Recent Headlines
Within Farm & Garden Machinery & Equipment Merchant Wholesalers
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
Announcing Victory Tractor’s New Flail Mower Line for 2020
Victory Tractor are excited to announce the upgraded line of tractor implements and 2020 flail mower buyer’s guide. Read below for a description of each item to decide which one is right for you. - June 11, 2020 - Victory Tractor Implements
Victory Tractor Implements: A New Way for Farmers to Economically Source Tractor Attachments and Spare Parts
Victory Tractor Implements provide high quality tractor attachments at the lowest prices available online. In the past, farmers and land maintenance professionals have had limited options when it came to acquiring quality machinery, often requiring costly, time consuming travel and transport. By providing an online resource, farm professionals are now able to access the machinery needed for the job from the comfort of their home. - February 01, 2019 - Victory Tractor Implements
Positive Shopping Experience at GeorgiaVines.com Recognized via Inclusion in Google Trusted Stores Program
Now a Google Trusted Store, GeorgiaVines.com is your best source for Rare and Unusual Plants and Seeds. - May 09, 2014 - Georgia Vines
Fine Iron Climbing Structures for Roses - Anniversary: 15 Years Classic Garden Elements
Classic Garden Elements celebrates its 15th anniversary this month with a new catalogue of almost one hundred pages on climbing structures for roses. The year 2012 proved to be the most successful yet since its inception 15 years ago for this manufacturer of high quality Rose Arches, Rose Pillars and Trellises. - March 28, 2013 - Classic Garden Elements
Nutrifield, Serving Customers for Years, and is Now Introducing the Latest Products and Fresh Ideas Online, to Offer a World Class Shopping Experience
Nutrifield.com.au provides world class gardening solutions making your life greener and living better-- organically. Nutrifield's new website introduces the latest products and fresh ideas online. - February 10, 2012 - Nutrifield
PM Johnson Equipment.com Launches New Website
As a used heavy equipment broker, PM Johnson Equipment has mastered the skill-set necessary to cost-effectively assist buyer and seller connect to successfully transact used heavy equipment. - October 15, 2011 - PM Johnson Equipment
Farmer Boy AG Supply Adds Tools & Brooms to the Product Line
Farmer Boy AG Supply, a wholesale supplier of agricultural equipment and supplies for dairy, swine, and poultry facilities, including feeders, waterers, feed bins, lighting, cooling, heating, ventilation and more; is pleased to announce the addition of hardware, including tools and brooms to the product line. - November 03, 2010 - Farmer Boy Ag
Farmer Boy AG Supply Becomes an Authorized Dealer of L.B. White Construction Heaters
Farmer Boy Ag Supply, a wholesale supplier of agricultural equipment and supplies for dairy, swine, and poultry facilities, including feeders, waterers, feed bins, lighting, cooling, heating, ventilation and more, is excited to announce its newest business venture, becoming an authorized dealer of L.B. White construction heaters. - September 24, 2010 - Farmer Boy Ag
Farmer Boy AG Supply Announces the Launch of Their New Ventilation Line, Arctic Air Ventilation
Farmer Boy Ag Supply, a wholesale supplier of agricultural equipment and supplies for dairy, swine, and poultry facilities, including feeders, waterers, feed bins, lighting, cooling, heating, ventilation and more; introduces a new line of ventilation products exclusively sold through Farmer Boy AG... - September 17, 2010 - Farmer Boy Ag
Farmer Boy AG Supply Announces the Launch of Their New E-Commerce Site
Farmer Boy Ag Supply, a wholesale supplier of agricultural equipment and supplies for dairy, swine, and poultry facilities, including feeders, waterers, feed bins, lighting, cooling, heating, ventilation and more; introduces a newly improved E-Commerce website. Farmer Boy Ag Supply paired with a... - September 10, 2010 - Farmer Boy Ag
Home Gardens Thrive in Tough Economy
Households growing vegetables will jump more than 40% percent this year. The world's largest seed company reported last week that vegetable seed sales are up 25% this year. In tough times, consumers are making an effort to save money by growing their own food. The Grow Box™ is a gardening container designed to ensure that anyone who wants to can have success with home-grown vegetables. A home garden, even just a few tomato plants, saves $100 to $3000 in grocery costs over a few months' time. - April 01, 2009 - The Garden Patch Grow Box
Massachusetts-Based National Wholesale Gift Distributor Announces New Affiliation with eBay for 2008
A cool mass of air is breezing across southern New England this morning, blanketing the warmth of the city. The hue of light is as ominous as it is beautiful. This cool breeze is known all too well, marking the beginning of the new Year. MASS Wholesalers, CEO, Meredith Cummings, has found a bunch of reasons to celebrate the New Year. Mass Wholesalers proudly announces its new affiliation with eBay. - January 04, 2008 - MASS Wholesalers
Kilpatrick Names Lonnie Baker as Territory Sales Manager
Lonnie Baker joins the Kilpatrick Company. - December 14, 2007 - The Kilpatrick Company
Kilpatrick Names Callahan Senior Vice President of Sales
Turf equipment industry veteran Garry Callahan is promoted to Vice President at The Kilpatrick Company. - December 14, 2007 - The Kilpatrick Company