian food, competitions, carnival games and a high energy Oktoberfest atmosphere.
Media Contact:
Elizabeth Bortz
(312) 560-3157
Elizabeth@welovepopups.com
OktoberfestNation.com
First it was FIFA and the World Cup. Now EaDo gets Houston's newest and largest Oktoberfest.
Hofbräu München is coming to Houston this fall.
After building Chicago’s largest Oktoberfest into a major fall tradition, Oktoberfest Nation is bringing its full Oktoberfest pop-up experience to EaDo this September, opening September 25 and running through October 24, 2026. At the center of it all is official Hofbräu München beer imported straight from Munich, alongside live German music, Bavarian food, stein holding competitions, carnival games and the kind of crowd energy that turns a night out into a full Oktoberfest experience.
Produced by We Love Pop Ups and Houston Pop-Up Queen Beth Bortz, the team behind Houston’s Frosty’s Christmas Bar and Oktoberfest Nation Chicago, the new Houston location will transform its 14,000 sq ft indoor EaDo space into a packed Oktoberfest beer hall with long picnic tables, Bavarian flags overhead, a live German band on stage, giant pretzels on tables, and steins raised throughout the room.
“The second you walk in; you feel like you somehow landed in Munich,” said Beth Bortz of We Love Pop Ups. “You have a Hofbräu München in your hand, the band is going, steins are in the air, everyone is singing and someone in your group is taking the stein holding competition way too seriously. That’s Oktoberfest Nation. You don’t just come for a beer. You get completely pulled into it. We’ve watched Chicago fall in love with that experience, and we cannot wait to bring it to Houston.”
Guests can challenge their friends to a stein holding competition, take on the carnival games, grab bratwurst and giant pretzels, and settle in at one of the picnic tables as the band turns the whole room into one big sing along.
Yes, dress for it. Lederhosen and dirndls are highly encouraged. Once the beer hall fills up and the steins go up, you’ll be glad you went all in.
For anyone who wants something besides beer, a full-service bar will also serve cocktails, wine, mocktails, and other nonalcoholic options. Oktoberfest Nation Houston is an all-ages experience, with guests required to be 21+ with valid government issued ID to purchase or consume alcohol.
Oktoberfest Nation Houston runs September 25 through October 24, 2026, at 2106 Dallas St., Ste. 100, Houston, TX 77003. Tickets, hours and entry information will be released at OktoberfestNation.com.
About Oktoberfest Nation
Oktoberfest Nation is an Oktoberfest pop-up experience produced by We Love Pop Ups, the team behind Chicago’s largest Oktoberfest celebration. After building a major fall tradition in Chicago, Oktoberfest Nation is expanding to Houston for the first time with official Hofbräu München beer, live German music, Bavarian food, competitions, carnival games and a high energy Oktoberfest atmosphere.
Media Contact:
Elizabeth Bortz
(312) 560-3157
Elizabeth@welovepopups.com
OktoberfestNation.com
Contact
We Love Pop UpsContact
Elizabeth Bortz
(312) 560-3157
oktoberfesthtx.com
Elizabeth Bortz
(312) 560-3157
oktoberfesthtx.com
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