PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

European Garden Living is Launching the Signature Planter Collection on the Wayfair in the US Today European Garden Living LLC, maker of sophisticated wood garden décor and furniture, is delighted to announce that a curated collection of its products will be available directly to discerning decorators and shoppers in the United States for the first time, starting in November on Wayfair.com. - November 22, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

Premier Housewares Launch New Website Featuring Faster Checkout Premier Housewares are excited to announce the launch of their new website, www.premierhousewares.com, which boasts an innovative new design and customer-friendly features, including faster checkout, and faster searching. The new website has an upgraded search feature, which allows for searching by... - August 21, 2017 - Premier Housewares

The Greater Outdoors: European Garden Living Launches U.S. Entry at LVMkt European Garden Living LLC is launching its US market entry at Las Vegas Market 2017. U.S. customers can now immerse themselves in tailor-made contemporary European-style gardens that follow state-of-the-art wooden architecture and the latest urban design trends. The European Garden Living introduces a product with over three decades of experience in the highest-quality and detail-oriented wooden garden décor and furniture experience. - August 05, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

Premier Housewares to Open a Brand New and Expanded Showroom in Glasgow Premier Housewares is excited to announce the opening of their newly refurbished showroom on the week commencing 7th November 2016. The showroom is part of Premier Business Park, the site of the company head office, in Whiteinch, west Glasgow. - October 31, 2016 - Premier Housewares Ltd

Landscaper Outlet Announces Winner of Panama Jack Bike Contest Outdoor lifestyle and decor e-store LandscaperOutlet.com has proudly named the winner of their Panama Jack Huffy Beach Cruiser bike contest. - January 30, 2016 - LandscaperOutlet.com

Furniture Caliber Manila Launches Its Official Website Furniture Caliber Manila announces the launching of its official website, Furniturecaliber.com. - November 29, 2015 - Furniture Caliber Manila

Tema Home Unveils Dann Sideboard TemaHome, a global premier manufacturer and designer of fine home furnishings, presented the Dann Sideboard, a pure expression of the label's focus: beauty can be as much aesthetic as functional. The Dann Sideboard, by the French designer Rodolphe Castellani, is a tribute to traditional Scandinavian... - February 03, 2015 - Temahome

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboards (MHC) Furniture Now Featured at Children’s Furniture Gallery Named after an old English nursery rhyme, Mother Hubbard’s Baby Furniture, is a reputable baby, tot, and teen bedroom furniture manufacturer that is located in Toronto, Ontario. Mother Hubbard’s Cupboards (MHC) products are not only handcrafted and attractive, but they also use 100% lead... - September 26, 2014 - Children's Furniture Gallery

Children’s Furniture Gallery Introduces New Peg Perego Baby Strollers to Their Furniture Line Including the Book Pop-Up Children’s Furniture Gallery (http://childrensfurnituregallery.com/) has been carrying Peg Perego baby strollers for a while now, but most recently they have added the Book Pop-Up stroller to their line of products. The Book Pop-Up is the perfect stroller for parents who are looking for a stylish,... - September 17, 2014 - Children's Furniture Gallery

Back to School London Furniture Sale Now Happening at Children’s Furniture Gallery Until September 15, 2014 Labour Day is early this year, which means that for most children, school started around September 3rd. For this reason, Children’s Furniture Gallery (http://childrensfurnituregallery.com/) is holding a furniture sale on all of their Canadian made furniture from now until September 15th, 2014 at... - September 10, 2014 - Children's Furniture Gallery

East Coast Chair & Barstool Tables and Chairs Splash Onto Set of Dolphin Tale 2, in Theaters Sept 12 “I was so excited to work with one of the set decorators for this film,” says Christina Miller, customer service representative at East Coast Chair & Barstool. “She selected some tables and chairs to be used outside The Clearwater Marine Aquarium underneath some large umbrellas, and she was very pleased at how the set came together.” - September 06, 2014 - East Coast Chair & Barstool, Inc.

Eco-Friendly Furniture and Decor That Stands Out New Danish home décor company, IndieCompanyDK, offers a new concept in eco-friendly furniture, presenting exclusive, smooth designs which maintain the natural and raw look of quality reclaimed materials. - August 13, 2014 - Indie Company DK

Children’s Furniture Gallery Announces 23rd Anniversary Sale for June 2014 for the London Furniture Store Children’s Furniture Gallery has just announced that they are celebrating their 23rd Anniversary by conducting a sale in their London furniture store until June 30, 2014. This is an ideal opportunity for parents and parents-to-be to purchase furniture, glider rockers and items for their babies... - June 14, 2014 - Children's Furniture Gallery

Children’s Furniture Gallery Will be Exhibiting at the Baby Expo in London, Ontario on May 24-25, 2014 Children’s Furniture Gallery has just announced that they will be exhibiting at the London, Ontario Baby Expo. The expo is taking place May 24 – 25, 2014, from 10:00am to 4:00pm at the Western Fair District. The London Baby Expo, formerly known as the Bump, Baby & Toddler Expo, is a one... - May 15, 2014 - Children's Furniture Gallery

Children’s Furniture Gallery Announces “Affinity” BRITAX Baby Stroller The Affinity Baby Stroller from BRITAX has been added to the Product Catalogue for the London, Ontario furniture store. - April 26, 2014 - Children's Furniture Gallery

Children’s Furniture Gallery in London Ontario Now Carry the Complete Line of Crate Designs Products London, ON-based specialists for a unique range of home furnishings, Children’s Furniture Gallery have recently announced that they are now offering the latest selections from manufacturer Crate Designs. The Crate Designs line features solid pine products that are manufactured locally in Chesley,... - April 09, 2014 - Children's Furniture Gallery

Children’s Furniture Gallery in London Ontario Now Offering Canadian-Made Bedroom Furniture for Mom & Dad Too London, Ontario-based children’s furniture specialist, Children’s Furniture Gallery has announced that the company is now offering furniture for Mom and Dad, as well. The company’s comprehensive selection includes beds available in king and queen sizes and a range of dressers for both... - March 01, 2014 - Children's Furniture Gallery

The COZI, a Stylish New Age Adirondack Chair from Twist Twist Production Inc., a company specialized in the design and production of high quality and innovative rotomolded products launches the COZI for the North American residential and commercial market. COZI is the sleek and distinctive new addition to the Twist line. With its contemporary lines and ergonomically... - February 19, 2014 - Twist Production Inc.

East Coast Chair & Barstool Partners with Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, Creates Well Done Look in New Cranberry Twp. PA Location “We are thrilled to be partnering with Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza,” says Beth Willison, sales manager at Mercer, PA’s East Coast Chair & Barstool. “We have furnished six of their locations to date and are planning on giving another dozen stores a consistent look throughout this spring. It feels great to know they can depend on us over and over again.” - February 12, 2014 - East Coast Chair & Barstool, Inc.

Children’s Furniture Gallery Provides the Double-Check on Your Purchased and Installed Child Car Seats Canadian Furniture Company Enhances Customer Service to Make Child Car Seat Installation Safer. - February 06, 2014 - Children's Furniture Gallery

East Coast Chair & Barstool Set to Launch New Store Inspired by a summer vacation with family, AdirondackChairs4Less.com is the latest brand by Mercer, Pennsylvania-based East Coast Chair & Barstool, a national e-retailer of hospitality furniture currently selling on three existing niche websites and an eBay store. The newest online store is set to... - February 04, 2014 - East Coast Chair & Barstool, Inc.

A Line with a Very Special Twist Now Offered in the US Twist Production Inc., a company specialized in the design and production of high quality and innovative rotomolded products is proud to announce that its line of exterior mood lamps, planters, outdoor furniture and accessories will be available in the United States in 2014. Following the success of... - January 29, 2014 - Twist Production Inc.

Family Continues Legacy of Mattress Manufacturing Firm Founder Since the passing of Winn Butterworth, the founder of Custom Comfort by Winn, Ltd. and creator of the Winndom mattress, his widow and son-in-law are assuming the roles President and Vice President and working with Winn's long time, dedicated staff to continue the family business. - December 12, 2013 - Custom Comfort by Winn, Ltd.

IHMRS Inspires Hotel & Restaurant Design | East Coast Chair & Barstool to Exhibit New Products, Best Sellers “We are excited to unveil the Viktor and Simon furniture lines during IHMRS, which offer a more trendy, industrial vibe for hospitality design. We are excited to come to this tradeshow for the first time in order to meet our potential customers face-to-face and hear what they’re looking for from their furniture supplier,” explains Janene DiSanti, co-owner. - November 09, 2013 - East Coast Chair & Barstool, Inc.

Children’s Furniture Gallery Announces Customer Appreciation Sale Children’s Furniture Gallery has just announced a customer appreciation sale at their London, ON storefront location. The Customer Appreciation Sale at the Children’s Furniture Gallery runs from Oct 10 to Nov 18. The owner of Children’s Furniture Gallery has negotiated special deals... - October 23, 2013 - Children's Furniture Gallery

Children's Furniture Gallery Offers New Furniture Choices and Convenience in One Giant Location Parents that are partaking in the time-honoured, stressful tradition of shopping for kid's furniture can breathe a sigh of relief and rest easy, thanks to the Children's Furniture Gallery in London, a one-stop shop for everything from bunk beds to car seats for babies, toddlers, teens and tweens. Founded... - October 04, 2013 - Children's Furniture Gallery

ZUO Modern Premieres Vibrant New Furniture Showroom at The Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market® ZUO Modern Contemporary has unveiled a completely re-designed wholesale furniture showroom for The Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market®. ZUO’s new showroom at AmericasMart Atlanta reflects the company’s image of youth and vitality. Color-coordinated vignettes will... - July 11, 2013 - ZUO Modern Contemporary Inc.

Sandy-Impacted Restaurant Re-Opens in New Location, Features Furniture from East Coast Chair & Barstool Kind Burgers was open just nine short weeks when Sandy rolled through Sea Bright, causing total devastation and destroying Cafaro’s restaurant. Now, almost a year later, they re-open in Fair Haven, New Jersey. - June 19, 2013 - East Coast Chair & Barstool, Inc.

ZUO Modern Unveils New Furniture Showroom for NeoCon® Chicago ZUO Modern Contemporary has launched a completely re-designed wholesale furniture showroom at the Merchandise Mart in Chicago – just in time for the opening of NeoCon® 2013. ZUO’s new Chicago showroom reflects the company’s image of youth and vitality. Color-coordinated vignettes... - June 12, 2013 - ZUO Modern Contemporary Inc.

The NRA Show is Their Stage: East Coast Chair & Barstool to Exhibit New Products, Best Sellers East Coast Chair & Barstool is excited to announce they will be exhibiting at the NRA Show, May 18-21, 2013, in Chicago, Illinois. Produced by the National Restaurant Association, the NRA Show is an international foodservice marketplace, drawing over 58,000 industry professionals from all 50 states... - May 17, 2013 - East Coast Chair & Barstool, Inc.

East Coast Chair & Barstool Goes West, Prepares for Nightclub & Bar Show in Las Vegas East Coast Chair & Barstool is pleased to announce they will be exhibiting at their first tradeshow, ever, during the 2013 Nightclub & Bar Show (NCB Show), March 19 – 21, 2013, in Las Vegas, Nevada. - March 15, 2013 - East Coast Chair & Barstool, Inc.

Last-Minute Gift Ideas for College Students from Aroopy If your kids are coming home for the holidays, why not give them a gift that’ll make their college life more comfortable? Bright colourful ottomans from Aroopy make a thoughtful gift for college students as they’re sure to lighten study sessions and liven up student rooms. Inspired by years... - December 04, 2012 - Aroopy Inc

Church Chair Manufacturers Compete for Church Business The Save Your Church Money network today announced the release of their latest platform to save churches dollars - Church Chair Finder (www.ChurchChairFinder.com). Church Chair Finder allows churches to fill out a quick survey and have church chair manufacturers send them free quotes. - October 27, 2012 - Save Your Church Money

Aspiring Entrepreneurs Combine Modern Design with Art to Create a Stunning Lamp After chasing a dream, Aurora Table Lamp finally comes to life. Yeison Martinez, an Industrial design student and Stephanie Martinez, a business and marketing professional reveal an artistically stunning table lamp on Kickstarter. Inspired by organic shapes and movements Yeison blends light with a non-symmetrical piece of art. Aurora lamp will be the company’s first modern lighting collection to be made in USA, if it’s fully funded with Kickstarter by October 10th. - September 18, 2012 - Stephanie Martinez

Wine Cellars: Not Just for Basements Anymore Canadian Company Pushes the Limit on Wine Cellar Design and Engineering - September 05, 2012 - Genuwine Cellars | Custom Wine Cellars

Amish-Made Restaurant Booths Debut at East Coast Chair & Barstool East Coast Chair & Barstool launches new Amish-made restaurant booth line. “When I looked at the other manufacturers’ products, I knew I could make the booths better and sell them for less," says owner Dave DiSanti. "That’s what our customers deserve.” - August 22, 2012 - East Coast Chair & Barstool, Inc.

Mr. Hero Gets a Fresh New Look with Help from East Coast Chair & Barstool “When we found East Coast Chair & Barstool online and saw that they had started very humbly as a husband and wife duo from the basement of their home and have grown into a company generating multi-million sales dollars, we knew they would be a great fit for our own locally started business,” says Sharon Merico, Director of Operations at Restaurant Developers Corp., the corporate franchising company behind Mr. Hero Restaurants. - August 04, 2012 - East Coast Chair & Barstool, Inc.

How to Choose the Right Mattress for Your Dorm Back to school time is stressful enough without having to worry about getting a good night’s sleep. Bedmax Mattress Store will show you how to make an educated choice on choosing the right mattress for your student without breaking the bank. - August 03, 2012 - Bedmax

Bedmax Mattress Store Announces Back to School Mattress Sale Bedmax, a leading furniture and mattress store is offering a fantastic Back to School Mattress Sale aimed at helping families save money on a new dorm mattress. - July 27, 2012 - Bedmax

Restaurant Furniture Supply Company Fashion Seating Spotlights Its Party Rental and Event Seating Collection Restaurant furniture supply retailer Fashion Seating is now debuting its collection of seating items for event and party planning purposes. - May 04, 2012 - Fashion Seating

Dancker, Sellew & Douglas Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Roof-Top Solar Farm Dancker, Sellew & Douglas (DS&D), announced that it will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 26 at 1:00 PM for a roof-top solar array at its Somerville N.J. headquarters. The 674 kilowatt array of over 2,576 roof-mounted panels – expected to generate about 875,526 kilowatt-hours (kWh)... - April 11, 2012 - Dancker, Sellew & Douglas (DS&D)

Territory Expands for Dancker, Sellew & Douglas (DS&D) ThermoScientific approved a market expansion of DS&D's Architectural Products Division for the states of Maryland, northern Virginia (Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax counties) and the District of Columbia. - April 06, 2012 - Dancker, Sellew & Douglas (DS&D)

Commercial Furniture Retailer Fashion Seating Offers Interior Design Resources to Business Owners Commercial bar furniture producer Fashion Seating is now advertising its specialized services to managers and owners of restaurants, bars, and hospitality establishments. - April 05, 2012 - Fashion Seating

VistaStores.com Prepares for Customers' Summer Fun VistaStores.com is looking ahead to meet consumer summer needs and stocked its inventory for the summer season. - April 04, 2012 - Vista Stores

Fashion Seating Promotes Enhanced Selection of Metal Restaurant and Bar Chairs Fashion Seating, a bar and restaurant furniture supply resource, is inviting shoppers to browse its extended selection of metal chairs and stools. - March 30, 2012 - Fashion Seating

Commercial Bar Furniture Retailer Fashion Seating Announces Its New Lounge Chair Product Line Restaurant furniture supply company Fashion Seating is presenting its newly expanded collection of lounge furnishings to bar and club owners. - March 17, 2012 - Fashion Seating

Best Price Guarantee Announced on Commercial Bar Furniture Sold by Online Merchant FashionSeating.com Online bar and restaurant chair supplier Fashion Seating is now promoting its noteworthy Best Price Guarantee program. - February 23, 2012 - Fashion Seating

Discounted Custom Restaurant and Bar Chairs Now Available at Restaurant Furniture Supply Site Fashion Seating FashionSeating.com is highlighting its two custom furniture collections for business and restaurant owners looking for affordable, elegant, and wholesale restaurant chair options. - January 28, 2012 - Fashion Seating

FashionSeating.com Promotes Its Extensive 2012 Selection of Restaurant and Bar Chairs, Tables, and Other Commercial Furniture Fashion Seating, a premier restaurant furniture supply online retailer, is promoting its extensive line of bar chairs for the New Year. Offering upwards of 95 different bar and restaurant chair models, Fashion Seating’s products come in diverse styles and materials. - January 11, 2012 - Fashion Seating