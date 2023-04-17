Households growing vegetables will jump more than 40% percent this year. The world's largest seed company reported last week that vegetable seed sales are up 25% this year. In tough times, consumers are making an effort to save money by growing their own food. The Grow Box™ is a gardening container designed to ensure that anyone who wants to can have success with home-grown vegetables. A home garden, even just a few tomato plants, saves $100 to $3000 in grocery costs over a few months' time. - April 01, 2009 - The Garden Patch Grow Box