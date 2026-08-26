First FIFA. Now Oktoberfest. EaDo Gets Houston's Newest and Largest Oktoberfest, Direct from Munich

Houston’s newest and largest Oktoberfest is coming to EaDo September 25–October 24, 2026. Oktoberfest Nation brings its Chicago-born experience to a 14,000-square-foot Houston beer hall featuring official Hofbräu München beer imported from Munich, live German music, Bavarian food, stein-holding competitions, carnival games and more. Produced by We Love Pop Ups, the team behind Frosty’s Christmas Bar and Oktoberfest Nation Chicago.