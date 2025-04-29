Recent Headlines
Within Warranties
Meramec Secure Launches “TPA in a Box” Platform to Empower Retailers and OEMs with In-House Service Contract Programs
Meramec Secure announces the launch of its innovative platform, TPA in a Box, designed to assist retailers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in establishing and managing in-house service contract programs efficiently and effectively. - April 29, 2025 - Meramec Secure
Meramec Secure Supports Expanded Uses for a Contractual Liability Insurance Policy (CLIP) for Limited Warranties and Service Guarantees
Using a Contractual Liability Insurance Policy (CLIP) to address client concerns about who backs a company's guarantee or warranty. - January 10, 2025 - Meramec Secure
Meramec Secure Announces New Relationship with a Leading Insurance Platform
Meramec Secure Adds Homeowner and Automobile P&C Insurance Solutions for D2C Home Warranty and Auto Service Contract Sellers - February 14, 2024 - Meramec Secure
Lexington National Promotes Mark Holtschneider to President
Lexington National Insurance Corporation today announced that Mark. T. Holtschneider has been promoted to President. Ronald Frank will remain as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Holtschneider is a CPA and an attorney. Prior to joining Lexington National in 2004, he worked at... - October 07, 2022 - Lexington National Insurance Corporation
Lexington National Insurance Corporation Hires Susan Jordan as Senior Vice President of Commercial Surety
Lexington National is excited to announce that Susan Jordan is now leading their commercial surety business. Susan joins Lexington National with 30+ years of experience. Most recently, Susan was the Regional Surety Leader at Westfield Insurance. Susan has a specific expertise in probate and... - September 26, 2022 - Lexington National Insurance Corporation
Lexington National Insurance Corporation and Allianz Partners Announce Reinsurance Agreement
Lexington National Insurance Corporation is pleased to announce a reinsurance arrangement with Allianz Partners covering OEM warranties and vehicle service contracts in the United States. “The combination of Lexington National’s A - AM Best rating, agility and expertise in CLIPs,... - September 12, 2022 - Lexington National Insurance Corporation
Hornbeam Insurance Welcomes Julie Messer
Hornbeam Insurance welcomes Julie Messer, a leader in the warranty industry, to the executive team. Hornbeam, headquartered in Louisville, underwrites warranty programs throughout the United States. It's affiliated with American Life, which was founded in 1906, and is a holding of Hardscuffle, Inc. - June 20, 2020 - Ironwood Warranty Group
National Auto Care Receives F&I Products Gold Award from Auto Dealer Today Magazine
National Auto Care Corp. has received the Dealer’s Choice Gold award for F&I Products from the readers and publishers of Auto Dealer Today magazine and its sister publication, F&I and Showroom - May 26, 2016 - National Auto Care
Wealthy Are Worried About Tax Hikes, but Financial Adviser at Guardian Gold & Silver Says Gold Can be the Silver Lining
Guardian Gold & Silver now offers a Tax Diminish Exit Strategy for Investors, and now boasts it is the only Gold Investment Broker that Makes their Client Money, Instead of Just Costing Their Client Money. - November 30, 2012 - Guardian Gold & Silver
Warranty Direct Expands Vehicle Service Contract Coverage for Customers at No Extra Charge
Warranty Direct, a leading provider of extended vehicle service contracts, has announced expanded coverage for its major policies at no additional cost to customers. - September 15, 2011 - Warranty Direct
Western Pacific Mutual Insurance Company, a Risk Retention Group (WPMIC) Celebrates 10 Continuous Years of “Excellent” Rating by A.M. Best
Western Pacific Mutual Insurance Company, a Risk Retention Group (WPMIC) has achieved 10 consecutive years of an “A- (Excellent)” rating by AM Best. WPMIC is the insurer for new home warranties provided by Residential Warranty Company, LLC (RWC) and for general liability insurance provided to home builders through the RWC Insurance Advantage (RIA) program. - June 22, 2011 - Residential Warranty Company, LLC
RWC Celebrates 30 Years & 3 Million Homes Warranted
Residential Warranty Co, LLC, a leading provider of new home warranties to builders and manufacturers, celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2011 and announces another milestone - 3 million homes have been warranted since 1981. - January 31, 2011 - Residential Warranty Company, LLC
Fast Car Warranty is Now Online to Assist Consumers with Their Auto Warranty. FastCarWarranty.com/ is Available for Immediate Price Quotes on Extended Warranties.
Unexpected car repair costs can create a huge challenge for consumers. An auto warranty from Fast Car Warranty will save consumers the money and headaches involved with high car repair costs. Please visit http://FastCarWarranty.com/ to consult with an auto warranty expert. Used car warranties are an excellent way to retain your current vehicle without the worries of huge repair costs. Repairs can be done by the service provider of your choice. - October 02, 2009 - Fast Car Warranty
If You Could Stop a Hurricane, Would You? Or Just Mitigate the Risks? - Strike Corps Offers Top Security Audits, Guaranteed for International Companies
Strike Corps announces new guaranteed, top security audits for international corporations at risk for acts of terrorism. Unlike natural disasters, terrorism is a unique catastrophic risk that is not predictable, therefore not insurable for reasonable premiums to adequately protect both the insurer and the insured. In lieu of terrorism insurance coverage, Strike Corps effectively employs the risk mitigation effects of rigorous, guaranteed security audits to properly manage terrorism risks. - July 13, 2006 - Strike Corps