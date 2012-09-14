PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

NISSCO Appoints Kim Allison-Foster as President NISSCO, a premiere leader in supply chain management and procurement solutions, announced today the appointment of Kim Allison-Foster as its President. - February 14, 2018 - NISSCO

Kansai Nerolac Partners with Delhi, I Love You to Bring to Life People’s Love for Their Capital Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. (KNPL), India’s leading industrial coatings manufacturer and the third largest decorative paint manufacturer, has partnered with Delhi, I Love You, (DILY), a 30-month movement of love. Initiated by filmmaker Thomas Ellis and sculptor Aastha Chauhan, the #mydillistory... - January 07, 2016 - Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

Americana Decor Chalky Finish paint Named Hot 20 Product by Craft & Hobby Association DecoArt's new chalk paint program, Americana Decor Chalky Finish, was named a "Hot 20" innovative craft product by the Craft & Hobby Association (CHA) during the winter 2014 trade show. - January 21, 2014 - DecoArt

Chesapeake Bay Coatings Awarded GSA Purchasing Contract Baltimore based specialists for a broad range of coatings solutions, Chesapeake Bay Coatings have recently announced that the company has just been awarded a GSA GS-21F-005AA purchasing contract. This contract permits government entities to purchase paints directly from the company and their website,... - December 19, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Chesapeake Bay Coatings Introduce New Products to Selection of Steel Coatings Baltimore, MD based coatings manufacturers Chesapeake Bay Coatings has recently announced that the company has added a new selection of steel coatings to their current catalogue. The company’s new solutions are designed to ensure that structural steel is exceptionally durable and aesthetically... - October 14, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Chesapeake Bay Coatings Add to Catalogue of Swimming Pool Paints Chesapeake Bay Coatings, the Baltimore, MD leader for expertly-manufactured paints for swimming pool, military, industrial and steel coating applications has recently announced the addition of several new swimming pool paints to the company catalogue. These additions will help respond to a broad range... - September 21, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Chesapeake Bay Coatings Introduce New Epoxy Pool Paint Products to Company Catalogue Leading US distributors for Federal and GSA specification paints, Chesapeake Bay Coatings has recently announced that the organization has added several new epoxy pool paint products to their line of swimming pool paints. The organization’s new solutions are designed to enhance the resistance level... - July 29, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Chesapeake Bay Coatings Now Offering Pool Shield™ Chlorinated Rubber Pool Paint Leading Baltimore based coatings manufacturers Chesapeake Bay Coatings have recently announced to the market the release of several new products from their production lines. One example of the new additions is the Pool Shield™ Chlorinated Rubber Pool Paint, which is considered the requisite product... - June 29, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Chesapeake Bay Coatings Adds to World Class Range of Yacht Paint Leading Baltimore, MD based coatings specialists Chesapeake Bay Coatings has recently announced the introduction of several new types of yacht paint to their coatings catalogue. The company’s new additions come in the wake of surging client demand for boat coatings solutions that offer superior... - June 02, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Chesapeake Bay Coatings Adds New Steel Coating Products to Catalogue Leading Baltimore, MD based coatings manufacturer Chesapeake Bay Coating has recently announced the introduction of several new high performance steel coating products to their comprehensive product catalogue. The new solutions available through Chesapeake Bay Coatings will help the organization to better... - May 12, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Chesapeake Bay Coating Announces No Minimum Order for Industrial Paint Coatings Chesapeake Bay Coatings has just announced that their industrial paint coatings are available with no minimum order required. This includes industrial paint coatings that have been customized to government and military specs. Chesapeake Bay provides industrial paint products for a variety of industries... - March 29, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Chesapeake Bay Coating Announces 48 Hour Shipping to Multiple Points Across the USA for Military Coatings Chesapeake Bay Coatings has just announced that their military coatings can be shipped to multiple points across the USA. The company has no minimum order, and paint colors can be customized to exact specifications, even for one gallon orders. Chesapeake Bay Coatings, Inc. supplies military spec paint... - March 29, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Chesapeake Bay Coating Provides Product Comparisons with Web Tool for Steel Coatings Chesapeake Bay Coatings has just released a web tool that enables customers with the ability to compare multiple steel coatings and other paint products from the website. This allows customers to select the steel coatings that they require more quickly and accurately. Chesapeake Bay Coating is an industrial... - March 29, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Chesapeake Bay Coatings Announces Release of Two New Products Baltimore based coatings specialist Chesapeake Bay Coatings has recently announced that they have updated their extensive product catalogue to include two new solutions for their clientele within military and federal government manufacturing. The two new products - MIL PRF 22750 High Solids Epoxy Topcoat... - February 23, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Companies Satisfying Requirements for Purchasing from Minority or Woman Owned Business by Buying from Chesapeake Bay Coatings Baltimore, MD based paint manufacturing and color matching specialists, Chesapeake Bay Coatings have recently announced a tremendous increase in the number of organizations that are choosing to purchase products from the company. Many clients have said that they feel proud to be purchasing their coatings... - October 26, 2011 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Chesapeake Bay Coatings Expanding Its Product Line to Include More CARC Coatings Baltimore, MD based paint manufacturing and color matching experts Chesapeake Bay Coatings have recently announced that they have expanded their product line to include new CARC coatings. This move comes in the midst of increased demand from the company’s customers, and as more organizations are... - October 26, 2011 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Chesapeake Bay Coatings Now an Authorized Distributor of National Paint Industries Pool Paint and Marine Paint Lines Baltimore, MD based coatings manufacturer Chesapeake Bay Coatings has recently announced that they have become an authorized distributor for National Paint Industries’ pool paint and marine paint lines. This new business partnership is expected to help both companies achieve their goals within... - October 26, 2011 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Chesapeake Bay Coatings Announces Installation of New Computerized Color Matching Machine Baltimore, MD based paint distributor and color matching specialist, Chesapeake Bay Coatings has recently announced that the company has added a new piece of hardware to their innovative suite of color matching equipment. The new computerized color-matching machine will be utilized to enhance the company’s... - July 23, 2011 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Chesapeake Bay Coatings Announces Availability of New Aerospace and CARC Coatings Baltimore, MD based Chesapeake Bay Coatings has recently announced the addition of several new products to their comprehensive catalogue of products and services. These new additions include aerospace and CARC coatings, which have been placed on the company’s list of products in order to provide... - July 23, 2011 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Chesapeake Bay Coatings Announces Same Day Shipping Initiative To ensure that their clients receive a high quality product within industry-leading turnaround times, Baltimore, Maryland based paint wholesaler and distributor Chesapeake Bay Coatings has recently announced that they are upgrading their delivery mechanism. This upgrade will ensure that the company’s... - July 21, 2011 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings

Log Home Builders, Manufacturers & Owners Offered Unprecedented Guarantee on One TIME® Wood Protection Log homes treated with One TIME® wood protection are guaranteed to never require corn cob blasting or stripping. - February 20, 2008 - Bond Distributing