Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is consistently looking to buy and sell used CNC machines because of their unique process in identifying great merchandise and their extensive network of contacts. That's the reason why they are expanding their team and hiring new Head of Sales and Marketing. - October 21, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. offers international services across five different continents, as well as the best deals on Used CNC Machines. - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is now selling used manual lathes for all customers domestically and internationally. As one of the best used machine dealers in the industry, they guarantee quality and functionality with every purchase. They have over ten years of experience dealing with buyers and sellers, and... - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.
Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials.
Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.
This list is based on direct feedback from employees... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.
AirTac USA is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them an authorized distributor. AirTac is confident that their partnership will provide better service for customers within the region by offering an expanded line of products, expertise and local stock for quicker deliveries. - October 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) technical distributor of automation, pneumatics, controls and industrial networking, is now an authorized distributor of quality built instrumentation from Winters Instruments. - September 03, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Hiwin is pleased to announced that Stateside Industrial Solutions-S.I.S., headquartered in Miramar, Florida has recently been named technical distributor for Florida and Caribbean. - August 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Industrial distributor Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) has named Dennis R. Hernandez as its new Sales and Business Development Manager for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. - June 21, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
BAXT, the new name in the UK’s refinishing consumables market, have just launched a high end foam waffle polishing head named B5 which is already gathering interest from several of leading distributors. - June 20, 2018 - Direct Tool Company
Coval is pleased to announce they have named Stateside Industrial Solutions as a an Authorizes distributor for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Coval is a leading manufacturer of high performance advanced vacuum automation components and systems for industrial applications. - May 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Electromate Inc. is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada. - April 28, 2018 - Electromate Inc.
Stateside Industrial Solutions is the New Patlite Distributor in Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Patlite is a leading provider of innovative LED status indicating lights, sound alarms, visual and audible communication network system and solutions which enhance the safety, security and comfort of workplaces and communities. - April 01, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Turck USA is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them their authorized distributor for Puerto Rico. This expands their existing partnership. - February 27, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Electromate® Inc., one of the country’s leading providers of high performance Factory Automation Products, is proud to announce that they have been certified as a Great Workplace after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the Electromate® workplace experience. - July 20, 2017 - Electromate Inc.
BEST, the new kid on the block in the world of refinishing consumables have just revealed a new flexible paint cup system which eliminates the traditional requirement of additional paint mixing pot and paper filter. This latest innovation from BEST launched Monday April 3rd. - April 11, 2017 - Direct Tool Company
Williams Garage is the latest accident repair centre to fall victim to suspected arson attack in the Winchester area. Business owner Peter Whieldon entrusted DTC to put them back on their feet in an emergency recovery project. - October 29, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Direct Tool Company chosen by prestigious America's Cup yacht racing team to supply, install and commission bespoke dust extraction and compressed air system. - October 12, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Direct Tool Company excels in progressive composite manufacturing industry having surpassed expectations in fit out of Combined Composite Technologies’ training facility. - September 13, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Direct Tool Company completes priority project for leading high-end large commercial vehicle maintenance centre. - September 04, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Arlington Fleet Services Ltd steps up operation with world class paint shop facility allowing for full livery schemes to be executed. - August 21, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Air quality control methods rapidly progress within yacht and composite workshops, production managers realise new affordable solutions offer an almost dust-free working environment. - August 07, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Sunseeker International seeks to improve working conditions and reduce carbon footprint. - July 10, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Basic education in the principles of lean manufacturing - March 09, 2016 - Consumers Interstate Corporation
Sani-Chem is no longer just a Wholesale Janitorial and Cleaning Supply business. Presently, more than 50,000 items are available through Sani-Chem, including safety and industrial supplies as well as office supplies. - March 09, 2016 - Sani-Chem Cleaning Supplies
Consumers Interstate Corporation (CIC) of Norwich, Connecticut is pleased to announce that Ivan Owen has been named the recipient of the esteemed Salesperson of the Year award, for the second year in a row. The announcement was made by Kenn Fischburg, CIC’s CEO and Owner, at a company-wide meeting... - January 22, 2016 - Consumers Interstate Corporation
PVC Fittings Online, a top online provider of PVC products and accessories, is excited to announce an extensive addition to their already large catalog. In response to growing customer demand, the company is offering more furniture grade PVC fittings at competitive, discount prices. On December 18, 2015,... - December 20, 2015 - PVC Fittings Online
With over 50 years in business, Smith Tool & Supply has formed relationships with manufacturers and distributors to offer great products at fair prices. There are currently over 8,000 product listings on http://www.smithtoolsupply.com with new items being added regularly. - May 09, 2015 - Smith Tool & Supply
Visit Sarasota/Manatees newest member of the Prodeck Rubber team, Sid Weiler of SWE Pools. You can see samples and pricing of Prodeck Rubber pool decking at the upcoming Sarasota - Bradenton Home Show, March 13-15, 2015 at Bradenton Area Convention Center. - February 04, 2015 - Prodeck Rubber
Istec's newly developed IST-203 Hot Cutover Tool takes over and simulates 0(4)-20 mAmp loops during active process conditions. This allows the user to perform a hot cutover during a PLC or DCS migration without influencing the production process, while increasing efficiency and control. - October 17, 2014 - Istec International BV
Two Connecticut Grown Companies Merge Their Expertise - June 01, 2014 - Consumers Interstate Corporation
Specialty industrial tool distributor visits Westec and PowerGen exhibitions, presents products to customers. - November 19, 2013 - Pro Tool Warehouse
Evergreen Midwest Co. serves the industrial gas, cryogenic, specialty gas, and medical gas industries as a wholesale supplier of valves, cylinders, and a wide variety of gas transfer and gas regulation products and accessories. They just introduced a new website. The new website allows consumers to easily make purchases from all the fine US manufacturers they represent, including; Sherwood Valve, Catalina Cylinder, RegO Products, Goddard, Superior, Flexible Components, just to name a few. - October 12, 2013 - Evergreen Midwest Co.
Kenn Fischburg, CEO & Owner, of Consumers Interstate Corporation, a national business supplies company dedicated to the Lean Procurement™ of office products, today announced the appointment of James Morrissey as its President effective immediately. Mr. Morrissey brings more than 25 years of... - September 30, 2013 - Consumers Interstate Corporation
In response to the growing demand for a comprehensive and simplified procurement solution for memory products online, ASAP Semiconductor has launched ASAP Memory. This new website is dedicated to being a single-point source for over 10 million memory components by leading name brands. - September 21, 2013 - ASAP Semiconductor
Aviation Sourcing Solutions – The Only Website on the internet dedicated to Civil Aviation Procurement. Buy commercial aircraft parts to business jets to private aircraft parts to finding maintenance, repair and overhaul. Solutions through FAA certified MRO facilities. This is the only site that has streamlined the procurement of aircraft parts and their overhaul/ repair. This is a one-stop solution for all buyers, engineers, and logisticians in civil/ commercial aviation. - August 24, 2013 - ASAP Semiconductor
Industrial sustainability through BioBased solutions. 6R Supply provides biobased fluids, fuels and solvents to manufacturing, energy industries, and governments that reduce toxicity throughout their operations and facilities. - August 08, 2013 - 6R Supply Inc.
Connecticut-based industrial distributor Consumers Interstate Corporation has re-launched its award winning online ordering portal SuperSupplies.com. SuperSupplies.com has been upgraded with innovative tools to help customers control their procurement process. - January 26, 2013 - Consumers Interstate Corporation
Weldstar introduces Retro Systems, manufacturer of CNC precision profile cutting machines for oxyfuel, plasma, and waterjet cutting processes. - September 13, 2012 - Weldstar
Compliant with Federal Law 46 C.F.R. Part 147 - June 24, 2012 - Tech-Lube Wholesale
On Dec. 23, 2011 Cee Kay Supply, Inc. presented a check to the American Welding Society in the amount of $8,000 to be put towards The Hil Bax Annual Memorial Scholarship.
Founded by the AWS St. Louis section, the scholarship will be given annually to a student who represents the desire to further his... - January 06, 2012 - Cee Kay Supply, Inc.
How 2 Media, the producers of the “World’s Greatest!...” television series have recently selected The Cary Company to be featured as part of their nationally broadcast show on the ion network. - November 18, 2011 - The Cary Company
Industrial Live, Inc., the global supplier of industrial motors, variable frequency drives (VFD) and industrial sensors, today announced the approval and addition of the VeriSign Trust Seal to it's online industrial supply superstore, IndustrialLive.com. - November 20, 2010 - Industrial Live, Inc.
Industrial Live Incorporated, the global supplier of industrial motors, variable frequency drives (VFD), industrial sensors and other industrial supplies, today announced the addition of new Video Tutorials that demonstrate how you can quickly select and purchase Industrial Supplies at http://www.IndustrialLive.com
Industrial... - May 28, 2010 - Industrial Live, Inc.
Industrial Live Incorporated, the emerging industrial supplier, today announced the expansion of VFD offerings on their online industrial supplies super store, PLUS the addition of New Search Features, which make the search, selection and purchase of Variable Frequency Drives easier and faster than ever before. - May 01, 2010 - Industrial Live, Inc.
Industrial Live Inc. today announced the addition of Google Checkout as another payment option for customers of its IndustrialLive.com online industrial supply super store. Now you can easily find & purchase Name Brand industrial supplies at the lowest prices on the web. AC Motors, DC Motors, Variable Frequency Drives (VFD), Sensors and other Industrial Supplies are now available to purchase utilizing Credit Card, Paypal and Google Checkout. - March 27, 2010 - Industrial Live, Inc.
Industrial Live, an emerging industrial supplier, today announced the launch of its new online industrial supplies super store. The new IndustrialLive.com site features advanced "guided navigation", making searching for electric motors, variable frequency drives (VFD), sensors, and other industrial supplies simple. Now featuring new Lower Prices, too. - March 24, 2010 - Industrial Live, Inc.
Weldspares, the UK and ROI’s leading wholesale supplier of quality branded products in the welding industry, has launched a new range of Telwin welding machines.
Weldspares responded to increasing customer demand to add quality branded welding machines to its extensive welding safety and supplies... - October 13, 2009 - Weldspares Ltd
Announcement about the updated www.weldspares.co.uk from Weldspares Ltd - July 25, 2009 - Weldspares Ltd
Gallaway Safety & Supply offers a full range of N95 respirator surgical masks as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect individuals against the current outbreak of swine influenza. - April 28, 2009 - Gallaway Safety & Supply
An overflow crowd of maintenance, technical, repair and production technicians recently benefited from an all-day seminar sponsored by Kaeser Compressor and Hope Air Systems introducing techniques and technologies to reduce the cost of operating air compressor systems for industry. - April 18, 2009 - Hope Air Systems