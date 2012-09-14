PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

National Auto Care Receives F&I Products Gold Award from Auto Dealer Today Magazine National Auto Care Corp. has received the Dealer’s Choice Gold award for F&I Products from the readers and publishers of Auto Dealer Today magazine and its sister publication, F&I and Showroom - May 26, 2016 - National Auto Care

Wealthy Are Worried About Tax Hikes, but Financial Adviser at Guardian Gold & Silver Says Gold Can be the Silver Lining Guardian Gold & Silver now offers a Tax Diminish Exit Strategy for Investors, and now boasts it is the only Gold Investment Broker that Makes their Client Money, Instead of Just Costing Their Client Money. - November 30, 2012 - Guardian Gold & Silver

Warranty Direct Expands Vehicle Service Contract Coverage for Customers at No Extra Charge Warranty Direct, a leading provider of extended vehicle service contracts, has announced expanded coverage for its major policies at no additional cost to customers. - September 15, 2011 - Warranty Direct

Western Pacific Mutual Insurance Company, a Risk Retention Group (WPMIC) Celebrates 10 Continuous Years of “Excellent” Rating by A.M. Best Western Pacific Mutual Insurance Company, a Risk Retention Group (WPMIC) has achieved 10 consecutive years of an “A- (Excellent)” rating by AM Best. WPMIC is the insurer for new home warranties provided by Residential Warranty Company, LLC (RWC) and for general liability insurance provided to home builders through the RWC Insurance Advantage (RIA) program. - June 22, 2011 - Residential Warranty Company, LLC

RWC Celebrates 30 Years & 3 Million Homes Warranted Residential Warranty Co, LLC, a leading provider of new home warranties to builders and manufacturers, celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2011 and announces another milestone - 3 million homes have been warranted since 1981. - January 31, 2011 - Residential Warranty Company, LLC

Fast Car Warranty is Now Online to Assist Consumers with Their Auto Warranty. FastCarWarranty.com/ is Available for Immediate Price Quotes on Extended Warranties. Unexpected car repair costs can create a huge challenge for consumers. An auto warranty from Fast Car Warranty will save consumers the money and headaches involved with high car repair costs. Please visit http://FastCarWarranty.com/ to consult with an auto warranty expert. Used car warranties are an excellent way to retain your current vehicle without the worries of huge repair costs. Repairs can be done by the service provider of your choice. - October 02, 2009 - Fast Car Warranty