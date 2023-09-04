Industrial Live Inc. today announced the addition of Google Checkout as another payment option for customers of its IndustrialLive.com online industrial supply super store. Now you can easily find & purchase Name Brand industrial supplies at the lowest prices on the web. AC Motors, DC Motors, Variable Frequency Drives (VFD), Sensors and other Industrial Supplies are now available to purchase utilizing Credit Card, Paypal and Google Checkout. - March 27, 2010 - Industrial Live, Inc.