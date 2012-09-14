PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Appoints New Head of Sales and Marketing for Used CNC Machines Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is consistently looking to buy and sell used CNC machines because of their unique process in identifying great merchandise and their extensive network of contacts. That's the reason why they are expanding their team and hiring new Head of Sales and Marketing. - October 21, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Offers New, Best Deals on Top Quality Used CNC Machines Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. offers international services across five different continents, as well as the best deals on Used CNC Machines. - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Selling Used Manual Lathes Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is now selling used manual lathes for all customers domestically and internationally. As one of the best used machine dealers in the industry, they guarantee quality and functionality with every purchase. They have over ten years of experience dealing with buyers and sellers, and... - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials. Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This list is based on direct feedback from employees... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.

AirTac USA Names Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) as Authorized Distributor AirTac USA is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them an authorized distributor. AirTac is confident that their partnership will provide better service for customers within the region by offering an expanded line of products, expertise and local stock for quicker deliveries. - October 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) - Now an Authorized Winters Instruments Distributor Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) technical distributor of automation, pneumatics, controls and industrial networking, is now an authorized distributor of quality built instrumentation from Winters Instruments. - September 03, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Stateside Industrial Solutions Named as Hiwin New Distributor Hiwin is pleased to announced that Stateside Industrial Solutions-S.I.S., headquartered in Miramar, Florida has recently been named technical distributor for Florida and Caribbean. - August 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Staeteside Industrial Solutions Names New Sales and Business Development Manager Industrial distributor Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) has named Dennis R. Hernandez as its new Sales and Business Development Manager for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. - June 21, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

BAXT Release Innovative New Foam Polishing Head Available Now from Direct Tool Company BAXT, the new name in the UK’s refinishing consumables market, have just launched a high end foam waffle polishing head named B5 which is already gathering interest from several of leading distributors. - June 20, 2018 - Direct Tool Company

New Coval Vacuum Technology Authorized Distributor- Stateside Industrial Solutions Coval is pleased to announce they have named Stateside Industrial Solutions as a an Authorizes distributor for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Coval is a leading manufacturer of high performance advanced vacuum automation components and systems for industrial applications. - May 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Electromate Inc. Recognized as a Best Workplace™ in Canada Electromate Inc. is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada. - April 28, 2018 - Electromate Inc.

Patlite Announce New Distributor – Stateside Industrial Solutions Stateside Industrial Solutions is the New Patlite Distributor in Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Patlite is a leading provider of innovative LED status indicating lights, sound alarms, visual and audible communication network system and solutions which enhance the safety, security and comfort of workplaces and communities. - April 01, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

New Distributor Announcement – Stateside Industrial Solutions Turck USA is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them their authorized distributor for Puerto Rico. This expands their existing partnership. - February 27, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Electromate Inc. Certified as a Great Workplace Electromate® Inc., one of the country’s leading providers of high performance Factory Automation Products, is proud to announce that they have been certified as a Great Workplace after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the Electromate® workplace experience. - July 20, 2017 - Electromate Inc.

BEST Products Prime the Market for Latest PS1 Flexible Paint Cup System BEST, the new kid on the block in the world of refinishing consumables have just revealed a new flexible paint cup system which eliminates the traditional requirement of additional paint mixing pot and paper filter. This latest innovation from BEST launched Monday April 3rd. - April 11, 2017 - Direct Tool Company

Charred Collision Repair Centre Devastated in Fire Catastrophe Turned to Direct Tool Company to Douse the Flames Williams Garage is the latest accident repair centre to fall victim to suspected arson attack in the Winchester area. Business owner Peter Whieldon entrusted DTC to put them back on their feet in an emergency recovery project. - October 29, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

All-Star America’s Cup Yacht Racing Facility Fit Out by Specialist Supplier Direct Tool Company Direct Tool Company chosen by prestigious America's Cup yacht racing team to supply, install and commission bespoke dust extraction and compressed air system. - October 12, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

DTC Fit Out World Class Composite Manufacturing Training Facility with Bespoke Dust Extraction System Direct Tool Company excels in progressive composite manufacturing industry having surpassed expectations in fit out of Combined Composite Technologies’ training facility. - September 13, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Speedy Scissor Lift Installation Project Lightens the Load for Thriving Truck Maintenance Facility Direct Tool Company completes priority project for leading high-end large commercial vehicle maintenance centre. - September 04, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Complex Commercial Spray Booth Project Carried Out by Direct Tool Company for Thriving Train Maintenance Workshop Arlington Fleet Services Ltd steps up operation with world class paint shop facility allowing for full livery schemes to be executed. - August 21, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Direct Tool Company Succeed as Expert Consultants on Bespoke Dust Extraction Solutions for Luxury Yacht Builders Air quality control methods rapidly progress within yacht and composite workshops, production managers realise new affordable solutions offer an almost dust-free working environment. - August 07, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Direct Tool Company Announces Plans for the Installation of a World Class Environmental Cleaning System for Luxury Yacht Builder Sunseeker International seeks to improve working conditions and reduce carbon footprint. - July 10, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Lean Procurement Training Hosted by Consumers Interstate Corporation in Norwich, CT Basic education in the principles of lean manufacturing - March 09, 2016 - Consumers Interstate Corporation

Sani-Chem Cleaning Supplies is Celebrating Its 40th Year in Operation Sani-Chem is no longer just a Wholesale Janitorial and Cleaning Supply business. Presently, more than 50,000 items are available through Sani-Chem, including safety and industrial supplies as well as office supplies. - March 09, 2016 - Sani-Chem Cleaning Supplies

Consumers Interstate Corporation Names Ivan Owen 2015 Salesperson of the Year Consumers Interstate Corporation (CIC) of Norwich, Connecticut is pleased to announce that Ivan Owen has been named the recipient of the esteemed Salesperson of the Year award, for the second year in a row. The announcement was made by Kenn Fischburg, CIC’s CEO and Owner, at a company-wide meeting... - January 22, 2016 - Consumers Interstate Corporation

PVC Fittings Online Expands Furniture Fittings Product Line PVC Fittings Online, a top online provider of PVC products and accessories, is excited to announce an extensive addition to their already large catalog. In response to growing customer demand, the company is offering more furniture grade PVC fittings at competitive, discount prices. On December 18, 2015,... - December 20, 2015 - PVC Fittings Online

Smith Tool & Supply Celebrating 50 Years With over 50 years in business, Smith Tool & Supply has formed relationships with manufacturers and distributors to offer great products at fair prices. There are currently over 8,000 product listings on http://www.smithtoolsupply.com with new items being added regularly. - May 09, 2015 - Smith Tool & Supply

Prodeck Rubber, Rubber Pool Decking, Featured at Home Show in Manatee County Visit Sarasota/Manatees newest member of the Prodeck Rubber team, Sid Weiler of SWE Pools. You can see samples and pricing of Prodeck Rubber pool decking at the upcoming Sarasota - Bradenton Home Show, March 13-15, 2015 at Bradenton Area Convention Center. - February 04, 2015 - Prodeck Rubber

Unique Technology Makes Hot Cutover DCS Migrations Safer, Faster and Less Complex Istec's newly developed IST-203 Hot Cutover Tool takes over and simulates 0(4)-20 mAmp loops during active process conditions. This allows the user to perform a hot cutover during a PLC or DCS migration without influencing the production process, while increasing efficiency and control. - October 17, 2014 - Istec International BV

Consumers Interstate Corporation (CIC) Acquires MRS Industries Inc Two Connecticut Grown Companies Merge Their Expertise - June 01, 2014 - Consumers Interstate Corporation

Pro Tool Warehouse Showcases Products at Two Industry Trade Shows Specialty industrial tool distributor visits Westec and PowerGen exhibitions, presents products to customers. - November 19, 2013 - Pro Tool Warehouse

Evergreen Midwest Co. Launches New Website Featuring Improved Content and Online Shopping Evergreen Midwest Co. serves the industrial gas, cryogenic, specialty gas, and medical gas industries as a wholesale supplier of valves, cylinders, and a wide variety of gas transfer and gas regulation products and accessories. They just introduced a new website. The new website allows consumers to easily make purchases from all the fine US manufacturers they represent, including; Sherwood Valve, Catalina Cylinder, RegO Products, Goddard, Superior, Flexible Components, just to name a few. - October 12, 2013 - Evergreen Midwest Co.

Consumers Interstate Corporation Announces New President - James Morrissey Elected to Executive Team Kenn Fischburg, CEO & Owner, of Consumers Interstate Corporation, a national business supplies company dedicated to the Lean Procurement™ of office products, today announced the appointment of James Morrissey as its President effective immediately. Mr. Morrissey brings more than 25 years of... - September 30, 2013 - Consumers Interstate Corporation

ASAP Semiconductor Launches ASAP Memory – a Leading Source for Over 10 Million Memory Parts Online In response to the growing demand for a comprehensive and simplified procurement solution for memory products online, ASAP Semiconductor has launched ASAP Memory. This new website is dedicated to being a single-point source for over 10 million memory components by leading name brands. - September 21, 2013 - ASAP Semiconductor

Aviation Sourcing Solution–Streamlined Civil Aviation Parts Procurement Solutions Aviation Sourcing Solutions – The Only Website on the internet dedicated to Civil Aviation Procurement. Buy commercial aircraft parts to business jets to private aircraft parts to finding maintenance, repair and overhaul. Solutions through FAA certified MRO facilities. This is the only site that has streamlined the procurement of aircraft parts and their overhaul/ repair. This is a one-stop solution for all buyers, engineers, and logisticians in civil/ commercial aviation. - August 24, 2013 - ASAP Semiconductor

6R Supply Shifts to Biobased Industrial Supply Product Line Industrial sustainability through BioBased solutions. 6R Supply provides biobased fluids, fuels and solvents to manufacturing, energy industries, and governments that reduce toxicity throughout their operations and facilities. - August 08, 2013 - 6R Supply Inc.

Consumers Interstate Corporation Revolutionizes Industrial Supplies Procurement with Re-Launch of SuperSupplies.com Connecticut-based industrial distributor Consumers Interstate Corporation has re-launched its award winning online ordering portal SuperSupplies.com. SuperSupplies.com has been upgraded with innovative tools to help customers control their procurement process. - January 26, 2013 - Consumers Interstate Corporation

Retro Systems Automated Plasma Systems Available from Weldstar Weldstar introduces Retro Systems, manufacturer of CNC precision profile cutting machines for oxyfuel, plasma, and waterjet cutting processes. - September 13, 2012 - Weldstar

U.S. Coast Guard Confirms "DE-OIL-IT" a Non-Hazardous Item for Storage Aboard Marine Vessels Compliant with Federal Law 46 C.F.R. Part 147 - June 24, 2012 - Tech-Lube Wholesale

Cee Kay Supply, Inc. Presents an $8,000 Donation to the American Welding Society On Dec. 23, 2011 Cee Kay Supply, Inc. presented a check to the American Welding Society in the amount of $8,000 to be put towards The Hil Bax Annual Memorial Scholarship. Founded by the AWS St. Louis section, the scholarship will be given annually to a student who represents the desire to further his... - January 06, 2012 - Cee Kay Supply, Inc.

How2Media Announces That The Cary Company Will be Part of Its “World’s Greatest!...” Series How 2 Media, the producers of the “World’s Greatest!...” television series have recently selected The Cary Company to be featured as part of their nationally broadcast show on the ion network. - November 18, 2011 - The Cary Company

Industrial Live Receives VeriSign Trust Approval, Offering Confidence and Safety to Online Industrial Supply Purchases Industrial Live, Inc., the global supplier of industrial motors, variable frequency drives (VFD) and industrial sensors, today announced the approval and addition of the VeriSign Trust Seal to it's online industrial supply superstore, IndustrialLive.com. - November 20, 2010 - Industrial Live, Inc.

Industrial Live Brings the World of Video Tutorials to Your Next Search for Industrial Supplies Industrial Live Incorporated, the global supplier of industrial motors, variable frequency drives (VFD), industrial sensors and other industrial supplies, today announced the addition of new Video Tutorials that demonstrate how you can quickly select and purchase Industrial Supplies at http://www.IndustrialLive.com Industrial... - May 28, 2010 - Industrial Live, Inc.

Industrial Live Announces the Expansion of VFD Offerings, with Variable Frequency Drive Lines from Top Industrial Supply Manufacturers Including AC Tech, Baldor and Teco Industrial Live Incorporated, the emerging industrial supplier, today announced the expansion of VFD offerings on their online industrial supplies super store, PLUS the addition of New Search Features, which make the search, selection and purchase of Variable Frequency Drives easier and faster than ever before. - May 01, 2010 - Industrial Live, Inc.

Industrial Live Announces New Partnership with Google Checkout as a Payment Method for All Industrial Supplies Industrial Live Inc. today announced the addition of Google Checkout as another payment option for customers of its IndustrialLive.com online industrial supply super store. Now you can easily find & purchase Name Brand industrial supplies at the lowest prices on the web. AC Motors, DC Motors, Variable Frequency Drives (VFD), Sensors and other Industrial Supplies are now available to purchase utilizing Credit Card, Paypal and Google Checkout. - March 27, 2010 - Industrial Live, Inc.

Industrial Live Launches New "Search Rich" Website for Industrial Supplies Industrial Live, an emerging industrial supplier, today announced the launch of its new online industrial supplies super store. The new IndustrialLive.com site features advanced "guided navigation", making searching for electric motors, variable frequency drives (VFD), sensors, and other industrial supplies simple. Now featuring new Lower Prices, too. - March 24, 2010 - Industrial Live, Inc.

Rise of the Welding Machines at Weldspares Weldspares, the UK and ROI’s leading wholesale supplier of quality branded products in the welding industry, has launched a new range of Telwin welding machines. Weldspares responded to increasing customer demand to add quality branded welding machines to its extensive welding safety and supplies... - October 13, 2009 - Weldspares Ltd

The New www.weldspares.co.uk Announcement about the updated www.weldspares.co.uk from Weldspares Ltd - July 25, 2009 - Weldspares Ltd

Swine Flu Update: US Declares Public Health Emergency -- Gallaway Safety Offering CDC Recommended N95 Respirator Face Masks for Swine Flu Protection Gallaway Safety & Supply offers a full range of N95 respirator surgical masks as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect individuals against the current outbreak of swine influenza. - April 28, 2009 - Gallaway Safety & Supply