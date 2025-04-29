Unexpected car repair costs can create a huge challenge for consumers. An auto warranty from Fast Car Warranty will save consumers the money and headaches involved with high car repair costs. Please visit http://FastCarWarranty.com/ to consult with an auto warranty expert. Used car warranties are an excellent way to retain your current vehicle without the worries of huge repair costs. Repairs can be done by the service provider of your choice. - October 02, 2009 - Fast Car Warranty