Recent Headlines
Tuff Coat Launches New Online Learning Module System to Support Professional Installers and Facility Managers
Tuff Coat®, the leading manufacturer of rubberized non-skid coatings for recreational, hospitality, and commercial environments, today announced the launch of its new Learning Module System (LMS), a 24/7 online training platform designed to help contractors, applicators, facility managers, and... - March 31, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Tuff Coat® Introduces Its Next Generation Formula
Tuff Coat® has launched its next-generation textured non-skid coating, offering enhanced durability, improved UV stability, and increased chemical resistance while retaining its trusted soft, slip-resistant finish. Designed from real world feedback, the updated formula simplifies product selection and inventory management and performs in both above and below waterline applications. Available in 17 intermixable colors. - February 02, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Tuff Coat® Introduces Tuff Court™ - a Next-Gen Sports Court Recreational Coating
Tuff Coat proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Tuff Court — a high-performance textured non-skid coating engineered specifically for asphalt and concrete recreational courts. Designed for superior durability and ease of application, Tuff Court is ideal for high-traffic sports environments including tennis, pickleball, basketball, volleyball courts, as well as skate parks. - November 03, 2025 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Clients First Launches "Allpro Suite" for Allpro Members at March Show
Industry software veterans bring new technology offering using SAP Business One (SAP B1), Microsoft Dynamics Business Central and OpSuite Retail Operations. - February 24, 2023 - Clients First Business Solutions
NISSCO Appoints Kim Allison-Foster as President
NISSCO, a premiere leader in supply chain management and procurement solutions, announced today the appointment of Kim Allison-Foster as its President. - February 14, 2018 - NISSCO
Kansai Nerolac Partners with Delhi, I Love You to Bring to Life People’s Love for Their Capital
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. (KNPL), India’s leading industrial coatings manufacturer and the third largest decorative paint manufacturer, has partnered with Delhi, I Love You, (DILY), a 30-month movement of love. Initiated by filmmaker Thomas Ellis and sculptor Aastha Chauhan, the... - January 07, 2016 - Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited
Americana Decor Chalky Finish paint Named Hot 20 Product by Craft & Hobby Association
DecoArt's new chalk paint program, Americana Decor Chalky Finish, was named a "Hot 20" innovative craft product by the Craft & Hobby Association (CHA) during the winter 2014 trade show. - January 21, 2014 - DecoArt
Chesapeake Bay Coatings Awarded GSA Purchasing Contract
Baltimore based specialists for a broad range of coatings solutions, Chesapeake Bay Coatings have recently announced that the company has just been awarded a GSA GS-21F-005AA purchasing contract. This contract permits government entities to purchase paints directly from the company and their... - December 19, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coatings Introduce New Products to Selection of Steel Coatings
Baltimore, MD based coatings manufacturers Chesapeake Bay Coatings has recently announced that the company has added a new selection of steel coatings to their current catalogue. The company’s new solutions are designed to ensure that structural steel is exceptionally durable and... - October 14, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coatings Add to Catalogue of Swimming Pool Paints
Chesapeake Bay Coatings, the Baltimore, MD leader for expertly-manufactured paints for swimming pool, military, industrial and steel coating applications has recently announced the addition of several new swimming pool paints to the company catalogue. These additions will help respond to a broad... - September 21, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coatings Introduce New Epoxy Pool Paint Products to Company Catalogue
Leading US distributors for Federal and GSA specification paints, Chesapeake Bay Coatings has recently announced that the organization has added several new epoxy pool paint products to their line of swimming pool paints. The organization’s new solutions are designed to enhance the resistance... - July 29, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coatings Now Offering Pool Shield™ Chlorinated Rubber Pool Paint
Leading Baltimore based coatings manufacturers Chesapeake Bay Coatings have recently announced to the market the release of several new products from their production lines. One example of the new additions is the Pool Shield™ Chlorinated Rubber Pool Paint, which is considered the requisite... - June 29, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coatings Adds to World Class Range of Yacht Paint
Leading Baltimore, MD based coatings specialists Chesapeake Bay Coatings has recently announced the introduction of several new types of yacht paint to their coatings catalogue. The company’s new additions come in the wake of surging client demand for boat coatings solutions that offer... - June 02, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coatings Adds New Steel Coating Products to Catalogue
Leading Baltimore, MD based coatings manufacturer Chesapeake Bay Coating has recently announced the introduction of several new high performance steel coating products to their comprehensive product catalogue. The new solutions available through Chesapeake Bay Coatings will help the organization to... - May 12, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coating Provides Product Comparisons with Web Tool for Steel Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coatings has just released a web tool that enables customers with the ability to compare multiple steel coatings and other paint products from the website. This allows customers to select the steel coatings that they require more quickly and accurately. Chesapeake Bay Coating is an... - March 29, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coating Announces 48 Hour Shipping to Multiple Points Across the USA for Military Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coatings has just announced that their military coatings can be shipped to multiple points across the USA. The company has no minimum order, and paint colors can be customized to exact specifications, even for one gallon orders. Chesapeake Bay Coatings, Inc. supplies military spec... - March 29, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coating Announces No Minimum Order for Industrial Paint Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coatings has just announced that their industrial paint coatings are available with no minimum order required. This includes industrial paint coatings that have been customized to government and military specs. Chesapeake Bay provides industrial paint products for a variety of... - March 29, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coatings Announces Release of Two New Products
Baltimore based coatings specialist Chesapeake Bay Coatings has recently announced that they have updated their extensive product catalogue to include two new solutions for their clientele within military and federal government manufacturing. The two new products - MIL PRF 22750 High Solids Epoxy... - February 23, 2012 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coatings Now an Authorized Distributor of National Paint Industries Pool Paint and Marine Paint Lines
Baltimore, MD based coatings manufacturer Chesapeake Bay Coatings has recently announced that they have become an authorized distributor for National Paint Industries’ pool paint and marine paint lines. This new business partnership is expected to help both companies achieve their goals... - October 26, 2011 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coatings Expanding Its Product Line to Include More CARC Coatings
Baltimore, MD based paint manufacturing and color matching experts Chesapeake Bay Coatings have recently announced that they have expanded their product line to include new CARC coatings. This move comes in the midst of increased demand from the company’s customers, and as more organizations... - October 26, 2011 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Companies Satisfying Requirements for Purchasing from Minority or Woman Owned Business by Buying from Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Baltimore, MD based paint manufacturing and color matching specialists, Chesapeake Bay Coatings have recently announced a tremendous increase in the number of organizations that are choosing to purchase products from the company. Many clients have said that they feel proud to be purchasing their... - October 26, 2011 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coatings Announces Availability of New Aerospace and CARC Coatings
Baltimore, MD based Chesapeake Bay Coatings has recently announced the addition of several new products to their comprehensive catalogue of products and services. These new additions include aerospace and CARC coatings, which have been placed on the company’s list of products in order to... - July 23, 2011 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coatings Announces Installation of New Computerized Color Matching Machine
Baltimore, MD based paint distributor and color matching specialist, Chesapeake Bay Coatings has recently announced that the company has added a new piece of hardware to their innovative suite of color matching equipment. The new computerized color-matching machine will be utilized to enhance the... - July 23, 2011 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Chesapeake Bay Coatings Announces Same Day Shipping Initiative
To ensure that their clients receive a high quality product within industry-leading turnaround times, Baltimore, Maryland based paint wholesaler and distributor Chesapeake Bay Coatings has recently announced that they are upgrading their delivery mechanism. This upgrade will ensure that the... - July 21, 2011 - Chesapeake Bay Coatings
Log Home Builders, Manufacturers & Owners Offered Unprecedented Guarantee on One TIME® Wood Protection
Log homes treated with One TIME® wood protection are guaranteed to never require corn cob blasting or stripping. - February 20, 2008 - Bond Distributing
Paint World, Now Providing Finishing and Touchup Paints for Over 30 Years
PaintWorldinc.com is a paint supplier that deals directly with their customers. There are no middlemen involved. This allows Paint World to offer premium quality automotive touchup paint at wholesale prices. - August 16, 2006 - Paint World