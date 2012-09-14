PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Controls-Con 2019 to Educate Attendees on Smart Building Technologies This May in Detroit, Michigan Controls-Con, A Smart Building and Building Controls Conference, will bring more than 500 industry professionals to the Motor City to learn about the latest technologies in building automation. - January 23, 2019 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering

Cochrane Tech Services Launches World's First Smart Building Notification App Value-adding app brings the smart building information you need directly to your mobile device in an effort to make buildings safer, more secure, and more efficient. - May 18, 2018 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering

Midwest Biotech Supply Launches Offerings to Support Biotech Companies Focused on Improving the Human Condition Midwest Biotech Supply (MBS), a division of Wallo Brands, today announced its launch and offerings of research services and products such as custom protein expression and purification and production of essential biotechnology reagents. MBS is launching with the commitment to improve the world through... - April 03, 2018 - Wallo Brands LLC

Cochrane Supply & AutomatedBuildings.com Team Up to Lead Discussions on Master System Integrators at AHR Expo in Chicago Cochrane Supply & Engineering, a leading Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Building Controls Supplier, has teamed up with AutomatedBuildings.com, an online resource focused on the future of building automation, to get people talking about master system integrators (MSIs). Ken Sinclair, founder, owner, and... - January 21, 2018 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering

Cochrane Supply Grows Grand Rapids Presence with Move to Larger, Standalone Building Cochrane Supply & Engineering, a Leading Industrial IoT and Building Controls Supplier, is excited to announce the relocation of its Grand Rapids branch due to growing demand in the Western Michigan area. To commemorate their move to a larger facility, the company will be hosting a Grand Opening... - November 09, 2017 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering

Cochrane Supply Becomes Distributor of Distech Controls, Grows IIoT Building Controls Line Cochrane Supply & Engineering, a leading Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Building Controls Supplier, has signed an agreement with Distech Controls, a subsidiary of Acuity Brands, Inc., to enhance their building automation product offerings in Michigan, Kentucky and parts of Ohio. Under terms of the agreement,... - February 02, 2017 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering

President of Leading Building Controls Company Named Award Winner at Intelligent Buildings Conference The winners of the 18th Annual Commercial Real Estate Digital Innovation (“Digie”) Awards were announced at the 2016 Realcomm | IBcon conference and Scott Cochrane, President and CEO of Cochrane Supply and Engineering, was named an IBcon Digital Impact Award Winner. The conference was held... - July 05, 2016 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering

New Line of High Efficiency Mini Split Air Conditioners Released by SoGoodToBuy SoGoodToBuy.com, an online retailer of mini split air conditioners, recently released its new line of high efficiency mini split systems. SoGoodToBuy now offers air conditioners with efficiency ratings as high as 25 SEER. Customers can now also enjoy multi-zone systems that carry the Energy Star rating, for high efficiency cooling and heating. - March 19, 2016 - SoGoodToBuy

Bosch Thermotechnology Announces National Geothermal Day on October 20 National Geothermal Day recognizes the U.S. geothermal heating-cooling industry and the role it plays in utilizing an endless form of renewable energy. - October 19, 2015 - Bosch Thermotechnology

The Durham Bulls Call BlueHat Mechanical Up to the Plate for Commercial Refrigeration Blue Hat Mechanical is pleased to announce that the Durham Bulls Athletic Park has partnered with Blue Hat to take care of all refrigeration maintenance and repairs at the park this season and beyond. For the park's 20th anniversary, the Bulls wanted to upgrade the menu and made the decision to take... - June 04, 2015 - BlueHat Mechanical, Inc.

Comfort 1 Heating & Air Conditioning Celebrates 25 Years in Business For 25 years, Comfort 1 Heating & Air Conditioning has served countless residents as the trusted Jackson, MI HVAC contractor. The company has a proud tradition of helping people throughout the region stay comfortable no matter the weather. - May 04, 2015 - Comfort 1 Heating & Air Conditioning

Wallo™ Expanding Product Line at AHR EXPO: Introducing Commercial-Sized Spring-Loaded Round Ceiling/Wall Access Panels Wallo Brands LLC’s round shaped and spring-loaded circular access panels will soon be moving in much bigger circles. The revolutionary 4.75” home décor circular panels will debut in commercial sizes (7” and 9”) at booth #5796 at the upcoming 2015 AHR EXPO Trade Show in Chicago January 26-28. http://www.ahrexpo.com/. - December 05, 2014 - Wallo Brands LLC

Mississauga Home Comfort Emphasizes the Importance of Keeping Warm This Summer by Offering Customers a Wide Selection of Electric, Wood, & Gas Fireplaces Now that the weather is getting cooler, it is important for homeowners to consider heating options to protect themselves from the cold. Many homeowners do not realize that even though they may have a fireplace that it, like all HVAC products, needs to be serviced regularly. - September 11, 2014 - MHC Home Comfort

Dimplex Electric Fireplace Special This Summer at Mississauga Home Comfort Residents of Mississauga and the surrounding area who are interested in purchasing a Dimplex electric fireplace should consider doing so sooner rather than later. - July 20, 2014 - MHC Home Comfort

Mississauga Home Comfort Emphasizes the Importance of Owning a Cooling System During the Hot Canadian Summer Season Canadian summers can tend to get incredibly hot, especially last summer’s high that climbed up to 34 degrees Celsius with a 40 degree humidity index. - July 20, 2014 - MHC Home Comfort

Mississauga Home Comfort Introduces Barbeques for Every Budget Barbeques are the perfect accessory for summer; they can make delicious dinners, bring people together in celebration, and as a result, generate unforgettable memories. - July 20, 2014 - MHC Home Comfort

Mississauga Home Comfort Suggests Installing Gas Inserts During the Summer to Prepare for the Oncoming Cold of Winter Mississauga Home Comfort, is currently selling gas fireplace inserts to homeowners in the Greater Toronto Area. - July 20, 2014 - MHC Home Comfort

Neglect of Maintenance May Result in Furnace Repair - Mississauga Home Comfort Offers Service to Any Brand of Furnace Homeowners no longer need to worry about furnace repair; Mississauga Home Comfort has announced that they will now be offering repair and installation services to any brand of furnace, even if it was not purchased directly from Mississauga Home Comfort. - June 19, 2014 - MHC Home Comfort

Mississauga Home Comfort Prepares Homeowners for the Inevitable Winter Season by Offering a Special on Every Napoleon Electric Fireplace – Mississauga ON Mississauga Home Comfort announced today that they will be offering a special on every Napoleon electric fireplace. - June 19, 2014 - MHC Home Comfort

Mississauga Home Comfort Cools Customers Off for Summer Mississauga Home Comfort, a reliable company that distributes a combination of home products and services, has announced that this summer they will be offering a discounted service when customers book an air conditioning tune-up online. - May 15, 2014 - MHC Home Comfort

Mississauga Home Comfort Helps Homeowners Create Their Perfect Outdoor Environment with Napoleon’s Line of Built-in Grills For any home owner who is looking to create an outdoor kitchen in their backyard, Mississauga Home Comfort (http://www.mhchomecomfort.com/) is now offering Napoleon built-in grills to create the perfect backyard hybrid of elegance and functionality. While tables and countertops are not included in this... - May 15, 2014 - MHC Home Comfort

Air Comfort Named 2014 Commercial Refrigeration Contractor of the Year Contracting Business Recognizes Air Comfort Corp. as Exemplifying HVAC Industry Best Practices - May 14, 2014 - Air Comfort, Inc.

Westside Wholesale, Nationwide Wholesale Distributor, Launches VIP Membership Program Westside Wholesale, a nationwide wholesale distributor of commercial and residential products, is pleased to announce the launch of their VIP Membership Program. The program is dedicated to customer satisfaction, allowing members to save on all of their orders from Westside Wholesale. - January 20, 2014 - WestSideWholeSale

Westside Wholesale Launches New Website Westside Wholesale, a major nationwide wholesale distributor of commercial and residential products, announces their new, improved website. The website, westsidewholesale.com, is specifically designed for customers as it offers improved navigation and a revamped design. “The ultimate goal of the... - January 14, 2014 - WestSideWholeSale

Westside Wholesale Now Offers LG Ductless Air Conditioning Westside Wholesale Inc. pays great attention to its customer needs and expectations offering first-class solutions in air conditioning at the most affordable prices. WestsideWholesale.com presents a line of innovative air conditioning systems from one of the industry’s leading manufacturers, LG... - September 09, 2013 - WestSideWholeSale

Austin Residents to Receive $1000s Towards Home Energy Upgrades A local heating and air company is working with Austin Energy to provide Austin residents extensive savings and rebates on home energy upgrades. - July 19, 2013 - AirCo Mechanical, Ltd.

Westside Wholesale Revamps Website Contractors, homeowners, plumbers, HVAC installers, and building managers - your lives just got easier. WestsideWholesale.com, one of the leading wholesale distributors of electrical, lighting, heating and cooling, air quality, plumbing, security, and pool supplies, has a brand new look and feel. Visitors... - June 19, 2013 - WestSideWholeSale

Accelerated Mechanical Services Expands Business with New Residential Services Leading Data Center HVAC Service and Equipment Company, Accelerated Mechanical Services, recently launched their new 24 hour Residential Services Division. In addition to maintaining and controlling Air Conditioning Systems in some the nation’s most vital Computer Data Centers, AMS has expanded... - April 06, 2013 - Accelerated Mechanical Services, LLC.

Bruce Air Filter Company Announces Corporate Promotion Aaron Smith named Vice President at leading Air-Filtration Company. - July 05, 2012 - Bruce Air Filter Company

Advent Air Urges Homeowners, Businesses to Add Surge Protectors to Protect HVAC Units Surge protectors offer valuable protection for HVAC equipment. - May 09, 2012 - Advent Air Conditioning

Advent Air Makes Locking Refrigerant Caps Mandatory Move addresses increase in dangerous practice of "huffing." - April 21, 2012 - Advent Air Conditioning

Jacksonville Air Conditioning Company Unveils New AC Rebates for Spring 2012 AllWeather Contractors, a factory-authorized Carrier dealer in Jacksonville selling air conditioning systems and offering AC installation and repair services in the greater Jacksonville Florida area, is pleased to announce new 2012 spring Cool-Cash rebates on Carrier AC systems. Florida utility AC rebates can add to consumer savings on new air conditioning system purchases, making it a great time to buy an AC system in Jacksonville. - March 21, 2012 - All Weather Contractors

Advent Air Says Energy-Efficient HVAC Units Save Thousands Advent Air wants homeowners to reduce energy use, save money with R-410A systems. - February 16, 2012 - Advent Air Conditioning

Advent Air Says Preventive Maintenance Critical to HVAC Durability Advent Air urges customers to take simple steps to avoid expensive problems. - February 04, 2012 - Advent Air Conditioning

Duct Smoke Detectors Can Save Homes, Lives Advent Air wants homes protected as well as commercial buildings. - January 11, 2012 - Advent Air Conditioning

Advent Air CEO Douglas Addresses National HVAC Conference Fellow HVAC business owners learn how North Texas firm is prospering in down economy. - October 14, 2011 - Advent Air Conditioning

7AC Technologies Announces Completion of Investment Round for Energy Efficient Air Conditioning 7AC Technologies Inc. announces the completion of an investment round led by the Clean Energy Venture Group (CEVG) and 1&12 Ventures. - September 16, 2011 - 7AC Technologies Inc.

Russell's Lifestyle Heating & Cooling Shows You How Energy Efficient Appliances Can Reduce Your Carbon Footprint Your carbon footprint is the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions caused by you as an individual, a company or organisation, or a product. Greenhouse gases contribute to climate change and can be emitted from a wide variety of sources, from transport to the production and use of food, fuels, manufactured... - May 06, 2011 - Russell's Lifestyle Heating And Cooling

Warm Vents, Inc. Announces the Addition of Ducane Air Conditioning and Heating Products to Their Nationwide Offering Warm Vents, Inc adds Ducane HVAC products to their growing line up. - March 23, 2011 - Warm Vents, Inc.

Leading Building & HVAC Controls Distributor Cochrane Supply Moves to New Downtown Toledo Location Cochrane Supply, a leading distributor of Building and HVAC Controls is pleased to announce the opening of their new downtown Toledo branch. The new downtown branch is located at 14 South Superior Street, Toledo, OH 43604; the previous Ohio branch which was located in Maumee, Ohio, has closed its doors. The... - January 22, 2011 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering

EMI Supply Inc. Announces August / September 2010 Tactical Glove Promotion EMI Supply Inc. announces August / September 2010 promotion on High Performance Tactical Gloves by Mechanix Wear and Ironclad Performance Wear. This promotion will focus on covert and tactical gloves with special pricing through the end of September 2010. EMI Supply Inc. will feature special pricing... - August 24, 2010 - EMI Supply Inc.

EMI Supply Inc. Announces Business Partnership with The M.K. Morse Company EMI Supply Inc. announces a new business partnership with M.K. Morse. This partnership recognizes EMI Supply Inc. as an authorized distributor of M.K. Morse and its complete line of band saw blades and cutting tool accessories. - August 24, 2010 - EMI Supply Inc.

EMI Supply Inc. Announces Addition of Wej-It Fastening Systems EMI Supply Inc. announces the addition of Wej-It Fastening Systems to its extensive product line. Wej-It Fastening Systems is the oldest manufacturer of one-piece mechanical anchors, and maker of the Original wej-it® wedge anchor. Widely used in the installation of pallet racking, stair cases, carports,... - July 23, 2010 - EMI Supply Inc.

EMI Supply Inc. Announces Partnership with Intertape Polymer Group EMI Supply Inc. announces partnership with Intertape Polymer Group. This partnership recognizes EMI Supply Inc. as an authorized distributor of Intertape Polymer Group and its complete line of adhesive tapes. - July 06, 2010 - EMI Supply Inc.

Warm Vents, Inc. Announces "Easy 1-2-3," an Easier, Less Expensive Way to Replace Your Home’s Heating and Air Conditioning System Warm Vents, Inc today announced their new “Easy 1-2-3” shopping experience allowing home owners to easily shop and purchase a new home hvac system online. Home owners desiring installation will not be disappointed as Warm Vents not only offers Do It Yourself installation but also on site,... - July 01, 2010 - Warm Vents, Inc.

2,000 Happy Customers Reached by Atlanta, Georgia Heating and Air Conditioning Firm 2,000 Happy Customers Reached by Atlanta, Georgia Heating and Air Conditioning Firm Mechanic's Heating and Air Conditioning, LLC and Documented On Line. - March 14, 2010 - Mechanic's Heating and Air Conditioning, LLC.

CAS Hire Introduces Winter Heater & Dehumidifier Hire Offers CAS Hire has responded to the worsening weather in the UK by introducing several special offers and bundle deals combining air circulators, dehumidifiers and heater for hire at competitive prices, and making heating equipment hire available for as little as £15 per week. - December 10, 2009 - Cooler Air Services Ltd

Brazetek - Manufacturer of Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers - Launched a New Website Brazetek - Manufacturer of brazed plate heat exchangers - launched a new website: www.brazetek.com - December 04, 2009 - Brazetek Heat Exchangers

Aircon Helps Prevent Workers Productivity Slumping on Hot Days Surrey company, Cool Concerns Mechanical provides affordable ways to keep your aircon working effectively for maximum employee performance. - July 10, 2009 - Cool Concerns Mechanical Ltd