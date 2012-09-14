PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Victory Tractor Implements: A New Way for Farmers to Economically Source Tractor Attachments and Spare Parts Victory Tractor Implements provide high quality tractor attachments at the lowest prices available online. In the past, farmers and land maintenance professionals have had limited options when it came to acquiring quality machinery, often requiring costly, time consuming travel and transport. By providing an online resource, farm professionals are now able to access the machinery needed for the job from the comfort of their home. - February 01, 2019 - Victory Tractor Implements

Positive Shopping Experience at GeorgiaVines.com Recognized via Inclusion in Google Trusted Stores Program Now a Google Trusted Store, GeorgiaVines.com is your best source for Rare and Unusual Plants and Seeds. - May 09, 2014 - Georgia Vines

Fine Iron Climbing Structures for Roses - Anniversary: 15 Years Classic Garden Elements Classic Garden Elements celebrates its 15th anniversary this month with a new catalogue of almost one hundred pages on climbing structures for roses. The year 2012 proved to be the most successful yet since its inception 15 years ago for this manufacturer of high quality Rose Arches, Rose Pillars and Trellises. - March 28, 2013 - Classic Garden Elements

Nutrifield, Serving Customers for Years, and is Now Introducing the Latest Products and Fresh Ideas Online, to Offer a World Class Shopping Experience Nutrifield.com.au provides world class gardening solutions making your life greener and living better-- organically. Nutrifield's new website introduces the latest products and fresh ideas online. - February 10, 2012 - Nutrifield

PM Johnson Equipment.com Launches New Website As a used heavy equipment broker, PM Johnson Equipment has mastered the skill-set necessary to cost-effectively assist buyer and seller connect to successfully transact used heavy equipment. - October 15, 2011 - PM Johnson Equipment

Farmer Boy AG Supply Adds Tools & Brooms to the Product Line Farmer Boy AG Supply, a wholesale supplier of agricultural equipment and supplies for dairy, swine, and poultry facilities, including feeders, waterers, feed bins, lighting, cooling, heating, ventilation and more; is pleased to announce the addition of hardware, including tools and brooms to the product line. - November 03, 2010 - Farmer Boy Ag

Farmer Boy AG Supply Becomes an Authorized Dealer of L.B. White Construction Heaters Farmer Boy Ag Supply, a wholesale supplier of agricultural equipment and supplies for dairy, swine, and poultry facilities, including feeders, waterers, feed bins, lighting, cooling, heating, ventilation and more, is excited to announce its newest business venture, becoming an authorized dealer of L.B. White construction heaters. - September 24, 2010 - Farmer Boy Ag

Farmer Boy AG Supply Announces the Launch of Their New Ventilation Line, Arctic Air Ventilation Farmer Boy Ag Supply, a wholesale supplier of agricultural equipment and supplies for dairy, swine, and poultry facilities, including feeders, waterers, feed bins, lighting, cooling, heating, ventilation and more; introduces a new line of ventilation products exclusively sold through Farmer Boy AG Supply. The... - September 17, 2010 - Farmer Boy Ag

Farmer Boy AG Supply Announces the Launch of Their New E-Commerce Site Farmer Boy Ag Supply, a wholesale supplier of agricultural equipment and supplies for dairy, swine, and poultry facilities, including feeders, waterers, feed bins, lighting, cooling, heating, ventilation and more; introduces a newly improved E-Commerce website. Farmer Boy Ag Supply paired with a leading... - September 10, 2010 - Farmer Boy Ag

Home Gardens Thrive in Tough Economy Households growing vegetables will jump more than 40% percent this year. The world's largest seed company reported last week that vegetable seed sales are up 25% this year. In tough times, consumers are making an effort to save money by growing their own food. The Grow Box™ is a gardening container designed to ensure that anyone who wants to can have success with home-grown vegetables. A home garden, even just a few tomato plants, saves $100 to $3000 in grocery costs over a few months' time. - April 01, 2009 - The Garden Patch Grow Box

Massachusetts-Based National Wholesale Gift Distributor Announces New Affiliation with eBay for 2008 A cool mass of air is breezing across southern New England this morning, blanketing the warmth of the city. The hue of light is as ominous as it is beautiful. This cool breeze is known all too well, marking the beginning of the new Year. MASS Wholesalers, CEO, Meredith Cummings, has found a bunch of reasons to celebrate the New Year. Mass Wholesalers proudly announces its new affiliation with eBay. - January 04, 2008 - MASS Wholesalers

Kilpatrick Names Lonnie Baker as Territory Sales Manager Lonnie Baker joins the Kilpatrick Company. - December 14, 2007 - The Kilpatrick Company